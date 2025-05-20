Guerre and Shalom
The Silent Image
Exploring the post-truth world of "photojournalism"
12 mins ago
•
Daniel Clarke-Serret
1
4:35
Eurovision lays bare anti-Israel bias in the media
A PREVIEW OF A WORLD EXCLUSIVE! (Seriously)
May 18
•
Daniel Clarke-Serret
and
Nachum Kaplan
41
8
Genocide liar Pedro Sánchez has crossed the rubricon
And introducing "Anti-Israel Bias Fortnight"!
May 16
•
Daniel Clarke-Serret
37
23
Sovereignty
Who rules? When should they decide? And what's it got to do with Potiphar?
May 15
•
Daniel Clarke-Serret
10
2
The Lonely Citizen of Faith
A tribute to Rabbi Sacks (of blessed memory), the titan who embodied the West.
May 11
•
Daniel Clarke-Serret
26
12
Was this really written in 1919?
In the era of the "Great Genocide Lie", this masterpiece has never been more relevant.
May 9
•
Daniel Clarke-Serret
15
3
3:47
Economising the Curriculum
Creating citizenship through schooling
May 6
•
Daniel Clarke-Serret
8
Accents and Authenticity
Tu, Vous and the True You
May 4
•
Daniel Clarke-Serret
10
13
Where is "the West"?
On Judean-ism, Pauline Christianity and England. Very little on Greece.
May 1
•
Daniel Clarke-Serret
16
11
April 2025
24 Hours to Apocalypse
The Spanish end times we felt with trembling
Apr 29
•
Daniel Clarke-Serret
17
5
Breach of British Social Contract
Working class revolt in the face of the deaf elites
Apr 27
•
Daniel Clarke-Serret
22
4
How to deal with Islamism
A response to the 2024 election's "pro-Gaza MPs"
Apr 25
•
Daniel Clarke-Serret
17
9
