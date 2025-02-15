Declaring War on Postmodernism [Part 1]
Grand Narrative Chapter 1.8.1: With “Authentic Feeling” from my Lived Experience
My new book Grand Narrative is being released chapter by chapter for paid subscribers. Thank-you for your support.
Chapter 1.8.1]
Declaring War on Postmodernism [Part 1]: With “Authentic Feeling” from my Lived Experience
Calling a Spade a Spade
I have spoken of false genocide. I have spoken of reputations trashed without regard for the truth. I have spoken of the malicious rewriting of British history. In short, lies, inglorious lies. So why are we facing this tsunami of untruth? From whence did it sprout? What is the philosophy that birthed it? And how can it be challenged?
I have an answer to these questions; reasoned, logically arguments that are supported by the evidence and referenced by sources. But before the (boring) facts, I have a treat. Before all that passé, Enlightenment jazz (which you will find locked away and embarrassed in Part 2 [Chapter 1.7.2] ): An interesting, exciting, emotional poem! An expression of my authentic feelings born of suffering! Not The Truth, but “My” Truth.
These verses contain claims, unsupported by references, and assertions devoid of context. Admittedly, a few quotes have been added for respectability, but proudly without any serious attempt at academic rigour. But no matter! It’s interesting. It’s engaging. And it authentically expresses my feelings. With truth abandoned as a goal, I am, in the words of Stanley Fish “relieve(d) me of the obligation to be right” and empowered in my base drive to “be interesting”. So enjoy this critique of postmodernism written in true postmodernist style…and I’ll see you sticklers for the Enlightenment back here in Chapter 1.7.2!
I grew up in a world where a table was a table and a chair was a chair. I grew up in a world where Shakespeare was a great playwright and Churchill stood alone in his darkest hour. I grew up in a country where liberty flourished and truth was sought through open debate. We were clear that the Western project was just. We were clear that liberal democracy was the best form of government ever conceived. Today I live in a world where all white people are racist; and all heterosexual men are rapists. Today I live in a world where genocide means anything you damn well want. 1 person is killed? That’s murder. 10 people are killed? That’s genocide. Hell, if the Jews murdered Satan they would have committed “50 Holocausts” (Mahmood Abbas’ dissertation tells me so). Terrorist death cults are believed. Democracies are doubted. Truth is irrelevant. We should have seen the warning signs when a blank white canvas was declared “art”. What is the meaning of these 16 dots painted on the wall? What is the hidden message behind this bizarrely-displayed urinal? Why on God’s Earth did I pay money to come to Tate Modern? Post-modernism is possibly the most pathetic ideology ever conceived “It is meaningless to speak in the name of - or against - reason, truth or knowledge,” declared Michel Foucault. Well if nothing is true, why should I listen to your pretentious nonsense? Deconstruction “relieves me of the obligation to be right…and demands only that I be interesting?” continued Stanley Fish, before emphatically declaring that all those opposed to affirmative action were “bigots”. Is it that interesting to insult people without deigning to engage with their arguments? Do you have no obligation to listen respectfully or to speak kindly? Are there no demands to think of the consequences of your words? Get out of jail free card! He had no duty to be right. So at least he was “truthful” on one count.
