An absolute pleasure to have Deep Sharma join the Guerre and Shalom writing team on a subject (fascism) that has concerned us a lot of late. Deep is a UK-based writer and researcher whose work explores fascism, nationalism, propaganda, and democratic decline in contemporary India. Drawing on political history, fascism studies, and historical comparison, he examines how authoritarian ideas are adapted to modern democratic societies. He writes the Substack Fascism in India.

Thank-you again Deep for your contribution which should definitely provoke a debate. And if you disagree, don’t throw your toys out the pram. Be a small d democrat and write a rebuttal! - Daniel Clarke-Serret

“Why Fascism still attracts millions around the world” by Deep Sharma

Far-right political movements around the world are no longer hiding at the edges of public life. They are becoming louder, electorally stronger, financially powerful, and increasingly comfortable with the language of authoritarianism.

In Hungary, Viktor Orbán spent sixteen years concentrating power around his party while weakening institutions. In Turkey, arrests of journalists, academics, and opposition figures hollowed out dissent after the failed coup attempt of 2016. In the United States, Donald Trump repeatedly challenged the legitimacy of the 2020 election, helping fuel the political crisis that culminated in the January 6 Capitol assault.

Patterns of authoritarian populism are unfolding in India, where Hindu nationalist politics has moved from the margins to dominance—turning public institutions into weapons to silence dissent and opposition, capturing the state machinery, media, and even the cinema. But fascism in India must be understood in a broader context.

Since 2014, Indian mainstream news has increasingly resembled ideological tribunals. Right-wing propaganda and mob-lynching videos circulate like trophies on WhatsApp groups. Political slogans are built around humiliation and national purification. Online fake-news ecosystems endlessly feed paranoia, grievance, and suspicion into millions of Indians every day.

More troubling is how normal all of this has become. One must stop and ask:

Why do millions of ordinary people still fall under the spell of fascist movements—long after history proved where they end?

Part of the answer lies in something the historian George Mosse understood with striking clarity. Fascism did not succeed because it was original. It succeeded because it spoke directly to an emotional vacuum already present within society. It drew on existing hopes, fears, longings, prejudices, hatred, and utopian fantasies—reassembling them into a powerful political movement.

Fascism, in other words, offers very little that is original.

Supporters holding “Make America Great Again” signs during a political rally in the United States.

Hope: the promise of national rebirth

In the beginning, fascist movements don’t introduce themselves as destructive. They introduce themselves as hopeful. In Germany’s Weimar Republic after the First World War, Nazism emerged inside a society humiliated by military defeat, economic collapse, political instability, and wounded national pride. Hitler did not initially attract millions of Germans by openly campaigning for dictatorship or genocide. He attracted them by promising restoration and sweeping reforms.

Germany, he claimed, had fallen from greatness. The nation had been weakened, betrayed, polluted, and humiliated, especially by the left-wing politics. Only a unified national movement could make it strong again. That emotional promise remains central to authoritarian politics today as well.

Fascist movements and populist leaders almost always speak the language of revival before they speak the language of exclusion. They promise to restore lost greatness, recover a wounded civilisation, return the nation to its “true” identity.

This emotional rhetoric is ostensively visible in India. The rhetoric of Hindu nationalism constantly invokes the idea of civilisational recovery: a once-glorious Hindu civilisation weakened by Muslim rule, constitutional secularism, dissenters, minorities, liberals, or historical betrayal.

The Ram Temple built over the razed Babri Mosque in Ayodhya is perhaps one of the clearest examples of this logic. The Guardian reported that Modi framed the event as the fulfilment of “the dream that many have cherished for years”. In Hindutva thought, the temple’s construction represented a symbolic correction of historical humiliation — the recovery of a civilisation finally reclaiming its rightful place.

Fear: the search for enemies within

If hope draws people toward fascist movements, fear teaches them who to blame.

Fascist politics thrives by convincing societies that decline is being caused by ‘conspiring outsiders’ operating from within: The minorities and the immigrants - the others

The dissenters and the intellectuals - the grumblers (as Goebbels called them)

The critical journalists and the ‘anti-nationals’ - the enemies within This simplification is politically damaging because it transforms complex issues into a numbingly simple explanation.

Nazi Germany perfected this mechanism through the systematic portrayal of Jews as corrupting, disloyal, and dangerous to the body of the nation. The point was not merely discrimination, but also a long-term emotional conditioning.

The public had to be taught — slowly, repeatedly — to associate an entire group with danger itself. Like in India today, Muslim citizens are framed daily through a coordinated disinformation campaign of infiltration, demographic threats, civilisational incompatibility, and conspiracy theories like love-jihad, illegal settlement, terrorism, and they are often required to prove their loyalty to majoritarian Hindus at their whim.

They create an atmosphere where entire groups begin appearing culturally suspect within the nation itself. We have reached a point where citizenship is no longer enough to be an Indian — a question I’ve explored in my previous essay, when citizenship is not enough.

Primetime Zee News broadcast anchor Sudhir Chaudhary illustrates how mass media systematically manufactures the “enemy within.” Chaudhary utilised an elaborate flowchart to divide daily Muslim existence into categories of extremism, laundering fringe conspiracy theories into mainstream national consciousness. ( Original Hindi graphic translated to English using AI for global readership) .

Longing: the desire to belong

Hannah Arendt warned that loneliness was one of the essential conditions that prepared societies for totalitarian movements and authoritarian regimes. “What prepares people for totalitarian domination,” she wrote, “is that loneliness has become an everyday experience.”

Fascist movements understand this emotional vacuum instinctively and they have belonging to offer. Not democratic belonging built around coexistence and pluralism, but emotional fusion with the nation, the majority, the movement, and the leader. The isolated individual suddenly feels part of something larger, eternal, and historically important. Conditions like unemployment, street violence and unscrupulous politicians becomes a cost that a nation has to bear to be ‘great’ once again.

People marched together. Chanted together. Repeated slogans together. Wore symbols together. The fascist movement transforms private anxieties into a collective identity.

In India, this longing for collective identity often takes the form of reinstating the ancient civilisation that was interrupted, humiliated, and made to forget itself. Foreign invasions, colonial rule, and decades of political failure become chapters in a larger narrative of decline of its glory. The present generation and the foot-soldiers of Hindutva is told that they have inherited a historic mission: to complete the unfinished work of national restoration.

A saffron coloured map of Akhand Bharat (Unbroken, Greater India), shared by a Hindutva leader. Saffron is also the colour of the Hindutva movement in India. The text reads: “Once, (India) was like this, and this is the resolve—to restore it to that form once again!!” evoking a recurring theme in Hindutva politics: the restoration of a lost civilisational greatness.

The promise of belonging is seductive because it converts ordinary life into historical purpose. In a fascist movement, the unemployed graduate is no longer just struggling to find work — he is participating in a civilisational awakening of the nation. The individual in the fascist society is immediately relieved of the burden of insignificance.

Personal disappointments and hardships dissolve into a larger story about the destiny of the nation. This is why movements of national rebirth often inspire such fierce loyalty. Leaders of authoritarian movements tell their masses that their ancestors were great, that their culture is under threat, that their nation has been denied its rightful place in history — and that they have been chosen to restore it.

Turning prejudices into hatred

Fascist movements often do not begin with hatred—it takes prejudices, half-formed fears, and resentments, and drags them out into the political rhetoric, giving them legitimacy, language, and political purpose.

George Mosse observed that fascist movements drew heavily upon myths, prejudices, romantic nationalism, and fantasies inherited from nineteenth-century Europe. They did not create these beliefs from nothing. They collected them, organised them in propaganda, and fused them into political common life.

Prejudice stops being shameful when it is repeated on television, endorsed by politicians, circulated on social media, and echoed by cultural figures in a society.

At that point, the excluded population by the fascist movement is no longer simply disliked; they are reframed as problems. Their loyalty is questioned, their presence scrutinised, their belonging made conditional.

In India, this shift can be heard in everyday language. Derogatory terms such as “infiltrators,” “terrorists,” and “jihadis” now move effortlessly between political rallies, television debates, social media feeds, and everyday conversation by common people. Repeated often enough, they cease to sound like slurs and begin to sound like descriptions.

Prejudice on its own is unstable. It must be sharpened, repeated, emotionally charged. Modern propaganda does this with ruthless efficiency. Through television studios, WhatsApp groups, algorithmic feeds, and coordinated messaging, it operates ceaselessly, embedding suspicion into everyday thought.

The logic is not new. The Nazi regime perfected it: Jews were not portrayed simply as opponents, the Nazi thought and propaganda presented them as contaminants—something corrupting the nation from within. The goal was not just hostility, but dehumanisation as well.

Today, these mechanics are deployed with more sophisticated tools. In India, the Muslim identity is framed through slurs, threat and as a problem. The specifics may shift, but the effect is constant suspicion and exclusion of Muslims from public life.

Over time, repetition does its work. Prejudice begins to feel like vigilance. And when that transformation is complete, hatred no longer announces itself as hatred. It calls itself patriotism.

A BBC report highlighting the shifting reality for Muslims in India. The promise of a purified national identity systematically pushes targeted communities to the margins of public life.

Utopia: the fantasy of a pure society

Every fascist movement ultimately promises some version of a purified future: a restored nation, a unified people, a society finally cleansed, corruption-free, and with internal enemies all vanished.

Fascist politics is obsessed with mythic pasts, and at its core, fascism offers a fantasy of purity. For example, Nazi Germany romanticised racial purity, blood, soil, heroic masculinity, and the fantasy of an organic national community uncontaminated by outsiders. Democracy, pluralism, disagreement, and diversity were portrayed not as strengths, but as symptoms of civilisational decline and even weakness.

In India, the political imagination of Hindutva increasingly revolves around the dream of a culturally unified Hindu civilisation: a nation purified of internal contradiction, permanently majoritarian, and freed from the discomfort of pluralism and secularism itself.

A nation without Muslims. Without dissenters. Without ideological opposition. Without the intellectual and moral friction that democracy produces.

The utopia of a fascist movement is not a future to arrive at, but a silence produced by what has been removed.

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