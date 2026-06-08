Zionist Podcast: Episode 1

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Guerre and Shalom is building an empire in order to decolonise a Nasserite one! First we joined forces with Harif to promote the history, culture and heritage of MENA Jews. Today we start a exciting collaboration with The Zionist Podcast.

“The Zionist” is a compelling and highly professional podcast that dives deep into the lives and perspectives of Zionists from across the globe. Through intimate interviews, the podcast explores their unique backgrounds, personal experiences, and the historical and contemporary events that shape their connection to Zionism. These interviews, conceived, produced and edited by my colleague Adam, will then be released on this Substack. They are also available on Apple and Spotify (search “The Zionist”).

It was an honour to present Pax Arabica on the podcast last month. Today The Zionist reflects on October 7 and its Aftermath with Alexander Küster – Danish Social Democrat, Debater and Activist​.

Enjoy the show.

While you’re here, I would encourage you to sign up as a paid subscriber. It has many benefits:

The right to see all paywalled articles.

The right to comment on all posts.

Membership of the Guerre and Shalom Publishing House: The right to see all serialised book chapters, from the editor and other authors.

The right to submit your own guest article for consideration.

The right to submit your own book for consideration.

Mention in the acknowledgement sections of new books (Patrons only).

Beyond these pure consumer benefits, your subscription indicates your support for the fight of our times: the fight for Truth.

There are many publications that speak about the Middle East and geopolitics.

There are some other publications that speak of political philosophy.

Yet there is none so focused on the fight against The Great Genocide Blood Libel, the most egregious example of our modern disrespect for facts, reality and the integrity of language.

Here at Guerre and Shalom, we are the modern defenders of Truth with a capital T: open debate, genuine discussion, democratic interaction, the precision of terms, the fight against lies, the quest for a better world through Truth.

I cannot fight this fight alone.

If you can pay an annual paid subscription, please consider doing so.

If you have the means to upgrade to Patron status, it would be even better. All Patrons were mentioned by name in the acknowledgements section of Pax Arabica.

Thank-you in advance for your kindness. Civilisation depends on Truth. Civilisation depends on you.

Best regards,

Daniel