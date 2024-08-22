Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Brad Goverman's avatar
Brad Goverman
Aug 22, 2024

Amen Daniel! I am no fan of Bibi, but agree with his insistence on controlling the corridor and the borders as part of any deal, be it a pause or a permanent end to the war. It will take a few generations to de-radicalize the Palestinians via the mosques and schools, as done in Saudi Arabia. But until then, Israel must have control over all its borders and prevent any re-arming of those intent on butchering and murdering the innocent, or using them as shields.

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1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
Ash 1952's avatar
Ash 1952
Aug 23, 2024

No wonder Egypt and Hamas vehemently oppose Philadelphia corridor control in Israeli hands 🤔🤔

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