Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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KLevinson's avatar
KLevinson
Jan 24, 2025

If you ever formed such a union I would leave the US and join. I'm considering it anyway!

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
Jan 24, 2025Edited

Daniel, this article was pure poetry and music to my ears! I would be all for absolutely everything you describe in this article! A British Commonwealth encompassing Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the nations of the Caribbean is exactly what we need right now! I would have no problem at all with a multipolar world. We need to have a counterbalance to America, Russia, China, and the EU! Not to mention another option for those who love democracy but don’t like the way the United States and EU are doing things and see how broken and in need of reform the UN is. I’m a patriotic American who supported Donald Trump and I still believe in the EU and UN. But I also don’t entirely agree with the stuff Trump is doing right now. No, Canada shouldn’t be a state! No, we shouldn’t take back the Panama Canal! No, the Gulf of Mexico is NOT the Gulf of America! No, we shouldn’t be doing protectionism! The EU and UN are broken and badly in need of a massive reformation. I’m not crazy about Brexit, but it is the will of the British people and so I respect it and furthermore I must agree Daniel, that the other EU nations have not always done right by Britain. I love the special relationship between our countries. But you’re right it has been uneven with the U.S. being the one in the driver’s seat and these days it’s strained to nonexistent. The Commonwealth would spread democracy, capitalism and human rights around the globe, assist refugees, asylum seekers and displaced persons, combat piracy by the Houthis and others, protect minority communities around the world, topple dictatorships, wipe out terrorist groups and impose order on the international scene, and back up Israel in its fight for survival against its Arab and Iranian enemies. Free movement of people and free trade would be established and peace and prosperity would reign supreme in the Commonwealth. When India, Nigeria and I would add South Africa get their GDP up and in South Africa’s case get a better government, they too should be considered for admittance into the Commonwealth. Singapore would be a good candidate for a Commonwealth member! I think the nations of the Commonwealth should open charter cities in countries all over the developed world with the consent of those governments to spread the blessings of liberty, freedom, justice, and prosperity to those nations. Yemen should be put under the control of a liberal democracy under British tutelage. British charter cities should be opened there too. There should also be defense pacts signed between the British Commonwealth and Israel and Saudi Arabia. The New Commonwealth superpower would also challenge the U.S. Navy for supremacy of the seas.

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