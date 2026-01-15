The 500th Edition of Guerre and Shalom

“Words had to change their ordinary meaning” Book 3, Chapter 82 of Thucydides’ History of the Peloponnesian War

What is the central thesis of (my new book) Pax Arabica? A difficult question —and one which I’m posed with alarming regularity. How to define a book which is century-spanning in its scope and idea-hopping in its ambition? How to distill an essence in just a few, pitiful words?

It’s a challenge I can avoid in a misplaced sense of intellectual purity. Or it’s a challenge I could embrace to gain a wide readership. The gauntlet is daunting, but it must be picked up with haste. Else my work will flee for the stage of ideas, in a box marked “this could have gone somewhere”.

The easy response would be to reach for a slogan. The book that exposes Arab Imperialism! The fight to decolonise the Middle East! But though such simplicity contains a grain of truth, it’s a comic book avoidance of the question without illustrations. It’s click bait without depth.

After all, Arab Imperialism isn’t a new thing. Neither is it hidden. Since the days of the original conquests, the ambition of the Caliphate has been global in scope; to say such truisms out loud may be brave, but it’s hardly original. Hardly worthy of my blood, sweat and tears. Hardly worthy of your time.

So to get to the heart of “the central thesis” of Pax Arabica, we must ascend from sloganistic simplicity and consider the following question; perhaps the most important question: What inspired you to write Pax Arabica and why now?

Here we begin to understand the stakes. For no work emerges in a vacuum and no inspiration is absent of context. We live in the age of The Age of the Great Genocide Blood Libel, the most pernicious abomination of our age. The claim that civilian war dead amounts to extermination. The claim that Israel, with its advanced weaponary and precision technology, is incapable of doing civilians in two years what any competent military power could do in two days. It’s an affront to common sense: an Irish joke. But it’s an old joke, a tried and tested affront to common sense that has been with us throughout recorded history. And speaking of history, let’s turn to its founding father: Thucydides.

To reference the famous Greek in his history of the Peloponnesian War, words change their meaning. In his case “reckless audacity” came to be “courage of a loyal ally”, “prudent hesitation” was rebranded as “specious cowardice” and the “ability to see all sides of a question” was deemed “inaptness to act on any”. Oh how little has changed! For it was as true then in the civil war at Corcyra as it is now in the non-existence genocide in Gaza.

We live in an unintellectual age whose edifice is built on a foundation of sand. When Thucydides wrote his magnus opera, he did so with a hubristic faith in rationality. Hippocrates had led the way with an inductive approach to medicine and Thucydides followed on close behind. Eschewing the Homeric penchant for explaining world events in terms of myth and godly power, he decided instead to frame the world on an ever expanding basis of evidence. It is this that led slowly but surely to the modern wave of social science.

We admire Thucydides. We follow Thucydides. At least in the public square, we reach for cause and effect. Explanation. Predictability in the face of dispassionate past evidence. This is to be praised, to a point. But just as words can be used to define and terms can be used to elucidate, elucidated definitions can be manipulated in the name of power. “Objectivity” can be used to befuddle with abandon.

These are ancient lessons. In the era of Athens, primitive science advanced in a faustian partnership, accompanied ingloriously by sophistry —the ability to engage rhetoric for effect, the ability to manipulate language for desired result. Efficiency, rather than truth, was the order of the day; so much so that Thucydides invented the supposedly verbatim speeches of generals. He wasn’t there and he couldn’t in any case have scribed an accurate transcription. Instead he wrote what they would and should have said if the generals had been effective speakers according to the science of rhetoric.

And so it was that science met sophistry to create a corrupted language. Objective terms muddied by manipulated “truth”. Democracy was the bastard child of this union. Though founded on a noble creed of rational debate, it descended into foolishness through sophistry. Making a point well trumped making the right point. Persuasion through words bested words well-defined.

And so it was that war was decided by ill-considered vote and genocides, avoided and committed, were decided by a show of hands. Rational argument- so-called rational argument - was the difference between life and death and thus by their lips, men became gods. Self-appointed gods who reeked the havoc that Zeus, by his non-existence, was incapacitated from bringing about.

Induction through observation was never meant to lead on this blood-stained trail. Yet liberated from mythology, the Athenians came to worship power, not justice. “The strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must”. And so it was that adult Melian men faced extermination and their women enslavement.

Pax Arabica - the Empire - is not a Babel of the 7th Century. It was built and solidified in the modern world of Thucydides, where words are twisted in the cause of power and Western democracy leads to rationalising horrific Arab crimes.

Pax Arabica - the work - was written not in a medieval world of myth, but in a modern world of manipulated language. Here power is King and numbers are victory. This is my contention: That the region’s rotten heart is less religious irrationalism and more a perverted rationalisation of events using corrupted terms such a justice, genocide, apartheid and imperialism. The enemy isn’t God, but man-made-god. Power dressed up as argument. Myth enacted by man himself. The collective, totalitarian We intoxicated by the winds of “History”.

The Middle East faces language inversion on a scale worthy of Homer, but backed up by a sophist’s rationalism in place of myth. If only modern Arabised Islam were a mere old wives’ tale, explaining away events on the basis of God’s wrath. It’s far, far worse than that. Instead reason is being used to destroy language in the name of expansionist empire –just like the Athenians did to such destructive effect in another age.

It is in this context that I write Pax Arabica. To confront a perversion of truth, committed for no other reason than “the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must”. And who are these weak? The Kurds, the Christians and the Maronites. They and others; those minorities of the Middle East living under an Arabist whip. Yet we sit in silence because justice no longer means justice and genocide is a term without sense.

Pax Arabica confronts not a Middle East of myth, but worse, a Middle East of “reason”. Perverted reason. A sophist’s theft of genuine justice and true decolonisation. The central thesis of Pax Arabica is simple: Truth exists. Words have meaning. All people genuinely deserve to be free. Including - especially including - the indigenous peoples that the Arabising whirlwind of totalitarianism has so tried to extinguish. So let us finally speak with candor. It is the Arab Empire - backed by its Western rationalist appeasers - that have destroyed the Middle East through “decolonisation”. May we respond today with real decolonisation so that the people of Melos may be besieged no more.

ACKNOWEDGEMENTS (and contents page):

FOREWORD by Nachum Kaplan

Introduction: The time to change the narrative is now!

PART 1: BABEL

Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism // Chapter 2: On the Vanguard //Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression // Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom” // Chapter 5: On Islamist Misery // Chapter 6: On Arab Apartheid // Chapter 7: On Middle Eastern Minorities // Chapter 8: On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing // Chapter 9: On Genocide, Slavery and Racist Indifference //Chapter 10: On Unjust “Justice” and the Inversion of Language // Chapter 11: On Appeasement // Chapter 12: On the Man who stood against Pax Arabica

PART 2: EDEN

Chapter 13: On Nations, States and the Nation State // Chapter 14: On Sykes-Picot // Chapter 15: On Zionism and the duty to protect // Chapter 16: On the New Regional Sheriff // Chapter 17: On the Psychology of Strength // Chapter 18: On the Paradigm Shift // Chapter 19: On the Post-Imperial Two State Solution // Chapter 20: On the End of the Great Game

AFTERWORD by Khaled Salih: A Song of the Oppressor and the Parody of the Oppressed.