My new book Grand Narrative is being released chapter by chapter for paid subscribers. Thank-you for your support.

CONTENTS:

PROLOGUE: The Oxford Union has betrayed British Values

INTRODUCTION: Who’s afraid of grand narrative?

BOOK 1: LANGUAGE: ON LIES & CIVILIZATIONAL DEMISE

1.1: Living a Lie

1.2: Corruption of the Masses

1.3: The Dangerous Confusion of Language

1.4: The Great Genocide Lie

1.5: Hands off Churchill!

1.6: In Praise of the British Empire for Abolishing Slavery Worldwide

1.7: Declaring War on Post-Modernism

1.7.1: Part 1: With “Authentic Feeling” from my Lived Experience

1.7.2: Part 2: With Enlightenment Reason

1.8: The Problem with Atheism

1.9: Justice Lost

1.10: Word Inflation

1.11: Thou Shalt Not Lie: On the Destruction of Worlds

1.12: Freedom of speech?

1.13: Democracy cannot survive in a world that accepts lies as truth

BOOK 2: TRUTH: ON THE BIRTH OF HUMAN AGENCY

BOOK 3: SOVEREIGNTY: ON THE DEMOCRATIC NATION

BOOK 4: NARRATIVE: ON THE FULFILMENT OF MEANING

BOOK 5: FREEDOM: ON WRITING THE NEXT CHAPTER

BOOK 6: COVENANT: ON CREATING A NATION OF NARRATIVE

BOOK 7: NATIONHOOD: ON EXPANDING THE NARRATIVE

BOOK 8: LEADERSHIP: ON REACHING THE PROMISED LAND

BOOK 9: PEACE: THE END OF THE JOURNEY

Chapter 1.8.1]

Declaring War on Postmodernism [Part 1]: With “Authentic Feeling” from my Lived Experience

Calling a Spade a Spade

I have spoken of false genocide. I have spoken of reputations trashed without regard for the truth. I have spoken of the malicious rewriting of British history. In short, lies, inglorious lies. So why are we facing this tsunami of untruth? From whence did it sprout? What is the philosophy that birthed it? And how can it be challenged?

I have an answer to these questions; reasoned, logically arguments that are supported by the evidence and referenced by sources. But before the (boring) facts, I have a treat. Before all that passé, Enlightenment jazz (which you will find locked away and embarrassed in Part 2 [Chapter 1.7.2] ): An interesting, exciting, emotional poem! An expression of my authentic feelings born of suffering! Not The Truth, but “My” Truth.

These verses contain claims, unsupported by references, and assertions devoid of context. Admittedly, a few quotes have been added for respectability, but proudly without any serious attempt at academic rigour. But no matter! It’s interesting. It’s engaging. And it authentically expresses my feelings. With truth abandoned as a goal, I am, in the words of Stanley Fish “relieve(d) me of the obligation to be right” and empowered in my base drive to “be interesting”. So enjoy this critique of postmodernism written in true postmodernist style…and I’ll see you sticklers for the Enlightenment back here in Chapter 1.7.2!