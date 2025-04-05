I said what the left is thinking, the centre is thinking and the liberal democratic right is thinking. I said what Yuli Edelstein is thinking and all his Likud colleagues who dare not speak out. I said what Menachem Begin would have thought.

But he said:

She said:

Then he jumped on the bandwagon:

The “skin in the game” classic then made its inevitable appearance:

No-one listens to me of course, so naturally he had to add:

Do I live in Israel? No. But this commentator can talk about progressives and ‘literals’ (sic) throughout the entire world!

This is just a small collection of the expert analysis I was honoured to receive. Amongst the love bombing, some went as far as to suggest that I was a Hamas groupie… which will be news to all of you of course.

But at least these interactions proved one thing beyond doubt: That the Likud “poison machine” is a leftist, deep state conspiracy!

The whole “You don’t live here!” routine is clearly hollow. After all I live in Spain, but know so little about her politics that I couldn’t name a single member of her government bar the Prime Minister. The qualification for comment is having something educated and evidence-based to say. Regarding Israel, you should also love the country and the outcomes of her decisions should affect you.

In the podcast attached (which should also interest Brits [especially the Northern Irish] and Americans whose countries and politics are routinely judged by foreigners), I put the case for those who “don’t live there”. Enjoy the listen. The transcript is linked below for paid subscribers.

TRANSCRIPT: