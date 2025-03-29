Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom
Guerre and Shalom Podcast
Ha'Ger (The Stranger)
0:00
-3:57

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Ha'Ger (The Stranger)

1000 years after Ibn Gabirol's death, Jewish "stranger poetry" is once more released from Zaragoza, Spain
Daniel Clarke-Serret's avatar
Daniel Clarke-Serret
Mar 29, 2025
∙ Paid
[Image: Solomon Ibn Gabirol, the ultimate stranger, lived and cried in my city.]
Guerre (French): WAR
Shalom (Hebrew): Hello, Goodbye, PEACE
Guerre and Shalom
War and Peace

Guerre (Hebrew):
Convert
Foreigner
STRANGER

PURE JEWISH ANGER

by Daniel Clarke-Serret

INDICTMENT 16: Ha’ger (The Stranger)

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