Today, Guerre and Shalom is honoured to welcome writer, commentator and human rights advocate Shabnam Nasimi. Shabnam is the co-founder and Director of Friends of Afghan Women Network (FAWN) and she previously worked as a Senior Policy Advisor to the UK Minister for Refugees and Minister for Afghan Resettlement. She lived and worked in Afghanistan from 2013-2016 and consulted for organisations such as INGO’s. She ran the first Citizens Advice Centre in Kabul and since the return of the Taliban has supported hundreds of women in Afghanistan financially and through advocacy.

Shabnam and a team of globally based volunteers have been working together to raise donations for Afghan women to support their livelihoods since January 2024. Finally, Shabnam was the founder and Executive Director of the Conservative Friends of Afghanistan.

Shabnam has a fantastic Substack called Our Forgotten History which I heartily recommend subscribing to.

“History has too often been told about us, never by us. The real stories weren’t simply forgotten, they were erased, rewritten, or locked away. My work is about bringing them back to life, piece by piece.

I write these stories without funding or institutional support behind me, just a stubborn belief that places like Afghanistan deserve to be seen beyond the lens of war. As a woman from Afghanistan and an aspiring historian, I’m building something that doesn’t yet exist.

Your support will help me keep my work independent and ensures that I can continue telling these stories to a global audience. But most importantly, I hope you’ll read, reflect, and share — because history belongs to all of us.”

In today’s piece Shabnam considers the recent Taliban State visit to Delhi (India) and its implications for the moral authority of democracy. In one memorable quote, she remarks:

India has long prided itself on being the world’s moral voice. The land of Gandhi, of Nehru, of Ambedkar. But moral authority isn’t an inheritance. It must be earned, renewed, and defended — every day, in every act.

Thank-you again Shabnam for the article.

I was first acquainted with Shabnam when she commented on this article:

“When Freedom Kneels in Delhi” by Shabnam Nasimi

It was supposed to be diplomacy. Engagement, they said. Pragmatism, they said. Regional stability, they said.

But what India just allowed on its soil wasn’t diplomacy. It was submission, moral and symbolic.

The Taliban’s official state visit to Delhi hasn’t only led to India reopening its embassy in Kabul; it’s reopened a question India hoped to bury: what does the world’s largest democracy actually stand for anymore?

India became known as the world’s largest democracy after 1951–52, when more than 173 million people cast their votes in its first general election — the biggest democratic exercise the world had ever witnessed. It was a miracle of civic ambition: a country newly freed from colonial rule deciding, almost in defiance of its poverty and diversity, that it would govern through ballots rather than bullets. That was India’s founding pride. That a nation of hundreds of languages, faiths, and contradictions could still believe in the same democratic promise.

Seventy-three years later, that same democracy just hosted the Taliban, on the brink of officially recognising the Taliban as the legitimate authority of Afghanistan, a group that has systemically removed the very essence of human rights since their return on August 2021.

On 9th October 2025, the Taliban’s foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, arrived in Delhi for an eight-day official visit for trade talks, bilateral meetings, photo ops, dinners. The same Taliban whose government remains unrecognised by the United Nations, whose leaders have presided over the public flogging of women, the burning of schools, and the banning of girls’ education.

India, in turn, announced it would reopen its embassy in Kabul. A quiet act of recognition, a handshake the world will remember even if Delhi won’t name it that.

Then came the press conference.

In the capital of the world’s largest democracy, women journalists were asked to leave the room because the Taliban didn’t want them there. And India agreed.

So here we are, the Taliban, whose entire ideology rests on silencing women, now dictating who can and cannot speak inside India. And a government that complied. For a country that built its post-colonial identity on democracy, secularism, freedom of the press, and equality before law, this was not a procedural lapse. It was a symbolic surrender.

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi

The Ministry of External Affairs later tried to distance itself. It wasn’t their event, they said. They had “no role” in the Taliban’s press arrangements. But the damage was done. The image of Indian security guards escorting women out of a room on Taliban’s request is not one that can be explained away by bureaucratic footnotes.

Because that image captures the essence of hypocrisy, a democracy bowing to the demands of a regime that doesn’t even believe women are human beings in the same way men are.

Days later, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh went a step further, giving the Taliban delegation a guard of honour. And yet, this isn’t just about one incident. It’s about what happens when political convenience triumphs over conviction.

India’s foreign policy defenders will call this strategic engagement. They’ll say it’s realpolitik: we must secure our borders, protect our interests, counter China, stabilise trade routes through Chabahar. But there’s another subtext — a quieter one.

India’s outreach to the Taliban is also about Pakistan. For decades, Pakistan has tried to claim ownership of Afghanistan’s political space — first through the Mujahideen, then through its deep ties with the Taliban. Delhi’s sudden warmth isn’t a moral conversion; it’s a geopolitical manoeuvre. If Pakistan sees the Taliban as a client, India now wants to show it can speak to the master.

But that’s what makes this all the more tragic, because women’s rights, freedom of the press, and democratic values are now reduced to collateral damage in a regional game of one-upmanship. What began as moral diplomacy has turned into a cynical form of proxy diplomacy.

This is where the hypocrisy bites deepest. You cannot claim to be a beacon of democracy while normalising the behaviour of theocratic misogynists. You cannot speak of women’s empowerment in Kashmir and Afghanistan while escorting your own women journalists out of press rooms in Delhi.

This moment reveals how fragile moral authority really is. India’s long-cherished image as a democracy for the people, by the people, and of the people has been weakened not by its enemies, but by its own compliance.

And yet, here we are. Women silenced in Delhi, in the name of diplomacy.

In philosophy, there’s a concept called moral contagion, the idea that by associating with wrongdoing, you absorb part of its corruption. You can’t host a regime built on silencing women without contaminating your own democracy in the process.

India has long prided itself on being the world’s moral voice. The land of Gandhi, of Nehru, of Ambedkar. But moral authority isn’t an inheritance. It must be earned, renewed, and defended — every day, in every act.

And it’s not as though India wasn’t warned.

The women of Afghanistan have been warning the world for years — that normalising the Taliban means normalising their barbaric brutality.

They said, “If you invite the Taliban into your homes, they will start rearranging the furniture.”

And that’s exactly what happened in Delhi.

