On Tuesday 12th May, I had the great pleasure of presenting Pax Arabica to Harif, a special organisation committed to preserving the history and culture of Jews from the Middle East & North Africa. Please find the presentation attached along with a question and answer session at the talk's conclusion. I do hope that it inspires you to become a paid subscriber of Guerre & Shalom where you get full access to the book's chapters (see below).

Daniel Clarke-Serret’s PAX ARABICA:

Acknowledgements: With Thanks

FOREWORD by Nachum Kaplan

Introduction: The time to change the narrative is now!

PART 1: BABEL

Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism // Chapter 2: On the Vanguard //Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression // Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom” // Chapter 5: On Islamist Misery // Chapter 6: On Arab Apartheid // Chapter 7: On Middle Eastern Minorities // Chapter 8: On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing // Chapter 9: On Genocide, Slavery and Racist Indifference //Chapter 10: On Unjust “Justice” and the Inversion of Language // Chapter 11: On Appeasement // Chapter 12: On the Man who stood against Pax Arabica

PART 2: EDEN

Chapter 13: On Nations, States and the Nation State // Chapter 14: On Sykes-Picot // Chapter 15: On Zionism and the duty to protect // Chapter 16: On the New Regional Sheriff // Chapter 17: On the Psychology of Strength // Chapter 18: On the Paradigm Shift // Chapter 19: On the Post-Imperial Two State Solution // Chapter 20: On the End of the Great Game

AFTERWORD by Khaled Salih: A Song of the Oppressor and the Parody of the Oppressed.