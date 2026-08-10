Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Skeptikal Vakil's avatar
Skeptikal Vakil
4hEdited

The write-up assumes unquestioned acceptance of the 'ethical monotheist' way of life as the valid way of life against which to judge other civilizations. It's a long winded way of saying we have a right to survive by not only preserving our civilization without questioning if it's the only valid way of life, but also by eliminating other's ways of life especially when they seem to be a better economic force that questions survival. Therefore, the attempt becomes to eliminate the sources of divine inspiration that keep alive and animate a civilization. It's the grandest excuse for validating collective punishment for crimes that the challenging civilization arrogates to itself as within the premise of the challenger's authority to declare and define happening in the target civilization, in which only few may be participating, but because of which the entire civilization is now fit for annihilation.

If “our civilization's foundational values” become the criterion, then civilization itself becomes the idol.

A broader conception is that of 'Dharma' - which is about 'right ordering' without deciding 'right civilization'. Dharma goes deeper into the society of the civilization. Monotheism is not Monolithism. It also has its internal diversities and its own 'idols' that they are protecting.

Yes, Dharma is higher than tolerance the way you would say Justice is higher than tolerance. But the effects of poor order need to be felt, evidence generated, before knowledge of the correct order can be formulated. This is in contrast to taking a fixed line for eternity and then pre-judging any deviation in itself as a threat without waiting for detecting whether there exists a connection between the perceived deviation and second order effects of such deviation. Maybe that deviation is actually a corrective force?

The reference to Popper is kinda dystopian here. Popper's intent was self preservation of an 'open society' and not self-preservation of a closed monotheistic society. A closed monotheistic society has proved itself of not only surviving but thriving and expanding more aggressively compared to 'open societies' that have been eliminated in mankind's history. Popper's obsession with self-preservation was extended to those civilizations which are naturally threatened because of not having a 'fixed line' unchangeable and immutable view of reality of the world.

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2 replies by Daniel Clarke-Serret and others
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Daniel Clarke-Serret
2h

Watch the news. Tolerant societies must tolerate the tolerant and be intolerant to the intolerant.

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