Inflation week continues. Yesterday, in article 1, Daniel spoke about “Word Inflation”. Today Nachum talks about “Moral Outrage Inflation”. It's an article not to be missed!

“Israel and the economics of outrage” by Nachim Kaplan

Economics is a strange discipline. Its adherents call it the dismal science because its predictive record is such. However, it is also strange because, as any evolutionary biologist will tell you, many economic laws are laws of nature as much as anything else.

Economic theory applies not only to money and goods, but to human traits such as virtue. Virtue is scarce. It is hard to acquire but easy—and costly—to lose. One might express it quietly. Occasionally. At some personal cost. Like gold, it has value precisely because it is difficult to obtain and limited in supply.

The days of needing to be virtuous to appear virtuous, if they ever existed, are as long gone as my sporting career hopes. We now live under conditions of moral hyperinflation, in which yesterday’s courageous stance is today’s baseline decency and tomorrow’s evidence of moral insufficiency.

It is a bit like eating at an Argentine restaurant during one of its various economic crises. It is best to pay for your meal when you order it, because it will cost more by the time you have eaten it and the check arrives.

The supply of virtue signals has exploded Krakatau-like, and their value has collapsed like an English batting line-up.

Today, the quickest way to demonstrate virtue is to be anti-Israel—or, even better, anti-Zionist—which is today’s premier form of antisemitism.

Here is how the economics of virtue works.

Every moral position begins as a contrarian asset. A small group identifies an issue. They speak about it loudly and early, and are rewarded with social prestige, invitations to panels, and applause for being “ahead of the curve.”

At this stage, the signal is still meaningful. It requires effort and sometimes even risk. Think of it as moral venture capital. Returns are high. Competition is low.

Once the position proves profitable, however, institutions move in. Universities adopt it, corporations issue statements, NGOs develop frameworks, and HR departments create dreaded mandatory training modules. At this point, virtue signaling becomes index-linked. You no longer have to believe anything. You simply align with the consensus.

Compliance replaces moral conviction, and virtue’s signal begins to dilute. To compensate for falling returns, institutions increase volume. They issue bolder statements. “Concern” becomes “deep concern,” “opposition” becomes “zero tolerance,” and “awareness” becomes “allyship.”

None of this reflects any increased understanding or effectiveness. It is the moral equivalent of printing money.

The result is predictable: inflation.

Once inflation sets in, the system must reassert hierarchy. Positions that were celebrated five years ago are quietly reclassified as insufficient. Yesterday’s allies become today’s enablers. Yesterday’s bravery becomes today’s complicity. This ensures constant churn.

If moral standards were stable, people might relax, which is dangerous, because anxiety keeps the system functioning.

Eventually, signaling must escalate to absurdity to retain value. Silence becomes violence, neutrality becomes guilt, explanation becomes justification, and context becomes a crime. It looks like satire to outsiders, but it soon gives way to pathology.

At this stage, it is unsafe to hold any position, because the moral currency is so debased that only constant denunciation preserves status.

Every inflationary system needs a benchmark, and this is where Israel comes in. In the moral economy, Israel functions as the control variable—the asset against which all virtue signals are measured.

Condemning Israel carries zero risk and high prestige. It is the safest moral investment, as it carries no career penalties or social cost, only applause.

This is not because Israel is uniquely evil but because it is uniquely available: it is democratic, visible, responsiveand, most of all, Jewish.

Advanced practitioners trade in moral derivatives, which are positions based not on events, but on reactions to events and, ultimately, reactions to reactions.

Their praise comes not from caring about suffering, but for doing so correctly, meaning in line with the latest moral instruments.

This creates a class of professional moral traders who extract status without ever engaging reality. They do nothing but manage narratives.

The inflationary impact has real-world consequences and, as always, inflation hurts the vulnerable first.

Real victims and conflicts are reduced to symbols and slogans. Real solutions are postponed indefinitely. The system rewards visibility, not efficacy. And visibility, like false virtue, is cheapest when it is loud and risk-free.

The tough medicine needed for this is moral austerity. That would look like fewer and less grandiose statements, more responsibility, less performance and more consequences. This has as much chance of happening as me participating in the next Winter Olympics.

The moral economy is addicted to inflation. It keeps institutions relevant, activists employed and elites morally solvent. The currency may be worthless, but everyone pretends otherwise, because the alternative would require honesty.

Honesty, unlike virtue signaling, is still very expensive.