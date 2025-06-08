[Image: Mass immigration into Germany from people who had the opportunity to settle in safe countries with a similar culture in their own region.]

The duty to welcome homeless, threatened nomads in no way justifies mass immigration

Immigration is a difficult topic. It must be approached with caution, sandals off, knowing that you are about to step on holy ground. One’s own ancestors are constantly before you: those that escaped Germany, Egypt and Yemen. Those that were turned back from the United States, knowing the awful fate that was to befall them. The Exodus moored off Cyprus; the transit camps where they were left to rot. And today, amid the colour of Brixton and the excitement of New York, you can but admire those cultures that have enriched us. Our countries have shed their grey and become a melting pot of creativity.

But amidst historical reverence and contemporary self-congratulation, we must not junk reality for cloud-dwelling ideals. While small groups of immigrants drifting in over long periods of time integrated with aplomb, those that descended in large numbers became ghettoised and distant from the national community. They could retain their home culture undiffused. And even where their parents were uncommonly patriotic, their children sought reconnection with an idealised fantasy of unfreer creeds. Come election time, their issues were sectarian, divorced from the concerns of the wider population, yet placing undue pressure on national policy positions.

So let us be plain. Notwithstanding the historically intense hatred towards nomads, and the great benefits that such itinerant populations have brought to Western societies, we would be wrong to conclude the correct response is mass immigration. Whilst the acceptance of tiny, homeless, nomad populations has rightly risen to the status of a inviolable, international norm (in light of the complete abandonment of Jewish refugees in the aftermath of the Holocaust), the same is in no way applicable to large indigenous populations from longstanding homelands. Even where such peoples are uprooted by war, the obligation to house them falls under a very different head to that applying to nomads. Unless there is genuine consent from the Western electorate, a Muslim Arab refugee should seek refuge in a Muslim Arab country. A Catholic, Spanish-speaking, South American refugee should likewise seek refuge in their culturally homogenous neighbourhood. After all, their neighbours have a strikingly similar culture and set of values and they would fit in marvellously. A nomad, by contrast, has nowhere else to go. Such was the case with post-Holocaust Jewry. For Angela Merkel to justify the mass immigration of a largely antisemitic population on the basis of Holocaust remembrance was perverse to say the least.

There is a seemingly difficult balance to be struck. On one hand, the socially conservative, settled, “indigenous” majority - those (at least in continental Europe) that are instinctively hostile to immigration in all its incarnations - need to be appeased. That is the basis of stability-enforcing social contract from which all citizens benefit, majorities and minorities alike. On the other hand, hatred of the settled towards the nomad is a moral lacuna which effectively denies asylum to those without a home. The resolution, however, is easy to state. Where small numbers of displaced nomads seek a home, such that common decency and societal stability are at once reconciled, only the outrageous social conservative xenophobe would remain cold-hearted; but where large numbers of major world populations seek a new country to call home, there is no moral obligation whatsoever on a completely foreign cultures to oblige. A Syrian should move to Iraq, a Venezuelan should move to Columbia and a Burmese should move to Thailand if the necessity to do so ever came. It is, of course, open to Western countries (and Arab countries deciding whether to take in Russian refugees and African countries looking to take in Brazilians) to open the floodgates. But - and it’s an enormous but - there must be full consent from the general population. To do otherwise would condemn the host nation to dangerous, Lebanon-esque instability. Put simply, it would be a breach of the social contract.

Two important principles

In light of the mind-bendingly complexity of the immigration issue, sensitive politicians are reluctant to decide, lest unwelcome simplicity enter the realm of cerebral discussion. Nonetheless, our logic leads us to argue for two simple general principles - strictly in the ambit of non-nomadic circumstances - so that we can enter the intellectual labyrinth with confidence.

Firstly, that each country has the “right to choose” whether and which immigrants can enter its borders and that this right trumps the “right to life” of anyone seeking to apply. It can choose the types, numbers and rate of immigration. It has no obligation to apply abstract “international” principles coming from outside (unless, of course, it freely signs up to them) and it would be unjust to force it to do so. But secondly, the rights given by justice are separate from the ought of morality; it may be judged morally correct to allow certain non-nomadic groups to enter, on a case-by-case basis and in small numbers, particularly those whose lives are under threat (if they seek to embrace the nation as full and integrated members), but ought is not a legal right.

Harmful immigration, illegal immigration and the abortion debate

The reader will note the abortion-related language: The right to choose. The right to life. This is intentional. For having read the landmark article “A defence of Abortion” penned by Judith Jarvis Thompson the parallels seem striking. In this paper, Thompson defends abortion by neatly sidestepping the controversy of whether a fetus constitutes a “person”. She believes otherwise, noting that a fetus is as much a person as an acorn is an Oak Tree. Nonetheless she accepts the “fetus is a person” premise for the sake of argument, believing that abortion is generally permissible in any case. She notes that pro-lifers, having established the personhood of the unborn child to their own satisfaction, consider that sufficient to legislate against abortion, but Thomson demurs. Working systematically from the most extreme anti-termination case to the more mainstream, she demonstrates that as a general principle the mother has a right to termination and as we shall see her arguments can equally be applied to the right of a nation to choose its immigration policy.

The most extreme anti-abortion argument, rejected even by most religious groups, is that the mother has no right to a termination even to save her own life. Thompson rejects this on the basis of self-defence. If person A is attempting (intentionally or otherwise) to kill person B, person B has the right to defend themselves to prevent that eventuality. It follows that the living mother can defend her person by terminating the unborn child. Similarly, I would argue, a nation can defend its borders by preventing any immigration that could reasonably be said to pose it mortal harm. Refusing entry to jihadists sworn to the nation’s destruction is pure self-defence and the right to legislate against national suicide is simply unarguable.

The next anti-abortion argument insists that short of the mother’s life being at risk, no termination should be permitted. This argument insists that the right to life trumps the right to choose and though it is conceded the mother ultimately possesses her own body, that gives her no right to end a life. This extends, they say, to pregnancies brought about by rape. In response, Thompson asks us to imagine a famous violinist whose life is in danger from a kidney ailment. To prevent the oncoming tragedy, his supporters from the Society of Music Lovers have kidnapped you as you and you alone have a compatible blood type. You have been hooked up together without your consent and only after nine months have elapsed, will you be released, his life-threatening illness having been cured. Are you obliged to consent to the continuation of this unwanted joining without which the violinist would die? Most would answer in the negative. Though the violinist depends on you for his life, that alone does not compel you to continue with a nine month torment with consequences for years beyond.

The connection with illegal immigration is clear, being as it is, a forced, ungranted entry into the nation body. Rapists should be locked up, punished and, if foreign, extradited. In the same way, illegal immigrants (being illegal) come against the will of the settled population and so have no claim to remain, even if their lives are in danger. Just as the violinist had no right to use a stranger’s body without his consent, no matter the consequences for his own future person, a mother has no obligation to keep alive a child conceived in rape; and in the same way an illegal immigrant should have their case immediately thrown out. They should - as a matter of rights - face immediate deportation. The right to life doesn’t trump the right to choose when forced on the unwilling. Rules on how asylum claims may be brought must be enforced. Rules on the acceptance of legal migration must be enforced.

It should be said as a caveat that a country may decide to allow illegal immigrants to stay on compassionate, or even economic, grounds. That is their right. The kidnapped victim has the right to continue to allow the violinist to use their body. But that is a kindness on their part, not an obligation. They are - to use another analogy from Thompson - being Exceedingly Good Samaritans in circumstances where they are not obliged to be even Minimally Decent ones. Just as in non-abortion scenarios where no charges can be brought for failing to save the life of another whose life is at stake, so no unborn fetus or illegal immigrant has the inherent right to be saved. In her essay, Thompson makes the interesting comparison between the controversy of abortion and the analogous case of Kitty Genovese where 38 bystanders stood by while she died. No charges were brought against the onlookers for their non-intervention.

The Right to Life

Leaving the rape analogy, Thompson goes onto consider the general nature of the “right to life” which, on the contested assumption that the fetus is a person, they most certainly possess. Is the “right to life” synonymous with the right not to be killed; or rather is it the right not to be killed unjustly? Thompson connects the idea of justice with the availing of legal rights and separates it from the question of objective morality. She uses this interesting thought experiment:

“ Suppose a boy and his small brother are jointly given a box of chocolates for Christmas. If the older boy takes the box and refuses to give his brother any of the chocolates, he is unjust to him, for the brother has been given a right to half of them.”

The chocolate box scenario is contrasted with that of the bed-bound violinist of whom she says:

“But suppose that, having learned that otherwise it means nine years in bed with that violinist, you unplug yourself from him. You surely are not being unjust to him, for you gave him no right to use your kidneys”.

Thompson goes on to state the obvious conclusion. In the case of a violinist, who was given no right to be plugged into another unwilling human being, his unplugging is not an unjust killing. Similarly an immigrant only has a right to sanctuary if they are given that right by the host country. A jurisdiction may freely sign up to international conventions and make its own laws bequeathing such rights, but that it is in the independent gift of each nation. Absent such sovereign agreement, the immigrant’s “right to life” does not force the mother country to take them in.

Morality versus Legal Rights

Morality, however, requires a country to do that which legal rights do not. But this is highly context dependent, based on the burden that a new immigrant would bring and the nature of their request for entry.

In the context of the violinist, Thompson posits the following scenario:

“We surely must all grant that there may be cases in which it would be morally indecent to detach a person from your body at the cost of his life. Suppose you learn that what the violinist needs is not nine years of your life, but only one hour: all you need to do to save his life is to spend one hour in that bed with him. Suppose also that letting him use your kidneys for that one hour would not affect your health in the slightest. Admittedly you were kidnapped. Admittedly you did not give anyone permission to plug him into you. Nevertheless it seems to me plain you ought to allow him to use your kidneys for that hour--it would be indecent to refuse.”

She then makes the contention between this and a theoretical, science-fiction pregnancy:

“Again, suppose pregnancy lasted only an hour, and constituted no threat to life or health. And suppose that a woman becomes pregnant as a result of rape. Admittedly she did not voluntarily do anything to bring about the existence of a child. Admittedly she did nothing at all which would give the unborn person a right to the use of her body. All the same it might well be said, as in the newly amended violinist story, that she ought to allow it to remain for that hour--that it would be indecent of her to refuse.”

Here, Thompson convincingly shows that though a woman may decide who has a right to their body, there are theoretical situations where it would be “indecent” not to go through with a pregnancy. A one hour pregnancy, for example, “ought” be brought to term (though “ought” ought not be confused with a legal right). But, in any case, in the real world, where a pregnancy lasts 9 months and implies a lifetime of commitment, morality says little different to legal rights. “The right to life” doesn’t trump the woman’s ownership of her own space. And if anyone in the whole world owns anything it is their own body.

In the same way, the nation controls its own territory. If an immigrant comes illegally, but only requires a week’s stay before leaving once more, it would be “indecent” to deny them. But the reality, as with a pregnancy, is that immigration and its consequences are for life.

Regarding abortion, the Thompson paper goes on to consider opposing arguments such as whether a woman, through consenting to sex, is implicitly giving the fetus a right to her personal space. She also considers the impact of contraception on the matter of consent to entry into her body. But vis-a-vis the immigration question, we need not concern ourselves with these arguments. The key issue for us here is that the nation must consent to entry into its territory and those wishing to enter in a manner contrary to legislative procedure has no right to do so.

How does the nation decide?

So now the million dollar question: how does the nation decide?

If it is for the nation to choose which immigrants may enter its national body, why is there such controversy around the world as to immigration rules? Why are populists being elected in country after country to deal with immigration? Why are elite classes held in such contempt by large swathes of the population above all because of this issue? It is, I would suggest, because it isn’t the “nation” anymore that is choosing who may and may not enter a country. It is the few; the moralists who are stymying the nation’s right to choose.

“Take back control”. This was the Brexit slogan that best defined the underlying sentiment. It wasn’t that 52% of Britons were necessarily against immigration, but they wanted to be in control of the immigration rules as is their right to do. You shouldn’t force women to carry an unwanted child. You shouldn’t force a country to take in a huge population of immigrants against its will.

Under EU Freedom of Movement, a foreign international organisation was forcing the UK to take in an unlimited number of East Europeans. And upon Brexit, that level of immigration continued - in fact it accelerated - by replacing East Europeans with other more far-flung newcomers. Rules on asylum seekers require the UK to take in refugees from Muslim countries while “safe” Muslim countries have barely taken in a single Palestinian during the current Gaza war. But it isn’t the actions of international organisations that most grate; it is those of a home-grown elite class who impose their moralist view of immigration on the population in the manner of conservative pro-lifer. It is Tony Blair whose government opened the floodgates even wider than those of fellow European nations. It is big business that demands cheap labour to undercut local wages. And it is an inefficient, underfunded asylum system that cannot process speedily in line with existing laws. There is the increasing sense that elected officials don’t represent their own people and thus when the government makes new laws, fails to enforce existing ones and signs international conventions, it does so against the will of those that sent them to the national Parliament. Parliament is making rules. Governments are selectively enforcing them. But in a very real sense, the people are not consenting to immigration. They are kidnapped by their own government to save the violinist.

Levels of immigration should be subject to public debate

It is important to understand what I am and what I am not saying. I am not saying that there necessarily should be low immigration. It could certainly be argued that America in particular, but also Britain, have benefited to a great extent from the diversity that immigration brings. BUT - and it’s a huge but - it must be consented to by the nation. Rules already provided to must be enforced against illegal immigrants and new rules regarding legal immigration must have the general support of the population. If the nation wants to be an exceedingly good Samaritan and take in the entire population of a war zone, then of course they may do so, but there is no obligation incumbent on them which binds in such radical, society overturning terms. Even in situations where it would be minimally decent to let a small number of migrants in and the nation “ought” to do so - like the boy who owns a whole box of chocolates who ought to share - they are again under no legal obligation to act likewise (though they are being very cold-hearted).

If the ruling classes feel more immigration is needed to boost the economy, to serve in the health service or to create a wider intellectual pool of discussion, then they need to persuade the electorate with arguments. They may not sneakily claim that they wish to reduce immigration to the tens of thousands and then do precisely the opposite. It breaks down trust. It makes our (non-?) representatives illegitimate.

For my part, I am entirely open to immigration if it is a) under control, b) under our control and c) the new immigrants are under an obligation to integrate. Immigration rates should be slow enough that integration becomes a necessity and ghettoisation can be avoided. If necessary there should be a moratorium on all new immigration from non-Western countries (bar small scale nomadic immigration) until integration of those already here is more successfully achieved. And certainly immigration from homeless groups - Yazidis, Jews, Kurds, Cantonese - should remain more open than those from multi-home groups with many potential safe spaces. Integration does not mean assimilation in a limited cultural sense. A varied culture in terms of food and festivals is the spice of life. But Anglo-American values such as mutual debate, mutual tolerance, genuine religious freedom (to opt in and opt out) and loyalty to the Constitution should be the price of admission. None should be able to enter ungratefully and then arrogantly declare free speech null and void (on pain of death) to protect their own self-declared holy scripture.

But ultimately it is not upon my shoulders to decide immigration policy. It is our collective decision as a nation seeking consensus. No-one is denying the suffering around the world. No-one is denying the desire to come here of people that want to achieve a better life. No-one is denying the agony of living under Jihadist/autocratic regimes. But the national right to choose trumps the right to life when others are coming into our national belly; into our most sacred property. In short, there must be an open, honest, reasoned national conversation about the kind of society we want to create. A decent society would encourage controlled, humanitarian immigration, but it is for “us” - the socially conservative majority - to decide the limits. That is the very foundation of our social contract….