The Israel Media Bias Interview

It began with this:

It headlined with this:

And today it’s climaxing with the much-anticipated Guerre & Shalom interview with Nachum Kaplan.

You’ve read the article, so now listen the writer expanding on his thesis. It starts in Gaza, but it doesn’t end there. The conversation is as global as Nachum’s life story, taking a journey from the Middle East to Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwe via Nigeria, Vietnam and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. In our quest to explain the current malaise, we cover public service broadcasting, how to discover reliable facts, the future of the university, journalist formation, the ethics of impartiality, the power of radio, the economics of the image and the history of the printing press. Nachum is challenged to justify his claims of media antisemitism and his contention that the Guardian’s overt bias is preferable to the BBC’s claimed impartiality.

The discussion covers some difficult ground, but ends on a positive note. The Internet, Nachum affirms, is the biggest revolution in communication since the printing press. Just as the latter took a century to spread Calvinism having debuted with encouraging pogroms, the Internet is currently in “the pogrom phrase”. But in the future, it has a similar potential to (positively) revolutionise the spreading of knowledge.

We hope that you listen to the entire podcast and share it far and wide. This podcast is now part of the historical record: two Jews, residing in Spain and Singapore respectively, stood up and said “No”. Here we stand. We can do no other.

There is one more article left to finish “Anti-Israel Media Bias Fortnight”. We have a secret contributor. Before the eve of Shavuot, hope will dawn…

TUNE IN SUNDAY MORNING!