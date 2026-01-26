FOREWORD FROM DANIEL:

Our geopolitical series on current events continues, as ever with an emphasis on the Middle East. Yesterday Khaled Salih showed us how Western withdrawal in Syria isn’t “decolonisation”, but rather a lethal betrayal of the Kurds. Into the vacuum will inevitably enter the terrorist forces of evil known euphemistically as “The Syrian National Army”. Anthony Eden tried (and failed) to teach the West that order precedes self-determination and peace — yet in his day and in ours, his teachings went through one American ear and out the other.

Fortunately, our honoured guest writer General Yoav Gallant did take Eden’s message on board in his capacity as Israeli Defence Minister. Whereas Ehud Barak once simply withdrew from Lebanon leaving the Hezbollah-shaped snake in his wake, Israel has since adopted the policy of The Psychology of Strength, which understands the Edenist priority of order backed up by the enforcement of a “regional sheriff” (1). This, in turn, can lead to self-determination for the local peoples. In General Gallant’s own words:

“Our campaign against Hezbollah offered Lebanon a historic opportunity. For decades, Hezbollah portrayed itself as “the defender of Lebanon” even as it usurped the state’s sovereignty and dragged its people into ruin. By crushing its infrastructure and forcing its forces north of the Litani, we removed the de facto occupying power.

Many Lebanese – Christian, Druze, Sunni, and even some Shiites – understand this. They may not dare say so publicly, but privately they acknowledge that Israel has done more for Lebanese independence in a few months than anyone else has in decades.”

So, with no further ado, let us allow General Gallant to elucidate Edenism in action….

(1)Please note that the phrase “peace through strength” is inaccurate. More properly it’s “order through strength”, which sets the groundwork for a potential peace should the much-hoped for paradigm shift come.

“Written in Ink, Signed in Fire” by General Yoav Gallant

In the Arab world, rejecting Israel’s right to exist as the Jewish state is not a new concept. Over the years, however, more Arab countries have gradually come to accept Israel’s legitimacy. Two of Israel’s four neighboring states now uphold decades‑old peace agreements even in turbulent times. As the balance of power in the region shifts before our eyes, we must ask what makes a ‘good’ agreement in the Middle East.

The last 78 years show that agreements alone do not create peace. In the four great conventional wars of 1948, 1956, 1967 and 1973, the Arab armies surrounding Israel repeatedly sought to ‘throw Israel into the sea’. The Six‑Day War ended with Arab armies in retreat and with Israel in control of Judea and Samaria, Gaza, Sinai and the Golan Heights. It was a humiliating defeat for leaders who had believed the Jewish state would be a temporary anomaly; they were faced with the reality that Israel might not be as temporary as they had assumed. Six years later, despite the shock of the surprise attack on Yom Kippur, the war ended in a clear military victory. By the time the cease‑fire took hold, the IDF had encircled Egypt’s Third Army, stood roughly 101 kilometers from Cairo and advanced to about 40 kilometers from Damascus in Syria. Israel’s battlefield dominance compelled some Arab leaders to reassess their strategy.

Realism set in, even among the proudest leaders. The outcomes of those four wars, which shaped Israel’s first quarter‑century, produced two starkly different responses whose consequences have unfolded over the past five decades.

One path was the realization that Israel could not be eliminated. Anwar Sadat used the 1973 war as a necessary breakthrough; he came to Jerusalem, shook hands with Israeli leaders and spoke in the Knesset. I was a young soldier when Sadat landed in Israel. Suspicion ran high; some in our leadership thought his visit was an Egyptian deception, but his words electrified the country. The combination of a decisive military outcome and an unprecedented diplomatic move led to the 1979 peace treaty with Egypt, the single most important peacetime event in the state’s history. When Jordan embraced this realism in the 1990s, it showed that durable peace is possible when the other side accepts Israel’s permanence and Israel is strong enough to negotiate.

Other actors, however, drew a different lesson: if Israel cannot be beaten in conventional warfare, then its adversaries must look to the extremes of the threat spectrum. At the high end, that meant pursuing nuclear or other non‑conventional weapons. Israel has shown that it will not permit such threats: in 1981, as work neared completion on an Iraqi reactor that could produce plutonium for warheads, Israeli F-16s destroyed the plant; Menachem Begin said the raid proved Israel would “under no circumstances allow the enemy to develop weapons of mass destruction against our people”. A similar logic led to the destruction of a Syrian reactor in 2007 and guides our posture toward Iran today.

At the other end of the threat spectrum, failure on the battlefield spawned terrorism. Palestinians realized that Arab armies would not be the ones to fulfill their dream of statehood, so they turned to hijackings, hostage‑taking, bombings, car bombs in the hearts of Israeli cities and rocket attacks. These methods became part of a war of attrition that tied terror to modern means of dissemination and sought to bypass the battlefield through international political and diplomatic pressure.

Reality has shown that as long as Israel’s enemies do not recognize its right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state in a hostile region, one rule has held from the state’s birth until today: the more decisively you push your enemies down on the battlefield, the longer, deeper and more stable the quiet that follows. When you allow them to rise, they will find ways to prepare for the next round. The core of any good agreement in the Middle East rests on this principle; long before ‘peace through strength’ became a familiar phrase, Israel was already putting it into practice. Agreements hold only when Israel stays on ‘the top of the hill’, able and willing to enforce them; without that big hammer, treaties become ink on paper.

The difference between a fragile agreement and a durable one can be seen in Lebanon. When the IDF withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000, Hezbollah, a radical Islamist Shiite organization backed by Iran and committed to Israel’s destruction, quickly filled the vacuum. Over the next six years, it grew into one of the world’s most heavily armed terror groups, harassing Israel with raids, rockets, and kidnappings that ultimately triggered the 2006 war.

Israel responded with force, but the campaign ended without a significant military outcome. Hezbollah was hit but not broken; its leadership survived, its rocket arsenal largely remained intact, and Israel did not impose a new strategic reality on the ground. Both sides emerged bruised, and despite Israel’s superior strength, it failed to seize the top of the hill. It was from this position that the fighting stopped and diplomacy stepped in.

The 2006 war ended with UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which was supposed to create a different reality: it established a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River and stipulated that no armed personnel, assets or weapons would remain there other than those of the Lebanese Armed Forces and UN peacekeepers. It also called for the disarmament and disbanding of militias and an embargo on arms shipments to Lebanon except with government approval, a clear demand that Hezbollah surrender its arsenals.

In reality, in light of Israel’s weak military achievement in that war, none of these provisions were honored: Hezbollah refused to disarm and rapidly rebuilt its forces; Iran and Syria continued to funnel weapons; and the Lebanese state failed to assert control, leaving UNIFIL without the will or capability to enforce the resolution. Israeli intelligence warned by 2007 that Hezbollah was fortifying positions south of the Litani, and since then the group has repeatedly fired rockets and anti‑tank missiles from inside the “demilitarized” zone.

In 2024, the picture changed dramatically. Israel embarked on a series of precision operations that targeted Hezbollah’s leadership and infrastructure. Over the course of the summer, Hezbollah’s senior command – including Hassan Nasrallah, Fuad Shukr and Radwan Force commander Ibrahim Aqil – was eliminated. Thousands of operatives were killed or wounded, some by explosives embedded in pagers, and the IDF destroyed most of the group’s rocket and missile arsenal while clearing the areas adjacent to the border. Our goal was to push Hezbollah down the hill without occupying Lebanon, and to set the conditions for negotiations.

The difference from 2006 was stark: Israel retained its deterrence, and Hezbollah, depleted and pushed northward, suffered a military, political and moral loss. In November 2024, the diplomatic expression of that military success was a United States‑brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. In discussions with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, I insisted, on behalf of the State of Israel and its security establishment, on three precise principles. I drew on some of the provisions of Resolution 1701, but this time I knew we had the power to enforce them: no organized military forces south of the Litani; a ban on bringing weapons into Lebanon by land, air or sea; and a side agreement between Israel and the United States stipulating that if Hezbollah violated these clauses and the Lebanese government or military could not enforce them, Israel could use military force to uphold the accord.​

Crucially, Israel received explicit assurances that it would retain freedom of action if Hezbollah re‑armed or breached the agreement. Hezbollah accepted these terms for one reason: it had been beaten and humbled on the battlefield, pushed northward and stripped of its offensive capacity.​

The third principle was tested from the very start of the ceasefire, as Hezbollah probed our resolve and we responded. Lebanon and UNIFIL showed neither the will nor the capability to confront Hezbollah, and the IDF struck its training camps and weapons depots in response to “repeated violations of the ceasefire”. The relative quiet that exists today rests not on diplomatic promises but on Israel’s superiority.

Our campaign against Hezbollah offers Lebanon a historic opportunity. For decades, Hezbollah portrayed itself as “the defender of Lebanon” even as it usurped the state’s sovereignty and dragged its people into ruin. By crushing its infrastructure and forcing its forces north of the Litani, we removed the de facto occupying power.

Many Lebanese – Christian, Druze, Sunni, and even some Shiites – understand this. They may not dare say so publicly, but privately they acknowledge that Israel has done more for Lebanese independence in a few months than anyone else has in decades, certainly since Yasser Arafat’s forces were driven out of Jordan in 1970–71 and established a de facto armed enclave in Lebanon. Whether Lebanon’s leaders seize this chance depends on their courage. Just as Egypt and Jordan turned battlefield realism into peace treaties that advanced their national interests, Lebanon must accept that a militia beholden to Tehran cannot deliver prosperity or security.

For Israel, the imperative is clear. In the Middle East, words, declarations and even agreements have little weight; performance on the ground is what counts. Agreements codify understandings, but peace emerges only when war convinces your adversary that his aims are unattainable and endures only when you retain the power to enforce it.

