Zioness on the Border

ABOUT TODAY’S INTERVIEW: Adele Raemer, a retired educator from the south of Israel, shares her harrowing experience of surviving a Hamas terrorist invasion in her kibbutz, Nirim, on October 7th, 2023. The invasion left a lasting impact on the community, with several members kidnapped or killed, but Adele emphasizes the resilience and determination to rebuild and strengthen their kibbutz. She reflects on the broader implications of the conflict, advocating for education and coexistence as essential steps towards peace.

WHAT IS THE ZIONIST PODCAST? “The Zionist” is a compelling and highly professional podcast that dives deep into the lives and perspectives of Zionists from across the globe. Through intimate interviews, the podcast explores their unique backgrounds, personal experiences, and the historical and contemporary events that shape their connection to Zionism. These interviews, conceived, produced and edited by my colleague Adam, will then be released on this Substack. They are also available on Apple and Spotify (search “The Zionist”).

Previous Episodes:

1) Reflections on October 7 and its Aftermath with Alexander Küster – Danish Social Democrat, Debater and Activist​:

2) Escape from Iran —and Fighting for Freedom against Islamism with Cyrus Razavi:

While you’re here:

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