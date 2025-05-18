EUROPEAN DEMOCRACY IN CRISIS! (Daniel Clarke-Serret sets the context)

Spain's government and national broadcaster say that Israel is a "genocidal State".

The Spanish public gave Israel 12 points.



Belgium's government and national broadcaster say that Israel is a "genocidal State".

The Belgium public gave Israel 12 points.



Ireland's government and national broadcaster say that Israel is a "genocidal State".

The Irish public gave Israel 10 points.



Meanwhile, in Muslim Azerbaijan, both the jury AND the public gave Israel 12 points.



Why are the government of an autocratic, Muslim State more in touch with the people than the "democratic " governments of Europe?

European democracy is in crisis!

On this very point…

Since October 7th 2023, Eurovision has been the annual pro-Israel protest of all those sickened by the hate marchers and the out of touch elites. In particular it has shown the disconnect between the media and the people. Take this, for example, from The Independent’s coverage of Eurovision. Having noted that Israel achieved second place, it stated:

“A mixed response”. Hardly. Yuval received the overwhelming support of the European public. Yet the newspaper highlighted the (violent) contrary opinion of TWO people in the audience.

Similarly, see the Guardian’s report:

“At the same time, a big anti-Israel protest takes place in the centre of Basel. Israeli national security council issued a warning to Israeli civilians in the city to keep a low profile,” he added. Raphael finished second to Austrian singer JJ in the competition’s final, after winning the public vote. A spokesman for Basel police said: “The organiser handed the two people over to the police. The police checked the two people and then released them. It is now up to the organiser to decide whether to press charges.” Youth Demand, which is calling for a trade Embargo on Israel, said its supporters David Currey, 22, from Manchester, and Meaghan Leon, 27, from London, had been arrested.



Earlier, pro-Palestinian protests took place near a free concert in the centre of Basel against Israel’s inclusion in the contest, as the country intensifies its bombardment of Gaza and enforces blockades of food and other humanitarian supplies. A small group nearby also demonstrated with Israeli flags.”

The newspaper disingenuously hid the enormous pro-Israel protest of “winning the public vote” and swamped it with the news of two nobodies called David Currey and Meaghan Leon being arrested. As for the “pro-Palestinian protests”: I venture that the numbers present were dwarfed by the votes of the masses.

Last year I wrote an extensive article about “The day the elites fell” where I wrote a detailed analysis of this issue:

Eurovision: The day the elites fell Daniel Clarke-Serret · May 12, 2024 The gap between the people of Europe and its tone-deaf elite class has never been so gaping. Brexit was the warning bell. Eurovision was the cacophony. In this annual Europe-wide festival of democracy, the voting public showed the cultural ruling class was they really thought. And the results must have been of great discomfort to your average Guardian r…

This year, however, we have a special treat. This year we are going to discuss anti-Israel bias in the media. And we have a special guest writer……

PREVIEW BY THE EXCITED EDITOR (Daniel Clarke-Serret)

It’s never happened before, but today Guerre and Shalom previews a (genuinely) exclusive article from a highly regarded journalist.

“Why the news media is anti-Israel and antisemitic” will form the first half of a chapter in Nachum Kaplan’s upcoming book and he has done us the honour of premiering his outstanding written analysis here on this publication. Fighting against the anti-Israel news agenda is Nachum’s barely-concealed passion with his Substack, Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture, being a no holds barred redoubt for those who seek truth in antisemitic times. I strongly recommend that you subscribe to his publication!

Who is Nachum Kaplan? He is a journalist, commentator, speaker, and C-suite media strategist to Fortune 500 companies. With more than 25 years international experience, he has held senior editorial positions and helped set the strategic direction in some of the world's leading newsrooms, including Reuters and International Financing Review. He has worked in Australia, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and has travelled extensively across Europe, the US, and the Middle East for his work.

In “Why the news media is anti-Israel and antisemitic”, Nachum goes beyond the obvious to explain those secrets that only a prestigious journalist of the author’s calibre would be aware. Anti-Israel bias, the consistent editorial policy of denigrating the Jewish State, all the while ignoring the manifold misery throughout the world, may appear to be an inexplicable enigma, but it’s a mystery that Nachum will explain with his inimitable forthrightness. Issues that you would never have considered, such as the desire of journalists to live in Tel Aviv over Kinshasa, all come remarkably into the mix; but you will need to wait until the great unveiling to finally understand all.

As part of “anti-Israel bias” fortnight, we propose a three part treat to satiate your desire for the truth.

PART 1: Today we will preview Nachum’s upcoming 5500 word masterpiece by reproducing an extract from the section “Dollars and Sense”.

PART 2: In the next Guerre and Shalom posting, due to be released within the next week, we will be showcasing the entire piece “Why the news media is anti-Israel and antisemitic”. Mark it in your diary. It’s not be missed!

PART 3: Nachum and I will be recording a podcast interview - released exclusively on Guerre and Shalom - where we will speak about the issues raised in his groundbreaking journalistic piece, assess the modern media landscape and ask “Where do we go from here?”

If you believe in the need to fight against the incessant stream of anti-Israel bias, Nachum and I would ask you a favour. Nachum will be "cross-staking" the entire three part special on his own Substack . If you want to make an "event" of this exciting initiative, we would strongly ask you to do the same.

Once more we are honoured that Nachum has honoured this publication for his premier and we now proudly present an extract from ….

“Why the news media is anti-Israel and antisemitic” by Nachum Kaplan

From the section “DOLLARS AND SENSE”

Media hostility towards Israel is part of a wider decline in journalistic standards. To be sure, there was never a golden age of journalism. That is nostalgic nonsense and the best thing for nostalgia is a bad memory. There were always newspapers that were good and bad, quality and tabloid, Right and Left and so on, but overall, quality has declined.

It is hard to pinpoint precisely when this deterioration began, but looking at news pre-internet and post-internet is a useful way to think about it.

The internet wrecked the news media’s business model and disintermediated the flow of news and information. Each put huge pressure on newsrooms, but in different ways.

Newspapers used to make money from selling advertising and selling copies. Papers were priced affordably enough to ensure mass readership, which publishers used to lure advertisers. Advertising, especially classified advertising, was where the real money was made. Newspaper proprietors and publishers referred to classified advertising as “Rivers of Gold” and this model had served the industry well for the better part of a century.

Once the internet came along, advertisers could reach their audiences directly, more effectively, and more cheaply online, including through social media.

This smashed profitability, sending many newspapers bankrupt. Newsrooms began to shrink, so quality suffered. This was not a one-off moment. There have been, and continue to be, waves of job losses in global newsrooms.

There are still many first-rate journalists and excellent pieces of journalism being done. Yet, overall, standards have fallen to the point that it is hard to say there are any great newspapers anymore.

There was a time, for example, when mastheads such as the New York Times or The Times in London were considered among the “great newspapers of the world” to use the industry’s supercilious phrase. That is not even plausible anymore; it is laughable.

Newspapers have still not found a viable business model. This matters greatly because how news media funds itself influences what ends up being published and in the public discourse.

Al Jazeera, for example, is funded by the Qatari Government, and is a mouthpiece for its demented Islamist worldview. Qatar has funded Hamas, allows its leaders to live there, and has been mediating talks between Israel and Hamas about the release of Israeli hostages. Clearly, Qatar has all sorts of conflicts of interest.

At least its biases are clear, so viewers can factor them into how much credibility they give its news. Its deserved credibility is zero, but many viewers may be unaware of this, which is exactly what Qatar is betting on.

The BBC, by contrast, funds itself largely through a license fee that the British public pays. This affords it a high degree of independence because British governments cannot cut its funding if they do not like what it reports. The downside is that BBC is accountable mainly to itself. A lack of accountability is problematic in any publicly funded entity.

Not having a clear profit motive makes the BBC’s wild left-wing bias almost inevitable. Reading it feels like being trapped in a vast Marxist spiderweb. Nowhere is this more evident than in its coverage of Israel, which is so hostile and so inaccurate that it could pass as satire.

The Guardian, which is not behind a paywall, gets more than half its revenue from subscribers. It begs for money at the end of each story in its UK, US, and Australian editions. It boasts that this means billionaires and advertisers do not control it.

However, there is always a piper to pay. Only ideologues pay for something that is available for free, so the paper must produce content that suits its readers’ ideologies. Given this incentive structure, it is unsurprising that The Guardian is Marxist, with all the narrative-over-truth horror that implies. Its Israel coverage is about as accurate as all those movies that claim to be based on a true story.

Concurrently, the internet reduced the intermediary role that news media played in distributing information. Pre-internet, for example, when a government released inflation data, they would distribute it to journalists, who would report it. Today, governments publish such data themselves on their websites and on social media. The reporter’s role is redundant.

Without large advertising revenues, newsrooms realized that they needed to produce content that readers would pay for, and which they could not get online themselves. They did this by moving away from straight news reporting.

News is a business with a social function, so the need to make money can conflict with the goal of unbiased reporting. For example, editors must decide whether to publish stories that are critical or their biggest advertisers, sometimes under direct pressure from them.

Profitability does not ensure quality, but it does reduce the pressure on editors to pander to sponsors, advertisers, and subscribers.

Reuters, the world’s oldest news agency where, full disclosure, I was once an Editor-in-Charge, demanded that its stories report more than just the facts and answer they key questions of “so what?” and “what’s next?”. The Wall Street Journal told its staff to think about “writing tomorrow’s news today”.

Journalists were asked to become analysts and soothsayers. Unsurprisingly, reporters are often poor analysts. The jobs require different skills. Even soothsayers are not good at soothsaying.

The internet also blurred the lines between print, radio, and television news, turning all media into digital platforms competing in a non-stop 24-hour news cycle. Newsrooms, now with skeleton staff because of plunging revenues, were being asked to produce higher value content, almost in real time. Inevitably, this lowered news quality and placed great stress on journalists.

Moving online also incentivized media to become more sensationalist. Newspapers, especially tabloid ones, have always used frontpage headlines and photos to shock (or to “shock and amaze on every page” as The Sun in London used to boast). Online formats need all stories to be sensationalist to attract the all-important clicks. The old term for this was a “beat up”. Now, it is fairly standard.

Following clicks numbers as a metric of success brought its own problems. Data, rather than the wisdom of experienced news editors, became the primary determinant of what stories get written, and how they were presented.

Last year in Hong Kong, I visited The South China Morning Post newsroom, which is one of Asia’s biggest and most prestigious. Giant screens displayed what stories were trending, click numbers, click-through rates, and other metrics. Lagging stories would get reworked to attract more views, which means sensationalized. This is the modern newsroom.

Incentive structures in the internet age are also not aligned with unbiased high-quality news. News judgment has always been something of an art. Senior editors thrash story ideas out stories at news meetings, weighing up a story’s importance and interest. Today, clicks and other online engagement metrics drive much news judgment.

Another factor influencing the legacy media’s gauging of sentiment is what is trending on social media. Social media contributors are only a subset of society so are not representative of real-world views. For example, research shows that while “pro-Palestinian” posts outnumber pro-Israel posts by as much as six-to-one on social media (even more on some social media such as TikTok), support comes up about equal in traditional polling.1

This is likely true of any contentious issue. Social media’s international nature adds to this problem because people are posting from all over the world, so often does not reflect the mood in any particular society.

This obsession with clicks has led to what the industry calls “audience capture”. This is when news titles write what their readers want to read, as opposed to what is true or important. Editors know it will be well-received, and that they risk losing readers if they provide a different perspective or narrative. Hence, they have been “captured”.

By following the clicks, news media is incentivized to give readers what they want, rather than what is true. People claim to want unbiased news, but that is true only until it concerns a matter close to them.

We now live in an age of such entitlement and levity that many people read the news to validate their views (and themselves), rather than to stay informed.

Readership, subscription data, and research (much of it in-house proprietary research, some of which I have been involved in) shows people, sometimes not even consciously, want coverage that suits their political, national, or religious leanings.

Mastheads end up following their readers rather than leading them. This pushes titles further to the Right or Left, making news a frontline in the Culture Wars.

TO BE CONTINUED….

