Guerre and Shalom

Fred
11h

Random thoughts:

How ironic, if larger housing is the reason they are voting to live under the same system that had multi-generations of families cramped into 2-bedroom apartments in Moscow.

I do see the pattern that you mentioned in your own background (and the logic that your grandfather and his grandchildren would have both been served by letting them move into his house instead of selling it), but I imagine that most of the poor children in New York City have grandparents that are either in a different native country or are living in their own tiny NYC apartments.

There are two kinds of "spaces" that people value: physical space (which makes it enticing to live in a large house) and personal space (where people might prefer to live in a smaller home without the dynamics of dealing with other people).

I currently live on a 2000 m2 plot, in a house well over 300 m2, and am anxiously looking forward to selling it and downsizing. I would prefer my son moving in with me and helping maintain it...but he is happy living in another country almost 6000 miles away.

ECB
19h

When the comparatively large boomer generation dies off, this phenomenon will begin to reverse itself. A huge amount of wealth will be released back into a market where there will be relatively few buyers choosing from the spoils. We just have to get there. Furthermore, as demographic decline continues to take hold, this situation will become exacerbated in bizarre ways. A world meant for 8-10 billion people will have far fewer numbers around. Much of what is currently unaffordable will wind up being abandoned. Think of the ghost cities of China but on a global scale. The problem is that the postwar generation was enormous. It will not be fixed until the population stabilizes at whatever the new equilibrium turns out to be.

