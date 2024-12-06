Guerre and Shalom

Shabnam Nasimi
Dec 12

Very poignant read. My family fled to the UK from Afghanistan in 1999 not just for safety and security, but for the freedom. The freedom of speech that Britain is known for around the world. I am very proud to have been raised here rather than any other part of the Western world. This is why your piece really affected me. Because you’re right, tolerance is what Britain is about — and it’s slowly being destroyed.

Daniel Clarke-Serret
Dec 6Edited

