Great insights. I learned a lot. But I am shocked you fail to mention the dramatic philosophical change that has impacted everything. There is no longer such thing as true facts, according to the universities. All truth is relative and based on our historical and personal biases. And so any opinion or perspective is as valid as any other. These ideas free journalists to focus on or ignore whatever facts they choose. Hence, Joe Biden was universally portrayed as fine, despite dozens of videos showing him lost, babbling, stumbling, angry. Videos seen by millions of people.

At the heart of our media malaise is post-truth. So, to correct the oversight, I proudly present 'A Genealogy of "Woke" Linguistics', an explanation of how we arrived in our current lamentable state: where the role of media is to report what we want to hear instead of doing what it ought: to report FACTS.

‘A Genealogy of "Woke" Linguistics’ by Daniel A Clarke-Serret

“There are two different kinds of people in the world….”

How many times have we heard this phrase? The insistent idea that the complex mass of humanity can be neatly divided into two categories. But those who resist the clarion call with passionate refusal are soon dragged into its irresistible orbit. For though we rail against simplicity; though we anger at dividing the world into us and them; we soon succumb to its temptation:

“There are two different kinds of people in the world, those who use phrases of the type ‘There are two different kinds of people in the world….’ and those who avoid such distinctions”. Oh dear…

Dichotomous thinking is at the heart of language and from its grip there is no escape. In every encounter with the world, we are forced to make distinctions. From the most mundane to the most complex of ideas we divide the world into x and not-x. At the most humdrum of levels, we classify whether everyday objects make the categorical grade. Is this a table or is it not a table? If it has 4 legs, is of a certain height, is of a certain shape and has a particular function, it’s a table. In most cases, the appropriate definition is clear. But as with the law, there are hard cases. Is it a table or a workbench or a movable breakfast bar? Here we either concede that it’s a table, choose an alternative, pre-existing category or in extremis, invent an entirely new denotation. Our world is mediated through either-or categories into which we unceremoniously ramhorn all that we encounter.

The Law and the Facts

But the linguistic magnetism towards division is most starkly brought to life in more abstract domains. Their Lordships in the appellate courts are tasked with defining the limits of the law; does this or that action fall within the ambit of the legislative clause? Let us examine a classic example: Theft. In most cases, whether an act should be categorized as such is clear. The only question before the jury is “Did they do it?”. But upon appeal, controversy may remain. Even where the facts may be agreed upon, the law may not. Theft is defined as “Dishonestly (appropriating) property belonging to another with the intention of permanently depriving the other of it”. In a challenging factual matrix, every non-function word in this sentence may be susceptible to legal challenge:

Do the facts amount to appropriation?

What is dishonesty?

Did it belong to another?

Did the thing taken amount to property?

Was there an intention to permanently deprive?

Dishonesty, property, appropriation, permanently deprive, intention and another: all these are linguistic concepts about which we are called to decide: are the facts to be categorised as x or not-x? Property, as with tables, is constantly subject to dichotomous decision making. In Somerton v Stewart, Lord Mansfield was asked to decide upon this very matter. Could an escaped slave be considered as property or belonging to another? According to our modern philosophy, and indeed according to the philosophy that has existed since time immemorial on the British island, the answers to these questions are clear: no person may be considered property nor as belonging to another. But in the era of the Atlantic Slave Trade such questions were controversial and the appellate court was called to rule definitively.

Today, where such questions are settled, others emerge to take their place; the matter of forced consent being of particular interest. But note this: even though language, by its nature, necessitates distinctions, language is separate from the underlining reality. Where the Supreme Court is called to decide upon the definition of appropriation, the case’s factual matrix has already been determined by the jury. Assuming that the 12 men and women have correctly determined the true sequence of events, they have, through so doing, determined a reality beyond the realm of legal definitions.

First the lower courts decide the facts. Then the appellate court categorises the facts in relation to legal concepts. Indeed the Common Law legal system is the most shining example of the distinction (!!) between lingustic distinctions and pre-existing facts. Put simply, there is truth. Jacques Derrida was wrong to say 'Il n'y a pas de hors-texte' (there is nothing beyond the text).

Reality and Defining Reality

Tornados exist in the realm of reality. They really do. The a posteriori decision to define the phenomenon as a tornado as opposed to a hurricane is a human construct within a particular community. But the thing being described by Great Plain Americans as a tornado is a real thing. Different cultures may define natural phenomena in different ways according to their linguistic understanding. Some may make no division between snow and rain, classifying both as mere precipitation. Other languages may contain 30 different concepts for 30 different types of rain, never referring to those 30 concepts together simply as “rain”. But rain really exists.

As for everyday matters, so with the abstract. Some cultures may have invented “hope” on the basis of seeing the benevolent hand of God in history. Others may - literally - have no hope. In an era before mass trade, some cultures may have been shielded from the “Tivka” of the Hebrew Bible and thus never have made that distinction. Now, one may argue about whether hope or love are human constructs invented apart from reality or whether they are embedded within it. But either way, the events - the phenomena - causing Hebrew culture to categorise according to hope or not-hope were real events. Truth is true.

Given that real phenomena can be defined in various ways by different cultures, we can accept the legitimate existence of different perspectives. There is more than 1 right answer. Community A can look at a phenomenon and make a distinction x versus not x. Community B can look at the same phenomenon and make an entirely different y versus not-y distinction. Assuming the accuracy of both communities' observations, neither is more “right” than the other. Both are valid distinctions. But this is not relativism; for as with appellate courts, the factual matrix is agreed by both parties. A posteriori linguistic definitions do not affect the underlying, mutually agreed reality.

But though there may be more than one right answer, we may not conclude that all answers are equally valid. There are determinedly false responses. Indeed postmodernism is falsity defined. The Derrida postmodernism idea that 'Il n'y a pas de hors-texte', that there is nothing prior to linguistic distinctions, is wrong. Period. Phenomena are real. Science may help us understand those phenomena better, guiding us to see them closer to how they really are, eliminating our outdated superstitions, but phenomena are real. Language’s role is to make sense of those phenomena after the fact. The denial of truth, the idea that we cannot ask whether factual matrix A is x or not-x because even the factual matrix itself is a human distinction, cannot be maintained. When John entered the fruit shop and placed an unpaid for apple in his pocket, motivated by hunger, we can debate whether the facts amount to theft, but we may not deny the events of the day. The apple definitely went into his pocket “outside the text”; and the shop owner wants justice.

Scientists teach us that the “beneath” the objects that we intuit with our senses, there are atoms and molecules and cells which represent the true reality. But the postmodernist sees only human-imposed linguistic distinctions. Kantians claim that behind the manifold cultural perspectives, there is a universal law that can be determined through reason. The postmodernist sees reason as a linguistic game to divide. Behind law, the barrister will see facts, that which actually happened, but the postmodernist only sees the law; concepts decided upon by the powerful.

Postmodernists say that there is nothing below the surface; nothingness beyond the veil. This cannot be maintained.

Postmodernism is the rejection of Enlightenment modernist truth seeking. It is even a rejection of pre modernist truth seeking; the idea that behind the veil is the Will of God that we called to discover and enact. There is no reality, the postmodernists say. Reality is determined by the powerful.

Discrimination and the Power of Postmodernism

But though we must reject the idea that phenomena are unreal; that the world we see is a mere linguists game divided dichotomously by a cabal; we would do well to understand the motivation behind the postmodernist case. Derrida was correct about the nature of language: it divides the world into two. Derrida was correct about the dangers of language: it divides the world into us and them.

Discrimination, racism, apartheid: all these are the illegitimate offspring of language. Once upon a time, we made a linguistic distinction between white people and black people, between Jews and Gentiles, between men and women. We did so innocently: to make sense of the world around us. But in doing so we were forced to define those in different categories differently. If we can distinguish between white and not-white, then there must be an inherent distinction between the two categories. If the world can be divided into two groups of people, men and not-men, then shouldn't we logically treat these two groups differently? Apartheid is a perfect example of racism through a human construct of language. The South African government discriminated between white citizens and the black underclass. But who is white and who is black? Were the “coloureds” white? The Jews? The Japanese? The Chinese? The government was forced into the role of an appellate court to enforce its racist policy. The palest white to the darkest black is a spectrum; the two groups of the Apartheid imagination didn’t exist. But through using the power of dichotomous language, the South African rulers made the unreal real.

“Blessed are You, L‑rd our G‑d, King of the universe, who makes a distinction between sacred and mundane, between light and darkness, between Israel and the nations, between the Seventh Day and the six workdays.”

Religion is another domain of distinctions. Often those distinctions are benevolent; creating a division between special (holy) times and spaces and their mundane equivalents. The above blessing is recited during the Jewish Havdalah ceremony, the beautiful recitation of blessings that end the weekly Shabbat celebrations.

Havdalah - which means distinctions - marks the definitive break between the backbreaking labour of the working week and the divine rest of the Sabbath. By making a firm distinction, the Sages guarded the sacred, a domain of human dignity and liberty, from the slavery of drudgery. In doing so they followed the dichotomies of the Genesis text where God created the world through division: day and night, light and dark, humans and the animal world, the six days and the Sabbath. God spoke through language, making a world a domain of linguistic distinctions, above all that between the Holy and the Profane, the permitted and the forbidden.

[One is almost inclined to say that the creator God of Genesis is a Derrida-esque postmodernist where the World is coextensive with the Word; though perhaps there's a mild distinction (!). The former made the Word the World itself, whereas the latter says that language negates the entire existence of reality.]

However, the Havdalah idea has clear implicit dangers. To make distinctions between Israel and the nations implies us and them. The Holy and the Profane gives rights of definition to powerful Rabbis. A small group alone decides upon the permitted and the forbidden, membership and non-membership. As with Judaism, so with every other faith, philosophy, people and nation. The powerful decide who’s in and who’s out, what’s allowed and what’s not. There are borders, laws and immigration policy: all of these can be used to oppress others.

The most famous postmodernist, Michel Foucault, made the case best. It is the powerful who decide on who is categorised as mad and who is categorised as sane. It is the powerful who decide on who is worthy of serious punishment and who is worthy of a gentle reprimand. It is the powerful who decide to avoid punishing the banks after the financial Crisis despite their manifest crimes. It is “they” that decide on normality and “we”, at the risk of punishment, that must comply.

Apartheid Mentality: The Postmodernist Linguistic Trap

But faced with the dangers of linguistic discrimination, whose dangers they rightly highlight and bring to light, the postmodernist falls into a trap. It is the trap that we all make in trying to fight against distinctions by making distinctions. It is the trap best defined by:

“There are two different kinds of people in the world, those who use phrases of the type ‘There are two different kinds of people in the world….’ and those who avoid such distinctions”.

For if the powerful are dividing the world into us and them, then surely we must conclude:

“There are two different kinds of people in the world, ’the powerful and the oppressed’”.

By setting our face against distinctions, we make distinctions.

By setting our face against discrimination, we discriminate.

Though setting our face against facts and truth, we look at the factual matrix in the world to make the observations that justify our conclusion.

Though setting our face against reason, we justify our justifications through reason.

There is no escape. The human lives in the reality of a human society mediated through linguistic distinctions, so we are incapable of criticising language without falling into its inherent traps. To criticise the fact and reason-based distinction they observe between us and them, the postmodernist uses distinctions, the factual matrix, observations and reason. Unless they somehow advocate the abolition of language, their criticism is self-refuting and unhelpful.

But it's worse. Through distinguishing between the powerful who define and the non-powerful who comply, the postmodernist is forced into an apartheid mindset. Who is the oppressor and who is the oppressed? The “coloureds”? The Jews? The Japanese? The Chinese? In a multispectrum world, the ideologue is called upon to decide. In the grey zone, the postmodernist is forced to choose. In a world of complexity, the disciple of Foucault is doomed to make a distinction between the Whites and the Blacks. How the South African white supremacists would be proud!

Coup of the Millenium

The postmodernists are entirely aware of this paradox, making their work at best incoherent, at worst malicious. Knowing that distinctions are inevitable and knowing that the powerful decide, they set as their goal the usurpation of power. In the words of Frank Lentricchia, the postmodernist:

“seeks not to find the foundation and the conditions of truth but to exercise power for the purpose of social change”.

If truth is non-existent and all that matters are distinctions, then let us be the new judges. Let us limit free speech so that the once oppressed can now talk and the oppressors are now silent. Let us engineer reverse racism so that the old-oppressed are now on top. And let us be the new creator god that defines the world anew in our own image.

In the enactment of this goal, the postmodernist nouveau elite enact a scorched Earth policy, not only defining the world anew, but destroying the historical factual matrix upon which these distinctions can reasonably be made. Like the God of Genesis who created the world ex-nihilo, the postmodernist deities create a world without the burden of history. Facts are put into doubt. Genocide is redefined. Churchill is defamed. The role of Britain in the abolition of slavery is untaught.

If there is history, then there are facts that inform our judgements. If there was a comprehensible past with episodes of pride, then there is a national story that defines our ongoing obligations and actions. But if we confuse the past; if we create a society without story, meaning or sense; if we turn into judges who decide the law without the facts; then we are all-powerful tyrants unencumbered by tradition. Finally outside of the shadow of precedent, we become gods. Postmodernism is nothing less than the coup of the millenium; taking power from God Himself.

Postmodernism means the end of democracy. For democracy is based upon the idea of plural, legitimate perspectives about a pre-existing factual matrix; where there are many potentially correct interpretations and distinctions, but where there are definitely wrong ones also. Democracy implies a history that exists, a narrative that we share, a community that we have created, a respect that we have evolved and rights that spring from our national stories. Without history, narrative, a shared language and set of definitions, we are no longer nations. We are pawns ready to be taken over by self-appointed judges unbound by precedent and national tradition. The era of Stalin is upon us.

Racism, sexism and other discrimination is a poison on our societies. They were spawned by language and manipulated by the powerful. So much is true. But the postmodernist wants to replace a national structure influenced by the powerful - but bound by precedent and where we all respect each other and our varied viewpoints - and replace it with an absolute dictatorship where they decide. They and they alone. In their brave new world, all that matters is feelings, authenticity, poetry, suffering, subjective analysis and “my truth”: briefly put, the inverse of reason.

So let us conclude where we began. There are two kinds of people in the world, those that believe in nationhood, tradition, precedent, rights, facts, reason and history and those that believe in distinctions that they alone decide. One of those groups lives within imperfect distinctions. The other hates them so much that they embrace them.

It’s us versus them. Whose team are you on?

