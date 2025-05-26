Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lamed Vovnik 36's avatar
Lamed Vovnik 36
11h

The best Craig Cornell could come up with is Biden’s declining condition being masked by media? Really?!

What about huge swaths of diverse media buying into Trump insisting that January 6 was a ‘Day of Love?’ The list of Trump’s lies, crimes and constitutional violations could go on. And yes, the media on Gaza daily attacks Israel while ignoring Sudan as ‘the worst humanitarian crisis in the world’ (only occasionally reported by the NYT). Qatar billions are not concerned with rallying global support for Black Africans being mass murdered and mass raped and REALLY starved by Arab militias and armies. Apparently Black African Lives Don’t Matter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
Woke PIG Killer's avatar
Woke PIG Killer
15h

Excellent

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Clarke-Serret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture