The Eternal Friendship of the Persian & Jewish Peoples

At least 1 good thing has come out of the Iran War. It has affirmed the two and half thousand year friendship of the Persian and Jewish peoples.

Today, by pure coincidence, my daughter was staying at the home of her Iranian school friend. When I went to collect her, I was find a very pleasant surprise...

The video was filmed on the hoof without planning or scripting because the moment demanded instant capture. So ignore the cinematography and embrace the millennia-old fellowship.

I would urge you to watch the video until the very end; it’s worth it for a very lovely moment. And remember: Whilst the far-left and the “human rights community” and the Pride marchers and the Tucker Carlsons show their steadfast support for the homophobic, antisemitic, anti-Western IRGC, the Persians and Jews have finally found a friend in one another.