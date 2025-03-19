Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

Mark Summers
Mar 26

All that would happen if you reconstituted the British Empire on an equal footing is that the English elites who run the UK would at some stage flounce out of that too because they are so accustomed to the elected dictatorship model of Westminster democracy that they are incapable of operating within structures in which they don’t get their own way all the time. Plus, why would the commonwealth countries want us anyway? We’re a medium sized power in steep decline with a track record of unreliability in international relationships.

Tim Smyth
Mar 19Edited

While I do agree with you that the Brexit vote was NOT about economics solely, I think it is also the case that Britain simply can't rewind the clock back to 1973. The most telling example of this is if already and in the coming years Britain continues to purchase primarily European agricultural products even with New Zealand and Australia having duty free access as well then, I think one might say the fundamentally competitiveness of Commonwealth agriculture vis a vis French agriculture has changed since 1973 and probably isn't going to change back. In order to bring back the type of deep links to Australian and Kiwi agriculture Britain once had it might only be possible to do so by existing the post Brexit FTA negotiated by the Johnson govt allowing for duty free access to the UK of French agriculture and quite explicitly choosing to instead raise food prices in the UK in order to promote more Australian imports.

Second the other three nations Commonwealth nations, Canada especially have changed their political institutions in some cases in an even more European direction than the UK has. Canada of course since 1982 has the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the diminution of Parliamentary supremacy. However, even Australia and pre 1982 Canada have a certain degree of judicial activism. A Federal system such as in Australia and Canada often requires an independent judiciary to determine which Parliament (i.e. Federal or state/provincial) has supremacy with ample opportunities for judges to impose their own views. Of course, back prior to the Statute of Westminster it was the British Parliament in Westminster that essentially decided the text of the Canadian and Australian constitutions but with introduction of true independent status to both countries these decisions have to made either through complex amendment processes (which are almost never used especially in Canada) or judicial activism.

Thirdly it is not clear to me that just the four core commonwealth nations have the economic heft, industrial base, and population to aspire to superpower status. Japan has roughly the same population as the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand combined and I would argue in many areas Japan is closer to super power dom than the Commonwealth four are. Japan has its own space program while the UK is a passive somewhat disinterested member of the European Space Agency(ESA) and Canada is an associate member of ESA. Japan is also of course one of the world's leading electronics and automotive producers. Japan is not a nuclear weapons power but ironically has a far stronger industrial base than the UK to be true fully independent nuclear power like the UK is not.

