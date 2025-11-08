Book Launch: Observations from the Kitchen

Observations from the Kitchen is coming soon to a Substack near you!

Guerre and Shalom is excited to announce that Michelin-starred superstar Richard Neat will be exclusively serialising his fantastic new book over the coming period. It’s an extremely original work: part novel, part memoir, part travelogue, part philosophy text, part creative journey, part Republic-style grand metaphor set on a chess board. It’s difficult to place the work in a (err..) Neat category, but as an erudite audience, you are the class of readers that Richard has been looking for. So what is Observations from the Kitchen about?

OBSERVATIONS FROM THE KITCHEN is an autobiographical adventure story that unfolds upon the metaphoric battlefield of a chess board, a place The Cook uses to describe and make sense of a lifetime spent in service to gastronomy.

Set within the sweatshop kitchens that have been his home, it is a journey that takes the reader from the frenetic chaos of the London’s West End to the narcissistic playgrounds of the Cote d’Azur, through amazing India and magical Marrakech to the snow-covered domes of the Kremlin before ending in the steamy jungles of beautiful Costa Rica.

The Cook invites different companions, the people who have touched him, made his life something other than mundane, to join him ‘à table‘, where, whilst preparing his signature dishes, they discuss such themes as Ambition, Loyalty and Contentment and whether such ideas are comprehensible to anyone other than the person who utters them.

In the words of a prestigious figure in the literary world:

“OBSERVATIONS FROM THE KITCHEN is rather wonderful. You’ve created an extraordinary work here, and a beautifully crafted one. I found myself thinking that every creative should read it regardless of what industry they’re in or skill set they’re mastering. It raises such important questions, and is so refreshingly forthright about them. This work is unique in many ways… It’s such a smart, thoughtful, brave discussion about some really difficult (dare I say unresolvable) issues. It strikes me as a meditation, a parable, an exploration of the creative journey.”

In this short podcast, Richard introduces himself to the Guerre and Shalom Community with the aim of - so to speak - whetting your appetite for the journey ahead.

