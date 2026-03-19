Ivory Towers: Sold

My new book continues, a post-10/7 poetry prose anthology for the ages. Today we turn our guns on the university!
PURE JEWISH ANGER: A post-10/7 poetry anthology
by Daniel Clarke-Serret
Preface:
PART A: Middle East
Entry 1. Pure Jewish Anger
Entry 2. Palestinian Ultimatum
Entry 3. Palestinians are human beings, therefore…
Entry 4. Cultural Appropriation
PART B: Far (W)est
Entry 5. UN Judgment Day: The Prophet will return to rebuke the nations
Entry 6. Common Will
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