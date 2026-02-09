Inflation week begins, in the first of a two part series.

[Image: A world without Word Inflation.]

This article is long. Perhaps I talk too much? Perhaps we all do? For the internet is the proliferation of talking personified. Today every fool with wi-fi has the unprecedented ability to opine, insult and insinuate. But it wasn’t always thus.

There was an age when only the educated could speak. Those who could read and write. Those, monastery ensconced, that could pick up a pen. Religious leaders were at once medics, lawyers, preachers and brewers. It was they that were masters of their arts for it was they alone that had access to the Word. The priests and the Rabbis; the brains of the Islamic Golden Age; all could claim Divine knowledge and with right. For it is the Word that creates worlds and they had privileged access.

The printing press then came to spread its blessings. Knowledge disseminated to all corners of the continent. Opinions unheard spoken. Subversive opinions. Opinions that could topple an all-powerful Church. From the pulpit, they heard the Word in their own language, spread forth in their own tongue. The mysteries of Davidic beauty understood in their full glory.

Yet though the Word was released from captivity it was a pyrrhic release. A confinement beyond the confinement, gated in the chains of illiteracy. For although knowledge was now spoken from beyond the pulpit; and although books could be written in voices once silenced; the impenetrable code of symbols stood in the way of understanding. Education was the final frontier.

But though it hid in shadows, it came. The school. Education. The glorious prospect of mass literacy. The Word, imprisoned in medieval purgatory, could now be released to reach the masses. Books unread, articles unappreciated: all these jewels were suddenly open to the swell of humanity. Advancement, progress, individual flourishing: all these were now within our reach. The spark of true personhood no longer mere imaginings.

But alas this is romance wrapped in the ribbon of nostalgia…

For prepared (only) for industry they emerged in their millions. Workers equipped with the necessities of labour, but workers unfamiliar with the joy of learning. Travails of life on the conveyor belt required no knowledge of Shakespeare nor acquaintance with poetry. Only with the lightest of touches did the student court letters, the captains of industry mixing profit with practicality in their design of the minimalist curriculum. So the Word flew free, but unloved; unperceived by the hungry, unnoticed by the toiling. Potential energy yet to be transformed into kinetic metamorphosis.

Elite capture of knowledge, hoarded like gold beyond the imaginings of men, was once a fact of history; an immutable law of nature like might and oppression. Yet the 21th Century saw its demise. The doors of the academy were blown wide open. Books could be self-published, the Word democratised for all. The age of letters had arrived.

But though its coming was long prophesied, the Grand Unveiling disappointed. We had queued for hours; slept upon the streets in anticipation. But when the cathedrals doors were opened; when they trooped in exuberance beyond the threshold, safety in numbers, quality abandoned; our long suffering seemed in vain.

We sighed; for we had hoped for the true Messiah. Education may now have been for all, but its wisdom saw placid distribution. The partisan articles, the celebrity fluff, the 140 character irrelevances: all these cruelly mocked the Word, as if to destroy with unfaint horror the interminability of His long absence. The Word still flew free, so much is true; but its discovery proved impossible amongst the swarm of locusts. The books - the gems - were daily distributed, no gatekeeper to halt their path; but to what end? Diamonds are worthless when flailing anonymously in the infinity of dirt.

This is the age of word inflation. With every character printed, with every digital letter carelessly typed, the sentence becomes increasingly worthless. The value of yesterday long exceeded to the rhythm of a Zimbabwean economic policy. Whereas a book in generations past was worth its weight in gold, today a million could be purchased for a wheelbarrow of manure. Each soundbite of simplistic drivel buries a lifetime of wisdom. Paid subscriptions are bought for charity, not market value.

There is much debate about economic inflation; why it is that prices rise and savings are squandered. There are those that speak of supply shocks: the Arab Oil Crisis bankrupting the consumer at the pump; the Russians callously turning off the taps.

Others still emphasise demand: if only more consumers were there to buy, equilibrium would return to save the day.

Those who weep with nostalgia for the post-war consensus highlight constraint: if only the Trade Unions would ease off their pay demands; if only the workers called for a lesser wage, then - and only then - could we stride together towards full employment; the dragon of inflation tamed in the wake of reasonableness.

And finally we hear from Milton Freeman; the Chicago School of money supply. With less currency in circulation, we would hold down supply and avoid the hell of the inflationary spiral.

All of these have arguments to recommend them; historic examples that give reason to their logic. But which could best help us to intuit the devaluation of the Word? Of the existence of supply shocks, there is no doubt.

The latest current affairs bombshell lets loose a torrent of comment, easily categorised by factional affiliation. Donald Trump’s mouth unleashes supply like an undisciplined Central Bank, his partisans and detractors provoked to opine in daily greater numbers.

The Middle Eastern Tragedy likewise, making the Yom Kippur Crisis seem as childsplay. Yet another article provokes yet another yawn. Between monotony and exhaustion, the reader scrolls on with no shortage of provocation to whet his insatiable appetite. And when mixed with the latest AI technology, even the great unwashed seem capable of giving a considered view, no matter that it is an ad infinitum repetition of talking points unoriginally considered.

But between supply shocks and supply tools, demand for original content - masterfully crafted - collapses towards zero, the penniless author powerless to earn their just deserts.

The stimulation of demand, the Keynesian solution, has its appeal in a world of letters. After all, if more could be tempted towards quality, then more quality they would buy; and not only buy, but at a price which thumbs its nose at penury. Demand for nonsense is already saturated, incapable of meaningful growth; and deservedly so. But the market for diamonds is different, remaining as vital as ever.

But who will buy? In a world that loves cat videos and Hamas tiktok extravaganzas, all free at a button’s press, who would pay for referenced facts and loving consideration? In a world where quality is free - the Word being worthless - who would pay for writing at all? We cannot stimulate demand in the braindead.

The last redoubt of the writer is grabbing attention; click-bait; preaching to the choir. It is writing every other day without the time to check for typos or edit lovingly in the worship of poetry. Indeed we must produce the Word - the sacred Word - more and more; daily; with exaggeration abundant and superlative ubiquitous. We are to remain within party lines, shouting from the rooftops and publishing unfiltered.

With every fundraiser to garner clicks, we diminish the Word yet further; inflation at 1,000,000%. With every article precipitously posted we diminish the value of our own trade. But we have no choice; else our treasury be exhausted. Superlative, exaggeration, partisan lie: we enter the death loop. With every word carelessly wasted, with ever greater demand lemon-squeezingly saturated, we diminish the life of our own expression. Keynes has failed (or so it seems), over demand merely creating the conditions for tomorrow’s inflation. There must be another way…

Perhaps we should appeal to restraint, the idea that writers should control their pen, that the unqualified relent. If all the wannabe writers - the opinion repeaters - stopped opining, then the quality Word would begin to mean something once more. But alas, a vain hope.

In a world of social solidarity, that which pertained in Britain in the post-war years, it was reasonable to call for wage restraint. One could call on the national interest and the public obliged. The Unions obliged. With salaries controlled and the national ship well disciplined, full unemployment could be married with low inflation and rising living standards.

So it was possible then. But that was a different world. A world of solidarity. A world without consumption and personal wealth. But by the 1970s, individuality reigned supreme and the Trade Unions were one more, egoistic interest group. Wage demands soared; and inflation inevitably followed in its wake.

In one domain, so in the other. Any appeals for writer restraint will fall on painfully deaf ears. And though we call for the untalented and uncouth to leave the field of action, they will remain nonetheless; and become the ruin of us all. With every word foolishly punished, this very sentence becomes meaningless.

So we are left with the Milton Friedman solution: stopping the money supply. Stopping the word supply. Or should I say stopping the Word supply. If the quality writers were to stop flogging their wares for a dime, putting it all beyond the paywall, cloaking knowledge in the veil of mystery, perhaps then and only then would the curious explorer embark on its discovery.

Perhaps like the Catholic priest maintaining his Divine connection behind a Latin veil, restriction would increase the value of the few sentences uttered. In a world of few great books of honorific, hallowed status, every word, every letter and every character would transform into a treasure trove of hidden meaning. Like the verses of the Torah dug and redug throughout the ages, discovered in their profundity at the feet of the Sages, each Word would be endowed with undiscovered depths. In shrouding the Word in wonder, we would empower it. It would regain its proper value. Inflation would be a thing of the past.

Yet the contradiction - the linguistic Phillips Curve - is there for all to see. If we are to reduce Word inflation, we are condemned to increase knowledge poverty among the masses. But if we are to maintain Word inflation, we democratise knowledge at the price of exponential meaninglessness.

In a digital sea of superlative, exaggeration, partisan loyalty and pure lie, encouraged by the very nature of the algorithmic jungle, are we reluctantly forced to return to elite comprehension? Are we forced to abandon knowledge democratisation and return to the situation ante where the Word once meant something? In short, is there an effective, just way out of 1970s-style Word Inflation?

If you believe in education for all; if you believe that everyone has something valuable to contribute to our society, hidden, though it may be, behind tear-drenched years of repressed suffering ; then a return to the priest as the sole conduit to God seems offensive. A return to elite education for the rich, the powerful and the genius seems immoral. If we are to draw Miltonian analogies, then cutting off the Word supply would protect the Word but abandon humanity; akin to returning to pre-industry in the name of carbon quotas.

If protecting the Word and safeguarding the environment means reversing progress, then it must be unconsidered as soon as the devil brings it to mind. Friedman is realistic, but retrograde. So should we return to Keynesian idealism? Is there a way to increase demand for quality, thereby stopping the sewage?

As I have alluded to, late 1940s - early 1950s Britain achieved the high employment, low inflation dream through solidarity; Labour, Conservatives and the Trade Unions joining hands to make the pre-war impossible possible. But the marketisation of society - the growth of the consumer individual - changed all that. I speak not of the free market economy, for which we are all blessed, but what Michael Sandel calls the Free Market Society; the reduction of all domains of life to a commodity.

In such a society, the individual trumps the nation, the needs of my demographic trumps those of the whole. We stop being citizens. We start to demand entitlements. But in a consensus society, the Trade Unions can reduce wage demands and the unqualified untalented can reduce their written output. The citizen can ration for the good of their nation.

Being part of the national narrative, we can sacrifice our ego for the common good. The intellectual writer can come from all manners of background, as can the talented plumber and skilled technician. None should be barred from any profession by law. But we should bar ourselves from the higher echelons of any activity when we know our talents, our content and our penchant for lying partisanship make our exclusion an absolute necessity for society.

The education system was birthed in an industrial revolution which demanded certain skills. We are now in a different era. We are now in an era where all that matters in making money in whatever the profession. Money over truth. Pro-Trumpers never criticise the man. Never Trumpers only criticise him. All know that one misplaced word means the end of thousands of subscriptions. That is the marketised society that our education system has created.

In order to end Word inflation by (i) increasing the demand for quality among readers, (ii) increasing the demand for intellectual discussion among our peoples and (iii) by encouraging, as an act of solidarity, withdrawal from word production on the part of those unable to do the (Divine) Word justice, we must make TRUTH the aim and telos of our educational arrangements. That would increase demand, Keynesian style, and end hyper Word inflation for good.

The superlative, the exaggeration, the partisan non-thought and the pure lie are destroying the Word. We have 3 choices (and choose quickly, dear reader, for the value of this article is declining by the minute): Continue as a society where the Word means nothing and destroy Truth in the process. Return to a world of elite education where the Word was hallowed, yet controlled by priests, publishers and a very small selection of Hebrew-Greek-Latin books. Or educate the People to seek the Truth as their highest purpose. You choose.

For time’s ticking. And in this existential hole, no divine IMF is coming to save us.