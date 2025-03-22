Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom
Guerre and Shalom Podcast
I'm a Jew who likes irony
26
13
0:00
-2:06

I'm a Jew who likes irony

A reflection on antisemitism
Daniel Clarke-Serret's avatar
Daniel Clarke-Serret
Mar 22, 2025
26
13
Share
Transcript

Please enjoy my poetry performance available for all (length 2:06).

I'M A JEW THAT LIKES IRONY
I'm a rich, greedy banker;
I'm a poor, dirty immigrant.

I'm the capitalist who caused the financial crisis;
I'm a revolutionary Marxist.

I'm a New York liberal who is destroying faith-loving America;
I stubbornly follow the "vengeful God" of the "Old Testament".

I'm an anti-nationalist George Soros;
I'm an anti-liberal lover of apartheid.

I control the UN and world affairs;
I break the UN resolutions you all pass against me.

I control the world media;
I'm a guilty murderer according to CNN and Al-Jazeera.

I'm disloyal to my own country;
I run my own country in a secret cabal.

I am a poor victim, a lamb to the slaughter;
I fight "militaristically" for my homeland.

I'm an olive-skinned white supremacist;
I'm a subhuman non-aryan.

I'm a "foreign" Indian, Iraqi and Moroccan;
I'm a "privileged" white person.

I'm a Polish Jew who should "Go back to Palestine!";
I'm an Israeli Jew who should "Go back to Poland!"

And don't forget that I killed I in the New Testament.

I'm a Jew who likes irony;
that alone is true.
So end antisemitism today
and let no poetic couplet contradict that.

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Daniel Clarke-Serret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture