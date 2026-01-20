Westminster welcomes PAX ARABICA

Yesterday PAX ARABICA came to Parliament!

In a special Jewish-Kurdish Network event hosted by Luke Akehurst MP, and in front of an audience of notables including Tel Aviv-based Professor Ofra Bengio, JKN Founder Liat Korduene, the Senior Vice President of the British Board of Deputies Adrian Cohen, Kurdish political/cultural figures from Iran to Syria and Guerre and Shalom’s very own Khaled Salih, I presented the necessity of fighting against Arab Imperialism.

It was timely —for it took place on an evening of escalating Syrian Arab violence against the country’s Kurds. One personally affected member of the audience spoke in tears of agony, in outrage at the world’s silence in the face of impending slaughter. Those around me were scrolling Facebook for the latest from Iran and Rojava.

It is in this context that PAX ARABICA arrived in Westminster — as a statement of truth in the darkness; as a project for a new region. So please take a listen and buy the book through a Guerre and Shalom paid subscription.

One person who will be buying was audience member and author of Forced Out: Labour Antisemitism Resignation Letters Judith Ornstein. Pax Arabica is a book on the art of language inversion - lying on a grand scale - and in Judith’s own words, “I’m a relative of Trotsky, so I know a thing or two about lying”.

If you would like me to speak on PAX ARABICA at one of your events, please get in touch in the normal way.

Correction: the early line in the speech should have read “where imperialism is mistaken for decolonisation”.