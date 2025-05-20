[Yet another fake Gaza image courtesy of modern technology. With thanks to Ynet]

Our exciting “Anti-Israel Media Bias Fortnight” continues. The days are counting down to Nachum Kaplan’s much awaited and groundbreaking 5,500 word article on Why the media is anti-Israel and antisemitic. It comes out on Thursday, Be sure to like it and share it, and remember to subscribe. This article is going to completely change your world…

The preview of Nachum’s article (including a lengthy extract) is here:



Today we look at the topic of “photojournalism”, the profession which allows each of us to tell our own imaginary story without reference to context, truth or facts. It is possibly the biggest source of misinformation as we can supply our own misinformation according to our own biases.

The problem has been magnified many times fold due to our newfound ability to deepfake reality with AI. But even if the media’s images were entirely genuine 100% of the time, the problem would be little different as the image is a mere snapshot divorced of history and explanation. We can believe what we choose.

The image is designed merely to provoke emotion, usually hatred, rage or sympathy, and in our benighted post-modernist age, emotion has been confused with truth.

The image of Muhammad al-Durrah (2nd Intifada) started the rot and now, over 20 years later, the whole forest has been infected. In the attached podcast - recorded especially for “Anti-Israel Media Bias Fortnight” - the reader explores the decimation of the Word through post-modernism, the over-production of articles, simplistic explanations, term manipulation and downright lies. He then shows that in the absence of the Word, we have retreated to the image, a meaningless and misleading self-delusion that has brought us to post-truth.

Enjoy the podcast.

“The Silent Image” is the last instalment of my Substack released book “GENOCIDE OF THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE” (for paid subscribers).

CONTENTS:

1.1: Living a Lie

1.2: “Thou Shalt not Lie”: On the Destruction of Worlds

1.3: Corruption of the Masses

1.4: The Dangerous Confusion of Language

1.5: The Great Genocide Lie

1.6: Hands off Churchill!

1.7: In Praise of the British Empire for Abolishing Slavery Worldwide

1.8: Declaring War on Post-Modernism

1.8.1: Part 1: With “Authentic Feeling”

1.8.2: Part 2: A Genealogy of "Woke" Linguistics

1.9: The Problem with Atheism

1.10: Justice Lost

1.11: Word Inflation

1.12: Freedom of speech?

1.13: The Silent Image

See the podcast above.