Guerre and Shalom

3

Voting Green is a Red Flag

Showing how The Green Party aren't the least bit interested in the environment.
Aug 04, 2025
Transcript

The British Prime Minister is back, this time in campaign mode! A general election has been called and he is seeking to increase his majority. He is facing a stiff challenge from The Green Party, supported to a very large extent by young voters aiming to end “The Climate Crisis”.

In 7 short minutes, he debunks The Green Party’s simplistic nonsense and calls for a broad based coalition that seeks technological solutions to our environmental challenges.

While you’re here, don’t forget to read the first chapter of my new book PAX ARABICA.

PAX ARABICA is a groundbreaking new work exposing the Arab World for the colonial entity it is. Through 13 chapters, we will be looking into the nature of this Empire, its Palestinian vanguard, its dictatorial fragility, the oppression and expulsion of its minorities, its denial of national self-determination and how Arabs have mistakenly turned to Islamism as an escape from imperial oppression. We will turn our regard to those brave few who have fought the imperial menace and consider how Israeli-Palestinian peace could come about in a post-imperial age.

If you wish to sneak behind the paywall, paid annual subscriptions are just £40/$54 for today only.

Time to decolonise the Middle East now!

Time to decolonise the Middle East now!

It’s worth being a paid subscriber to Guerre and Shalom. You get unlimited access to all new books published on my Substack (whether mine or those of others). You also have the opportunity to submit your own books/long essays for possible publication.

Read full story

