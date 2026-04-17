Guerre and Shalom focuses heavily on the Middle East, so why have we avoided the Iran War? Isn’t it the biggest thing in the world right now?

Where are our commentaries on the blockade and the bombing and the contents of Donald Trump’s brain?

Where is the “expert analysis” — that which every man and his dog feels so fit to provide?

The answer is simple. Obvious even. The events of today are entirely unpredictable. Anyone who confidently predicts tomorrow is selling you a pup; taking you for a ride without a Beatles’ ticket.

Events are dependent on (at least) two utterly random conditions: What Donald Trump ate for breakfast. Who runs Iran this morning and whether they speak for the country.

Then there’s the unknown unknown of how China will react. Will they remain silent? Or will they fight the US for Iranian oil? Worse still, will they exploit the distraction to invade Taiwan? Completely unpredictable. Danger amplified.

There are some certainties of course. Hezbollah will foil any Israel-Lebanon peace deal, Itamar Ben Gvir will reject any ceasefire and the Ayatollahs will never surrender, no matter the suffering of their countrymen. One need only look at Gaza to see the compassion of Islamists for those in their charge.

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And then there’s Europe. Sánchez will spout “genocide”, Macron will call for de-escalation and Starmer will utter “appalling” —all of which will have no impact whatsoever on events.

The important factors are unpredictable and unknown. All of them. So who can predict? None bar a clairvoyant.

To those of us in the business of high quality writing, unpredictability is our enemy. We can write about Palestinian intransigence: it’s as certain as the Spanish Sun. We can set the record straight on “apartheid”: it’s a question of fact. But the future of Iran? Our best laid plans won’t make it to tomorrow, all our loving care worth a rotten bean. So why do it? Why expose ourselves to certain ridicule?

Today’s events are necessary, at least in objective. The Iranian regime must go. It sponsors Hezbollah, it funds the Houthis, it destroys its own people. Nuclear means Holocaust. Ballistic means death. Rockets, Iran weaned, make life impossible in Israel’s North.

Yet this conflagration could end in any myriad of ways. Nuclear winter at worst; Iranian freedom at best; European exit strategy kicking the can down the road. And if China invades Taiwan, we’re talking World War. So to praise or condemn seems foolish; to predict even worse. It is outcomes that will determine our retrospective judgment —if we’re alive to give them.

So let us summarise thus. The morality of this war is consequentialist and like the French Revolution, it’s just too early to tell.

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