Guerre and Shalom

Just plain Rivka
10h

Please G-d that the Iranian people should be free.

Noah Otte
10h

A tour de force of an article, Daniel that there can be no possible refutation to! The United States must hit the Fordnow Fuel Enrichment Plant as soon as possible. President Trump must give the go ahead order to the USAF now! The regime is teetering on the brink of destruction. The Azeri, Arabs, Kurds, and Sunnis among others are most happy to see this happen and Iran’s Shi’ite majority hate the Ayatollahs and are cheering on Israel. The Druze in Syria and the Kurds in Iraq too. No one likes the Iranian regime! If even the Taliban and Pakistan are against them you know it’s bad!

Iran’s nuclear facilities are badly damaged and Israel is working to finish the job. The United States must deliver the final blow that will cause the collapse of the Islamic Republic. For the United States and the West, the fall of the Islamic Republic will bring many benefits. It means a free democracy emerging in Tehran that will live in peace with Israel, the Gulf states and its Arab neighbors. It will lead to a domino effect causing the collapse of despicable authoritarian regimes all over the Middle East in Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq. All their terrorist proxies will instantly see their funds dry up. The new free Iran would sign trade deals with Israel, the United States, the West, and Saudi Arabia. With Yemen free of the Houthis, the Bab-el-Manheb will be opened up to international traffic. A democratic Iran would be a formidable ally against global terrorism and the Taliban in Afghanistan. Lastly, don’t forget Russia and North Korea would be losing a key ally in the region and a denuclearized Iran means a safer more stable Middle East.

You are so right, Daniel! The press, paranoid westerners and populists on both sides of the aisle can yell fire about World War III all day long but it’s not gonna happen. North Korea is a two-bit, fifth-rate power that can’t offer anything other than bombs. Russia is too busy being tied up in their own little Vietnam in Ukraine and has taken devastating losses. China is in direct economic conflict with Iran and wouldn’t lift a finger to help them. They’d be crazy to do so! Iran’s loss is their gain. They’ll be laughing all the way to the bank! We can and should have peace, but ONLY when the job is done!

