Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "Had we but world enough and time, This coyness, lady, were no crime. We would sit down, and think which way To walk, and pass our long love’s day. Thou by the Indian Ganges’ side Shouldst rubies find; I by the tide Of Humber would complain. I would Love you ten years before the flood, And you should, if you please, refuse Till the conversion of the Jews." by Andrew Marvell

Pure Jewish Anger was born of many inspirations, biblical and modern. Biblical - the prophetic voice, the rage upon the hilltop. The modern - need I explain? Yet there are times when you should judge a book by its cover and this is no exception: for upon the glossy surface, there dwells a clue; a gem of interpretation for those that seek it.

Solomon Ibn Gabirol is perhaps the most proximate cause of this work. Gaza was the catalyst and the BBC its spark, yet rage transcends generations and abandonment defies the centuries. Solomon was a maño. Born of Malaga he may have been, yet there beside the Ebro he lived; in the shadow of the Pilar basilica, in the sacred hands of Zaragoza city. Once, they claim, The Virgin Mary had appeared upon those banks, yet 1000 years later a second Jew was to create his own hocus pocus. The words incanted by Ibn Gabirol are a miracle of art.

His greatest rage though was not against the world nor were his emotions singularly directed towards heaven. It was towards his Jewish community that he spoke most frankly. In his legendary script “On Leaving Zaragoza”, he described why departure was the only option left:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published On my own without even a brother, not a friend apart from my mind: I mix my blood with my tears, and my tears into my wine. I’ll be consumed in my thirst before my thirst for friendship is quenched, as though the sky and its hosts were arrayed between me and all that I crave. I’m treated here as a stranger, despised— As though I were living with ostriches, caught between crooks and the fools who think their hearts have grown wise. ..... Have compassion for wisdom, compassion for me, surrounded by neighbors like these— people for whom the knowledge of God is a matter of spirits and ghosts.

For more on Zaragoza, Spain:

Anger is mixed with sorrow; religion with despair. He could no longer live with people who understood him not. He could no longer feign brotherhood with strangers. Alone in the pit of his own sorrows, he spoke through poetry. He cried towards the future generations that would one day understand him. He spoke to me.

First there was Mary, then came Solomon and a thousand years later, the author of this essay. I too dwell in Zaragoza; the Jew who miraculously appeared on the banks of the great river. Solomon and I share so much: emotion, feeling, ethnicity but also place. All that separates us is time –but time is no bar to empathy. We understand the other more than our contemporaries, the fact of presence being irrelevant in the immortal world of the spirit.

The Jewish story defies time. 30 years is modern; a century as if but yesterday. It takes a thousand years to make a friend, a millennium to court true understanding. When Moses screamed in the wilderness that his people were a burden; that he could deal not with their complaints; that he wished for a divine removal of his life; he spoke in a language that Solomon could understand. And he drove a wedge straight into the author’s heart.

The children of Israel were like the children of Zaragoza: ignorant, political, complaining; A thorn in the side of a prophet who sought the peace of home.

At least Moses had a home: a wife, two children, a loving father-in-law. He could yearn for that which existed. Yet Solomon breathed the rancid air of aloneness: no wife or children, no ear of understanding, happiness lost.

His family didn’t live in that moment, in the forelorn fields of Aragon, in the abandoned hope of the 11th century. He lived in transcendence: in the fourth dimensional field that connects Moses to Mary, and Solomon to me. Though we are forsaken, we are fulfilled, for we are connected by the great unexplored frontier of time. Together we can express Pure Jewish Anger.

Andrew Marvell was wrong. He did have world enough and time. He had the centuries still to woo his coy mistress. And not just time, but “the world enough”, for today in our digital century, connection is transnational.

We speak of Facebook friends with well-earned derision; those who know you only through the connect key; those that share nothing but a subscriber count. Yet this is a generalization which masks a greater reality. For in our land of servers and fibre optics, there is a true commonality for those who wait.

Let us speak of those who have appeared on the pages of this journal. Richard Neat and Alan Mairson. Eli Kavon and Francisco Bernal. Have I met them? Have I spoken to them in person? Have I done any more than exchange emails and speak to them through plain text? Yet they are more than digital ciphers. Somehow I know them; perhaps more than those they meet in quotidian misunderstanding?

And Peter Biro? And Nachum Kaplan? Glimpsed in podcasts, but personally unknown.

And Khaled Salih? And Uri Zehavi? Seen once in person, then disappeared in the wave of a foreign flight.

All these and more I know, not “in the biblical sense” (!), but yes in the biblical sense that their sentiments cross frontiers; none of the five dimensions being a barrier to mutual understanding. As with Moses and Solomon before us, we connect through a transcendental bond that defines rational description. We understand, even when we don’t understand why.

Those who have world enough and time, who have texts and literature, Torah and poetry; even Substack: they are those that are bound in connectivity. Even where loneliness strikes and communication fails; even where local community is local strangerdom; none need despair at the foot of Horeb. For in our timeless, spaceless community, we are one.

There is unity is the eternal realm –and it exists here on Earth.

Pure Jewish Anger is available exclusively for paid subscribers of Guerre and Shalom . Join us today and together we can fight censorship of pro-civilisation voices:

PURE JEWISH ANGER

by Daniel Clarke-Serret

FOREWORD by Andrew Fox: The oldest hatred is back, and I am absolutely done with this shit. Get angry and then get angrier.

Preface: Why Poetry?

OPENING STATEMENT:

I’m a Jew that likes irony

DEFENDANT A: Middle East

Indictments 1 to 6

DEFENDANT B: Far (W)est

Indictments 7 to 13

7. Common Will // 8. Ivory Towers: Sold // 9. First they called it racism // 10. The Great Betrayal // 11.War Crimes // 12. Mr Gorbachev, Tear down that Flag! // 13. J’accuse!

DEFENDANT C: Us

Indictments 14 to 18

Preface to “Defendant C: Us”: Time to remove Netanyahu’s Likud

CLOSING STATEMENT:

Imperfect Good v Absolute Evil

APPENDIX:

A Sense of Style