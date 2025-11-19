Churchill, Eden and their wives

With thanks to Sir Winston Churchill without whom I wouldn’t be alive to write this text. It was Churchill’s strength of character which inspired me to stand up against fascism and totalitarianism in all its forms. It was Churchill’s self-assurance in the face of public mockery and unthinking ridicule that called me to speak out against the political horrors of our own age.

With thanks to Sir Anthony Eden, Churchill’s protegee, and the man whose political legacy this works seeks to resurrect. As with his mentor before him, Eden was principled and resolute in the face of fascist imperialism. He railed against the appeasement of Mussolini, he foresaw the horrors of Hitler and he sacrificed everything he possessed politically to prevent Nasser’s Arab totalitarianism. Eden was a modern prophetic figure who uniquely understood the nature of Pax Arabica. He warned, he fought and he was ultimately betrayed. The result is the moral travesty we sanitise as the “Arab world”. Nasser may have died, but his horrific legacy lives on. Today, we pick up Sir Anthony’s gauntlet, seeking an ordered Middle East of free nation states.

With thanks to all those in the Anglo and Hebraic tradition of the nation state who set out the path to decency in a world of madness.

With thanks to the Prophet Isaiah whose transformative vision is at the heart of this work. He helped the world to understand that language inversion brings war, while truthful clarity brings peace.

With thanks to all those great intellectuals, past and modern, upon whose shoulders this work rests. Although I have never met or communicated with any of them, it was their insights that provided my intellectual ballast. It is therefore my honour to thank John Locke, Hannah Arendt, Thomas Hobbes, David Hume, Jonathan Haidt, Paul Bloom, Stephen B Smith, Paul Freedman, Joanne Freeman, Vernon Bogdanor and Mary Wollstonecraft amongst others.

With thanks to Peter Biro, my friend and mentor, who gave me the courage to be a “public intellectual”. It was he who gave me the vision of what was possible and who I could become. It was he who set me on the path of book writing and extended argumentation whose product can be seen in this published work.

With thanks to Khaled Salih, Nachum Kaplan and Richard Neat whose boundless enthusiasm for this project has encouraged me every step of the way. I thank them for evangelising this book far and wide from the forests of Costa Rica to the mountains of Kurdistan to the Asian redoubt of Singapore.

With thanks to Einat Wilf, Khaled Salih and General Yoav Gallant whose personal messages of support have been invaluable. I am thereby encouraged that my words have a genuine impact on Middle Eastern affairs.

With thanks to Ashok Panikkar, Alan Mairson, Eli Kavon, Susan Bordo, Michal Reznic, Vaishnav Sunil and Shlomo Levin without whose intellectual back and forth I would never have developed as a thinker. Alan’s ability to praise my writing, whilst never fully agreeing, was particularly formative to a “young” thinker . It modeled polite, civic disagreement in a time of echo chambers. It modeled how classic debate could lead to intellectual progress. As someone who worries about the future of democratic society, I’m sure that Ashok would be heartened by this renaissance of critical thinking.

With thanks to Richard Jacobi, Meital Brown and Anthony Witt whose early recognition of my abilities (and passion for this subject) have never been forgotten.

With thanks to Francisco J Bernal, Khaled Salih, Peter Biro, Jonathan Sandberg, Richard Neat and Sheldon Frank whose backing as “Guerre and Shalom” founder members helped finance this project both in terms of money and moral support. Without their vote of confidence, it is doubtful that I would be here today writing this page of acknowledgments. With particular thanks to Sheldon Frank, who was my first founder member, and Francisco J Bernal who has been very generous in his financial contributions.

With thanks to the 100+ paying subscribers of Guerre and Shalom Substack who, by sacrificing their earnings in return for something as ubiquitous as writing, showed a faith in my abilities which is truly humbling.

With thanks to all those that have publicly engaged with this work. I would particularly like to thank Noah Otte whose genuine and heartfelt engagement can never be forgotten. He has written detailed feedback on each of my chapters, often in the most glowing of terms. This level of kindness is both rare and genuinely helpful for a developing intellectual.

With thanks to the oppressed of Pax Arabica, whose brave personal testimony helped me understand the gravity of this issue and the necessity to fight for freedom. Given the horrific and dangerous nature of that Empire, it would be inappropriate for me to mention them by name — which, in itself, shows the importance of this work. The Arab Empire has erased all hope and individual freedom. It is detestable.

With thanks to the diverse group of friends with whom I grew up, be they Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh or of no faith. They helped me understand that there was a better way than the totalising dystopia of Pax Arabica.

Above all, I would like to pay particular tribute to my wife Sara Clarke-Serret, who has been steadfast, constant and ever loving during the tortuous process of writing this lengthy book. She has worked from dawn to dusk, in extremely stressful conditions, so that our family may have the money to support a badly paid writer. She has showed incredible support during my lengthy stints at the computer, all of which inevitably involved a lack of marital attention. She has loved and cared for our beautiful daughter Noa with all the kindness, courage and tenderness of an inspired mother. She has put up with my mood swings, intemperance and lack of self-awareness.

Perhaps most incredibly, she has shown these qualities in the face of indignity — of not being recognised publicly as a Jew. This book recognises the evils of the Arab Empire as compared to the beneficent qualities of a Jewish nation state. Nonetheless, we must be conscious of the groupish, exclusionary nature of many sections of the Jewish people which condemns its outcasts to the life of a social other. Whilst rightfully throwing stones at Arab imperialism, I am called to fiercely condemn our own wrongdoings.

Sara’s love saved my life. Many years ago I was in the depths of depression and in the teeth of a Jeremiaic despair. I was a passive, failed shell of a man — my dreams were in tatters, my hope was lost. I had nothing to live for. Only Sara saved my soul from the pit — and she did so at great cost and with unprecedented sacrifice. Hers is the eternal flame which shines ever so brightly in every word of this text.

To all those who I did wrong, I ask for your forgiveness.

To all those who did me wrong, knowingly or unknowingly, you are forgiven. It is the trials and tribulations caused by your actions that made the man. It is your efforts that gave me the time and material to work with. To misquote Dostoevsky: May I be worthy of my sufferings.

All I ask for is for the people of Pax Arabica to be free at last. Liberated from the ideological grip of the Arab Babel Terror, they will rise again to form a Middle East of free nations where each citizen may dwell under their own fig tree with none to make them afraid.

In the name of human dignity, in the name of peace, in the name of the much quoted, but never followed, Prophet Isaiah, let us recognize the divine spark in every man and woman, so that we may build a future of peace based on truth. With thanks in advance for all who contribute to this effort.

PAX ARABICA

Foreword by Nachum Kaplan

Introduction: The time to change the narrative is now!

PART 1: BABEL

Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism // Chapter 2: On the Vanguard //Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression // Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom” // Chapter 5: On Islamist Misery // Chapter 6: On Arab Apartheid // Chapter 7: On Middle Eastern Minorities // Chapter 8: On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing // Chapter 9: On Genocide, Slavery and Racist Indifference //Chapter 10: On Unjust “Justice” and the Inversion of Language // Chapter 11: On Appeasement // Chapter 12: On the Man who stood against Pax Arabica

PART 2: EDEN

Chapter 13: On Nations, States and the Nation State // Chapter 14: On Sykes-Picot // Chapter 15: On Zionism and the duty to protect // Chapter 16: On the New Regional Sheriff // Chapter 17: On the Psychology of Strength // Chapter 18: On the Paradigm Shift // Chapter 19: On the Post-Imperial Two State Solution // Chapter 20: On the End of the Great Game