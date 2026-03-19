Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom
Guerre and Shalom Podcast
Ivory Towers: Sold
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Ivory Towers: Sold

PURE JEWISH ANGER turns its rage on the university
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Daniel Clarke-Serret
Mar 19, 2026
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My new book continues, a post-10/7 poetry prose anthology for the ages. Today we turn our guns on the university!

PURE JEWISH ANGER: A post-10/7 poetry anthology

by Daniel Clarke-Serret

Preface:

I'm a Jew who likes irony

I'm a Jew who likes irony

Daniel Clarke-Serret
·
March 22, 2025
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PART A: Middle East

Entry 1. Pure Jewish Anger

Pure Jewish Anger

Pure Jewish Anger

Daniel Clarke-Serret
·
December 12, 2025
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Entry 2. Palestinian Ultimatum

Palestinian Ultimatum

Palestinian Ultimatum

Daniel Clarke-Serret
·
March 12, 2025
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Entry 3. Palestinians are human beings, therefore…

Palestinians are human beings, therefore....

Palestinians are human beings, therefore....

Daniel Clarke-Serret
·
Jan 13
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Entry 4. Cultural Appropriation

Cultural Appropriation

Cultural Appropriation

Daniel Clarke-Serret
·
November 28, 2025
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PART B: Far (W)est

Entry 5. UN Judgment Day: The Prophet will return to rebuke the nations

Rage against the United Nations

Rage against the United Nations

Daniel Clarke-Serret
·
Jan 28
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Entry 6. Common Will

Is the Red-Green Alliance an aberration?

Is the Red-Green Alliance an aberration?

Daniel Clarke-Serret
·
Mar 11
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All Guerre & Shalom book serialisations are available exclusively for paid subscribers. Please support our mission financially.

ENTRY 7: Ivory Tower Sold

A respected University of Sydney professor says he was left shaken and some of his students felt intimidated after his lecture was ‘hijacked’ by several masked pro-Palestinian protesters. (The Australian)
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