Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Eric R.'s avatar
Eric R.
1h

Let me name you two famous people who left the Democrat Party because it moved left on them:

Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump. This is not a new phenomenon.

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Saul's avatar
Saul
15m

Open question: how prevalent is the kind of attitude and disposition that is espoused by Brad Goverman?

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1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
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