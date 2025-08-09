Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

When in doubt blame the British Empire. It’ll make you feel better. It wasn’t Hindus that slaughtered the Muslims nor Muslims that butchered the Hindus. It was the British Empire! The PLO really did want to make peace, Mugabe really was a closet democrat, but it was the British Empire you see. The evil British oppressors turned them into monsters! If it wasn’t for those damned British with their bloody democracy and fanatical rule of law and out-of-date stability and exploitative prosperity, we would all be responsible for our own bad deeds. How could we live with ourselves?! But don’t worry, it was the British Empire. So we can breathe easy once more. Just imagine: you’d only have ourselves to blame for the endless war, ethnic tensions, human trafficking, repulsive dictatorship, hateful terrorism and teenage grooming gangs. But because it was the British Empire, you can rape yourselves to a better world. Yes Australia, Canada, Jamaica and India are democracies, and so was Zimbabwe before they fucked it up; but the British Empire had nothing to do with it! Only poverty and racism can be firmly laid at their door; the racism so evident in the 2 Great Wars when their multi-ethnic military strode the world stage. And why are only those countries democratic? Isn’t it obvious? ‘Cause those racist British discriminated against Etritrea. They refused to colonise them! And now look at the mess they’re in! Free trade, peace through exchange, international order on the shipping lanes: you’ll miss them when they’re gone. The common law won’t be so common then. Neither will the law. If you hate prosperity, then get poor. If you hate peace, just go to war. Hate trade? Become a caveman. Hate property? Destroy the law. But do it yourselves. Take responsibility. And don’t write in English. **** If you decide to fight in tunnels to kill your own kids, to create hell on Earth: IT’S YOUR FAULT, not ours. We live in a world of victims, of kids who want their mummy. It’s the government’s fault. T’was my parents. Poverty crushed me down. My childhood destroyed me. The climate will kill me. There’s no hope. I’m mentally ill. So we blame the British Empire. It makes us feel better. But the time has come to grow up. All the freedom you now possess is because of the British Empire and all the slavery you now embrace is your own doing. You rejected the flag of freedom for a terrorist’s banner. You march for dictatorship. You wish for the destruction of liberty to soothe your fragile, fraying souls. The British made the West. Not the superficial, “elegant” West that so impressed Peter the Great. The salons of Paris. The manners of Brussels. The order of Prussia. The technology of war. The real West! Freedom, prosperity, speech, debate, toleration, law, democracy. Property protected, aspiration encouraged, opportunity pursued. Success! The sweet smell of success. Gifted to all through the enforcement of an international order. I am British and I’m proud. We did what no other nation did in the history of the World. We and our former colonies are all that stand between progress and barbarism. Yet we stand here pathetically apologising for making the world a better place. We bow to China because it has more people, and the Arabs because they have oil; We listen to MAGA because of their power and the Marxists …. because we are completely and utterly thick and have never read a history book. There is nothing to apologise for. We made mistakes. We did wrongs. We committed evils. Who the hell didn’t? But what did Pax Arabica, the Tsar, the Spanish Empire and the United Nations of Dictators ever do for the world? Nothing. Absolutely nothing. Why did the racist Germans of old join civilisation? And the monoethnic Japanese end their reclusive slumber? It was us. We fought them to give them freedom at last. (And please don’t talk about algebra, Aristotle and Al-Andalus. They were centuries ago. If you do, I’ll know you’re getting desperate.) We have created our own decline, by denying what made us great; and what made YOU great in turn; importing the victimhood of Arabia and the no responsibility culture of the world beyond. We can return to prosperity and reaffirm our freedom by remembering who we are; and being unapologetically proud about it. Anti-Britishism seems to unite the world. A convenient excuse for the impotent hand-wringers, the warmongers, the ultra-leftists and the blood and soil nationalists; all who want power without responsibility. Those who believe that only if I am in charge will the problems be solved: “The problems caused by the British Empire”. The individual is the agent of change, and the free nation is a nation of shopkeepers who each act according to their own will. If you hate the free market, democracy and toleration, you are welcome to leave and suffer what you must. Pax Arabica will eat you up and spit you out. The Tsar’s “peace” will crush you down. But it’s your choice. So own it. And YOU will be to blame.