The Magical World of Autism

An inspirational experience that inspired a poem (1:19 minutes). The impact of teaching a 10 year old autistic boy in verse.

Paid subscriptions at a new reduced price:

To be blinded by the light,

but to see in the day.

To see pure logic

in the face of irrationality.

To be angry

with the childish behaviour of others, but calm

in the embrace of adult discussion.

To excel in Maths

and aim for the law.

To show no emotion

until Vesuvius-like it bursts.

To be enchanted by the power of music.

In short

To be different.

To see the world differently.

Nay, to see the world as it is

without the frills and niceties of human culture;

illogical human culture,

which blinds us from correct action

and replaces it

with what we "ought to do".

Wow! What an experience.

To be with someone who is entirely genuine.

Thank-you for the morning.

I was the student.

I learnt from you.