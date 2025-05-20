Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

The Silent Image
Exploring the post-truth world of "photojournalism"
  
Daniel Clarke-Serret
4:35
Eurovision lays bare anti-Israel bias in the media
A PREVIEW OF A WORLD EXCLUSIVE! (Seriously)
  
Daniel Clarke-Serret
 and 
Nachum Kaplan
8
Genocide liar Pedro Sánchez has crossed the rubricon
And introducing "Anti-Israel Bias Fortnight"!
  
Daniel Clarke-Serret
23
Sovereignty
Who rules? When should they decide? And what's it got to do with Potiphar?
  
Daniel Clarke-Serret
2
The Lonely Citizen of Faith
A tribute to Rabbi Sacks (of blessed memory), the titan who embodied the West.
  
Daniel Clarke-Serret
12
Was this really written in 1919?
In the era of the "Great Genocide Lie", this masterpiece has never been more relevant.
  
Daniel Clarke-Serret
3
3:47
Economising the Curriculum
Creating citizenship through schooling
  
Daniel Clarke-Serret
Accents and Authenticity
Tu, Vous and the True You
  
Daniel Clarke-Serret
13
Where is "the West"?
On Judean-ism, Pauline Christianity and England. Very little on Greece.
  
Daniel Clarke-Serret
11

April 2025

