A Reaffirmation of the Nation State

Yesterday I released an extremely important essay (perhaps my favourite ever) on the tension between equality and freedom, inspired by the much misunderstood Nietzschean work Beyond Good and Evil. Please take a look if you haven’t done so already.

It was this self-same oeuvre that inspired Chapter 13 of PAX ARABICA, entitled On Nations, States and the Nation State, a key section of my book that can get lost amongst the headline-grabbing claims on Arab Imperialism and the Palestinian vanguard.

The appended podcast, generated by Google AI, marvelously elucidates the key themes in an engaging way —and will hopefully encourage waverers to purchase PAX ARABICA and thereby read the chapter in full.

Meanwhile, please take some time to listen to the podcast. For me at least, it’s explanatory style is is extremely appealing….

Daniel Clarke-Serret’s PAX ARABICA

ACKNOWEDGEMENTS (and contents page):

FOREWORD by Nachum Kaplan

Introduction: The time to change the narrative is now!

PART 1: BABEL

Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism // Chapter 2: On the Vanguard //Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression // Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom” // Chapter 5: On Islamist Misery // Chapter 6: On Arab Apartheid // Chapter 7: On Middle Eastern Minorities // Chapter 8: On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing // Chapter 9: On Genocide, Slavery and Racist Indifference //Chapter 10: On Unjust “Justice” and the Inversion of Language // Chapter 11: On Appeasement // Chapter 12: On the Man who stood against Pax Arabica

PART 2: EDEN

Chapter 13: On Nations, States and the Nation State // Chapter 14: On Sykes-Picot // Chapter 15: On Zionism and the duty to protect // Chapter 16: On the New Regional Sheriff // Chapter 17: On the Psychology of Strength // Chapter 18: On the Paradigm Shift // Chapter 19: On the Post-Imperial Two State Solution // Chapter 20: On the End of the Great Game

AFTERWORD by Khaled Salih: A Song of the Oppressor and the Parody of the Oppressed.