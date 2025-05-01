[Image: The logo of Guerre and Shalom. A banner for the West?]

Islam was inspired by the Jews in exile. The West was inspired by Judean-ism in its national homeland. Zionism is the prototype of the Western State.

A Geographical West?

Where is the West? Raymond Ibrahim, a Coptic Christian of Egyptian origin, sees the matter geographically. In the early days of Christendom, there were five Holy Sees - Alexandria, Jerusalem, Antioch, Constantinople and Rome - of which only the latter remains in nominal Christian control. The rest were subsumed into the Islamic World, presumably never to return. Rome, located in Western Europe, was the remnant; and from this, he claims, the West gets its name.

This is a Christian perspective written by one nostalgic for better times; an epoch when the Copts were safe in their Middle Eastern Homeland. But some of us were weaned on different stories: tales of blood libel, inquisition and pogrom. For us, the fall of Jerusalem into Mohammedist hands was neither a blessing nor a curse; merely a transfer from one oppressive Empire to another. Heraclitus, the last Byzantine ruler of the Holy Land, was a tyrant. On all but one day of the year he banned the Jews from their Holy Basin and treated their most holy of sites like an unglorified rubbish dump. When the armies of Islam arrived, sword in hand to slay the Christian brutes, they were welcomed as saviours. Could the Prophet from the desert be the much awaited Messiah?

Ultimately, their dreams were shattered; the Dome of the Rock being the final nail of humiliation. Still, none were dreaming of the return of Byzantium.

In retrospect we are glad to live in formerly Christian Europe. It is here that secularism flourished. It is here that theocracy suffered a much needed death blow. But was it Christianity that granted us our current fortune or did salvation spring from elsewhere? It's a big debate of course, one that only fools would dismiss in a single sentence. But let us say this: Would Heraclitus have granted us liberal democracy? Or Ferdinand and Isabella? Was the Roman Church any more liberal than her Russian peers for being located in the West? And what are the consequences of the answers we give?

The Legacy of St Paul

[St Paul: Evangelizing for universalism.]

Christianity clearly left its mark on the European continent. Through transmitting the national Judean religion to an international audience, it delivered values that hitherto had been foreign: forgiveness, charity, repentance and so on. At least on the theoretical level the meek would inherit, finally placing a check on the power of the mighty. Despite Nietzsche’s claims to the contrary, the slave revolt was hardly total. Lords continued to dominate their lands and knights charged off romantically to war. But a seed had been planted and soon(-ish) it would blossom into the sumptuous fruits of Human Rights. Though the powerful gave up their privileges with great reluctance and over many centuries, the conflict between the ideals of monotheism and the reality of aristocratic, poverty-stricken Europe molded the modern continent. Many of the preoccupations of medieval Christianity never made landfall in the 21st century, ancient sexual mores increasingly being a thing of the past. Yet the essential message of human equality continues to inform our modern debates.

The continuing tension between Abrahamic morality and European power was palpable throughout the long years of Christendom; but it was the tension within Christianity itself that makes one question Ibrahim’s central claim. If Christianity is what remains in the geographical West, then to what extent is it universal?

The legacy of Saint Paul is to place the emphasis on the all-encompassing nature Christianity. According to scripture, “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” The Schism with the Judean national faith was not fundamentally one of theology, but of geography. The Jews were and remain a people, the living embodiment of the Seed of Abraham. Although Judea had a ritualistic framework, laterly referred to as a “religion”, its essence was its national character. Membership was not based on a declared creed, but on citizenship; being descended from those that signed the Sinai social contract. Paul sought less a breach with the Judaic faith than a breach with Judea. Put simply, he wished for Judaic-inspired universality; faith detached from nationhood.

In his sacred quest to spread the faith, he felt it prudent to discard those membership practices that would hinder its universality. Of these, circumcision was first to get the chop. So was he successful? Did St Paul succeed in his universal rebranding of Judean monotheism? The answer is less clear than one may expect. On one hand, Christianity managed to convert much of the globe. In pure numerical terms, its success is undeniable. However, seen in light of the Pauline goals, it achieved rather mixed results. For within the new lands where it took root, faith never fully broke free from nation. The Judean Nation discarded, it was merely replaced by that of the French, Germans, Russians and British. In each country where Christianity converted the masses, it was faced to confront the reality of nationhood: National culture, indigenous politics and native ritual. It was sufficiently powerful to guard its privileges - the Magna Carta, for example, ensuring the independence of the English Church - but it never succeeded in creating a Ki8ngdom of God on Earth. As in Judea so in America: Faith could never tear itself free of the national fabric.

Judean-ism: The Nation and its Faith

[The Temple Mount: National faith before international religion]

And so it is Judean-ism, rather than Pauline Christianity, which provides the template of the modern West. Christendom is no Caliphate. Indeed, nowhere is the nation state more embedded than in Europe. Upon the establishment of the Church of England, It was the King's emblem, rather than the cross, that was the architectural focus. It was only in relatively modern times that the cross took its place of glory in the English House of God; ironically, in an era, where the nation lords itself over Christianity. The specifics of Judean ritual, now evolved as Judaism, may have long ceased to occupy space in the Christian mind, but the principle of Judean-ism remains strong, namely that faith is subordinate to the nation.

The difference between Monotheism and Pagan religion is that the national God crosses borders; it was this that allowed Israel to thrive in Babylonian exile. But nonetheless, Y-A-W-H isn't a universal God. “He” is an English God, a French God, an American God and a Judean God. He is the same God in all his incarnations, but within a national territory, He has a particular flavour. In many ways Judean-ism and Christianity have merged in the West: Practising Christians have long since forgotten their pretended universality, while diaspora-based Judeans (Jewish people) adapt their Hebrew rituals to local norms. That is the “Judeo-Christian tradition”.

There are still some holdouts. On one hand you have pure nationalists, who deny that goodness of religious influence and seek to return us to an age of strength. This is best embodied by Nietzsche, who argued for overturning “the slave revolt”; for reconnecting with pagan heroism. The weak needed, once more, to yield to the strong and Nazi Germany was his notorious legacy. On the other hand, you have universalist “Christians”, who seek to destroy the nation state, open up our borders and enforce equality at all costs. These are the extreme progressives. This is woke. Though such “atheist individuals” would seek to deny their Christian foundations, it is they that are the true heirs of Jesus Christ and Saint Paul. Unfortunately, their doctrine is a repudiation of the Judeo-Christian West, which though it may concede that some moral values are universal, it understands that they must be embedded in the culture of a nation. The Conservative Christian is less of a Pauline follower of Christ and more of a “Judean Englishman”.

You will note the continual references to Judean-ism, the national faith-based traditions of the Jewish people when sovereign in their Homeland. Judean-ism is quite distinct from Judaism. The latter is the religion invented during the period of the Second Exile. It is only a “religion” because that is how it has been classified by Europeans. And it is “invented” because it was the Rabbinal response to exile. Let me explain. For a faith so tied to a nation and a land, dispersion should have had a fatal effect. But in order to preserve its people, far from the prophetic echoes of Jerusalem, the Judean religious leaders (“Rabbis”) developed a code for daily life, an all-encompassing legal matrix that would maintain a sense of brotherhood on foreign shores. Rules about how to dress, how to eat, how to wash, how to exist. As a national system of government policy, it would be the antithesis of liberty; but as a “religion” maintained in private homes and close knit communities, it proved the most marvellous antidote to extinction. Nonetheless, we should not be fooled: Judaism enacted as national law would mean totalitarian theocracy. Judean-ism, by contrast, the collective ritualised faith-based doctrine of the Judean people in their land, uncannily mirrors that which pertains in the West: Faith enshrined in nation, but subservient to it. The coronation of King Charles could easily have taken place in the Temple.

It is ironic that of the three Jewish modes of life existing today, it is the least religiously Jewish that is the most Judean. The Orthodox are married to Rabbinical Judaism: the laws of exile which were essential in their place, but theocratic if enacted in full in the corridors of power. More liberal Jews attempt to detach faith from the nation; the original Pauline idea that ethics are universal. This more Progressive - dare I say Pauline Christian - idea, if national legislation, would equally lead us on the road to serfdom. Either we would open our borders with undesirable results or we would impose “our moral values” in the name of the common good. Both traditions have their merits in the private sphere, in exile, but as a form of national government policy, they would lead us to disaster. They would be anti-Western.

It is Zionism, the supposedly “secular” doctrine that subsumes faith into democratic nation, adopting certain rituals, embodying certain values, paying homage to the national “religious” story, that is the most authentic modern incarnation of Judean-ism. It is neither Pauline Christianity nor theocratic religion. Instead it is the embodiment of a modern Western State.

Heaven on Earth?

[Image: A modern atheist Pauline Christian]

All this helps us to explain why political Islam is incompatible with the West. For what is Islam but Rabbinical Judaism on a grand scale. It takes a more harsher variant of Talmudic practice, the seeping of religious rules into every aspect of daily life, and tries to both universalize and nationalise it. Unlike Pauline Christianity, which set as its ideal a utopian Kingdom of Heaven, where all would have the laws of God ingrained on their hearts and live in a state of imagined peace, Islam seeks to fuse the minutiae of religious detail with Caliphate law. As stated, obsessive religion may have been of great benefit in uniting a scattered, exiled people, but it is monstrous as a universal system of unchangeable law. Islam as a private religion mirrors Judaism as a private diaspora practice in exile. Yet Islam as an imposed set of requirements is not only illiberal and totalitarian, but it is a dissolver of individual and national difference. Islam was inspired by the Jews in exile. The West was inspired by Judean-ism in its national homeland. Zionism is the prototype of the Western State.

Pauline Christianity, when sat next to the theocratic tendencies of its rivals, may seem sweet and cuddly: love against strict law, freedom over authority. But the reality of a “love is all you need” doctrine is enormous theological dispute. Ideally, of course, the people would instinctively know what to do: it would be written on their hearts and they would emit kindness as surely as the midday Sun. The reality though would be chaos. So naturally the wise and - ironically - the powerful will need to impose their view of the common Christian good on others. True enough, there's greater space for freedom than under political Islam. A degree of diversity in private and local practice would be acceptable so long as the creed of the elect is followed. Nonetheless, complete theoretical freedom In the Earthly Kingdom of Heaven is no freedom at all.

In the modern era, we are said to live among atheists; but perhaps this is the most Christian era of any. Jean-Jacques Rousseau made his non-Christian Christian ideology plain: the State must decide upon the Common Good and must impose it on us for our benefit. Just as the Church took away Christ's freedom to give us certainty, the modern French State has filled the secular vacuum. With every freshly-minted Constitution and newly conceived manner of government, the French laic executive has decided how to bring Heaven to Earth; and done so with principles that could easily be undone by the next regime. That's the problem when laws are engraved on one's heart; we all have different laws and we all have different hearts. Whatever Immanuel Kant may theorize, when we legislate autonomously, we legislate differently.

Greece or England?

[Magna Carta: The King bound by Law]

It is often claimed that the West began in Ancient Greece; amongst a vanishingly small collection of thinkers who used rationality to forge contradictory paths ahead. It is certainly true that the Athenian inspires modern philosophy: the attempt to think towards the common good; the attempt to fill the Paulist vacuum with certain ideas of government. But rationality, though an essential tool in the toolbox, can appear a hammer if used alone. If I can think, you can think and he can think. We can all think of three ideal States and three separate ways to spread the Paulist love. And if you don't agree with my love, we will humiliate you, isolate you and, should we deem it necessary, force you. The fruits of Athenian rationality mixed with Pauline Christian love is anti-Semitism in a nutshell.

It was not Greece that formed the basis of the West we would like to live in, but England. Judean-ism separated Kingship from the Priesthood which was separated from Prophecy in turn. But it was based on a law that was unchanging or at least effectively so. The state, though inspired by faith, was separated from it; yet it was powerless. It could wage war and make peace, but it could never enact true change. The legislation of the Holy books was sacrosanct; and although the principles therein form the basis of today's Western Society, they struggled to evolve in such an ancient system. Christianity tried to save us from staid law, but only succeeded in creating a vacuum into which authoritarian dictates were filled by the power hungry. We needed the law and stability that a nation could provide. We needed the freedom of the Judeo-Christian tradition. Yet we lacked the laws that could achieve these ends. It was England that provided the answer. It was England that created the West.

Although once seen as the ends of the Earth, a Rocky island without civilization, it was from Anglia that the liberty and freedom promised by the Ancients was finally realized. it wasn't realized by Greek philosophy; a philosophy that brought us intellectual tyranny. Instead it came from a system that protected life, liberty, property and enterprise. It came from a system where the King was subject to the law and ruled by the will of Parliament. Precedent ensured certainty, justice ensured peace and the rule of law led us on the way to Biblical dignity. No-one planned this system from above; it sprung through inter-class social contract, an insistence on rights through law and in parts, historical happenstance. Yet, in its glorious orbit, we achieved the West.

And thus we manage to concretize the concept of the “Western nation”: it is a nation imbued by the spirit of faith, but run by law. Not a law dreamed of from above, but a law insisted upon from below. Each man could sit under his own fig tree, not because of the love on his heart or doctrines pretentiously preached, but because the law enshrined it. To be free was the right of every Englishman.

Locating the West

[Muhammad Ali Jinnah: Man of the West?]

And so we see that transforming the West into a geographical term is incorrect. Nazi Germany was in the West, but not of it. Communist Poland was in the West, but long departed. Russia is European, culturally and historically, but its values couldn't be more different. Meanwhile Nehru, Jinnah and Gandhi were Fabian socialists, lawyers with Saville Row suits. They saw society through British eyes, campaigning for equality and the rights of the Empire citizen. Thrown off a train in South Africa, Gandhi fought the good fight for English rights and not for those of Hindustan. Don't let their latter day attire fool you: they were assuredly of the West. For those of every race and every background and every geographical State can join us if they marry English secular rule of law with Judean principles of dignity birthing commonly cherished freedom as their offspring.

This is the true meaning of the West. It was never Pauline Christianity, though it lurks in atheist garb throughout our learned elites. It was never Europe nor her culture. And most certainly of all, it was never Greece or Rousseau.

It was England and Judean-ism. The match that was made in Heaven, but protected by law on Earth.