Truth as the Priority

Guerre and Shalom in a slogan: Peace through Truth.

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Guerre and Shalom in a paragraph:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Peace through Truth. Truth about history. Truth about law. Truth about politics. Truth about geopolitics. Truth about definitions. Truth about reality. Truth about what we just don’t know. Truth is our guiding light towards the goal of peace. So let’s educate for truth.

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As part of our commitment to defending civilisation, Guerre & Shalom will be releasing a comprehensive audio course on ‘The Genocide of Truth’. The inspiration, as the title suggests, is “The Great Genocide Blood Libel”, the endlessly repeated and deceitful claim that Israel is committing a “genocide” in Gaza. Yet that issue is just the canary in the coalmine. Untruth has infected our entire civilisation and it must be combatted as a matter of urgency if we are to continue living as a free people.

Unlike other “Israel advocates”, this will not be a history lesson on the Middle East nor a defence of any particular military action. The word Israel will barely be mentioned. Instead it will go deeper: What is truth? Why is it important? Where can it be found? How has it been eroded in domains from education to religion to journalism? On these foundations, our understanding of topics from geopolitics to art will be transformed. This will then help our opinion formers review their understanding of the world.

This course doesn’t have “an audience”. Truth is the concern of us all. But I do hope that Jewish community leaders will purchase and use the course, both to change their understanding of the struggle and hone the form of their arguments. Discussions of current affairs are irrelevant when faced with a generational struggle for the Truth as concept.

Transcripts of the course are available for paid subscribers. Courses can be delivered live online for an hourly rate.

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