Guerre and Shalom PodcastHa'Ger (The Stranger)0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -3:57-3:57Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Guerre and ShalomSubscribe to listenHa'Ger (The Stranger)1000 years after Ibn Gabirol's death, Jewish "stranger poetry" is once more released from Zaragoza, Spain Daniel Clarke-SerretMar 29, 2025∙ Paid1087Share[Image: Solomon Ibn Gabirol, the ultimate stranger, lived and cried in my city.]Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when publishedGuerre (French): WAR Shalom (Hebrew): Hello, Goodbye, PEACE Guerre and Shalom War and Peace Guerre (Hebrew): Convert Foreigner STRANGER PURE JEWISH ANGERby Daniel Clarke-SerretINDICTMENT 16: Ha’ger (The Stranger)Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Daniel Clarke-Serret.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Guerre and Shalom PodcastAn alternative perspective about the big geopolitical issues with an emphasis on Middle Eastern conflicts, diplomacy, peacemaking and dialogue.An alternative perspective about the big geopolitical issues with an emphasis on Middle Eastern conflicts, diplomacy, peacemaking and dialogue.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDaniel Clarke-SerretRecent EpisodesIvory Towers: SoldMar 19 • Daniel Clarke-SerretWestminster welcomes PAX ARABICAJan 20 • Daniel Clarke-SerretA Reaffirmation of the Nation StateJan 9 • Daniel Clarke-SerretThe Triple-Pronged RacismDec 19, 2025 • Daniel Clarke-SerretIs Pax Arabica too confrontational?Nov 21, 2025 • Daniel Clarke-SerretBook Launch: Observations from the KitchenNov 8, 2025 • The Nomadic Chef and Daniel Clarke-SerretBABEL: A Summary of Part 1 of PAX ARABICANov 4, 2025 • Daniel Clarke-SerretPodcast: Ten Lies that killed DemocracyOct 12, 2025 • Daniel Clarke-Serret and Village Idiot