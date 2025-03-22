Please enjoy my poetry performance available for all (length 2:06).
I'M A JEW THAT LIKES IRONY
I'm a rich, greedy banker;
I'm a poor, dirty immigrant.
I'm the capitalist who caused the financial crisis;
I'm a revolutionary Marxist.
I'm a New York liberal who is destroying faith-loving America;
I stubbornly follow the "vengeful God" of the "Old Testament".
I'm an anti-nationalist George Soros;
I'm an anti-liberal lover of apartheid.
I control the UN and world affairs;
I break the UN resolutions you all pass against me.
I control the world media;
I'm a guilty murderer according to CNN and Al-Jazeera.
I'm disloyal to my own country;
I run my own country in a secret cabal.
I am a poor victim, a lamb to the slaughter;
I fight "militaristically" for my homeland.
I'm an olive-skinned white supremacist;
I'm a subhuman non-aryan.
I'm a "foreign" Indian, Iraqi and Moroccan;
I'm a "privileged" white person.
I'm a Polish Jew who should "Go back to Palestine!";
I'm an Israeli Jew who should "Go back to Poland!"
And don't forget that I killed I in the New Testament.
I'm a Jew who likes irony;
that alone is true.
So end antisemitism today
and let no poetic couplet contradict that.
