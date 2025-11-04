BABEL: A Summary of Part 1 of PAX ARABICA

A front cover concept. Hopefully, a tech-loving reader can get some real images of Eden and Nasser.

PAX ARABICA is my groundbreaking new work exposing the Arab World for the colonial entity it is. As the chapters pass, we will be looking into the nature of this Empire, its Palestinian vanguard, its dictatorial fragility, the oppression and expulsion of its minorities, its denial of national self-determination and how Arabs have mistakenly turned to Islamism as an escape from imperial oppression. We will turn our regard to those brave few who have fought the imperial menace and consider how Israeli-Palestinian peace could come about in a post-imperial age.

Part 1 of PAX ARABICA - "BABEL" - was concerned with unmasking the Arab Empire and its crimes, particularly those against indigenous minorities. We exposed the Empire as a Babel Terror, where all difference - religious, cultural and ethnic - is washed away in favour of dangerous uniformity.

PART 1: BABEL

Introduction: The time to change the narrative is now! // Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism // Chapter 2: On the Vanguard //Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression // Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom” // Chapter 5: On Islamist Misery // Chapter 6: On Arab Apartheid // Chapter 7: On Middle Eastern Minorities // Chapter 8: On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing // Chapter 9: On Genocide, Slavery and Racist Indifference //Chapter 10: On Unjust “Justice” and the Inversion of Language // Chapter 11: On Appeasement // Chapter 12: On the Man who stood against Pax Arabica

In Part 2 - “EDEN” - we chart the journey to a Middle East of regional security, ordered peace, meaningful self-determination and genuine national sovereignty underpinned by a complete decolonisation of PAX ARABICA. We describe how a semblance of order is being maintained in the current, lawless “Wild West” phase and we provide a vision of post-imperial peace for the future.

PART 2: EDEN

Chapter 13: On Nations, States and the Nation State // Chapter 14: On Sykes-Picot // Chapter 15: On Zionism and the duty to protect

COMING SOON: Chapter 16: On the New Regional Sheriff // Chapter 17: On the Psychology of Strength // Chapter 18: On the Paradigm Shift // Chapter 19: On the Post-Imperial Two State Solution

