An Address from the British Prime Minister

Daniel Clarke-Serret speaks to the nation
Daniel Clarke-Serret
Jul 30, 2025
Following his recent election to the office of Prime Minister, Daniel Clarke-Serret speaks from 10 Downing Street on the current situation in Gaza and the matter of the recognition of a Palestinian State.

As part of his drive for greater citizen engagement, he will be addressing the nation on the economy, education, citizenship and other matters in the coming weeks.

He hopes that he can count on your vote in future elections.

[Note that the speech was delivered without notes or autocue and that references to the “birthplace of Christ” relate to Bethlehem.]

Image: The previous incumbent

