Sitting watching the World Cup final, three thoughts came to my mind. The first was the play of the Argentine players which relied more on fouls and altercations than actually playing the game. The second concerned England; how, I ask, did we lose to them?

Yet the third observation transcended the game actually on screen. It was, simply put, that I was watching live sport, something that shouldn’t be extraordinary, but is the rarest of commodities in our hyper-capitalized age.

I believe in the free market. I believe in the power of capitalism to raise the masses out of poverty. Yet the Thatcherite religion has its limits; and no more clearly can this be shown than in the world of sport.

With health and education one can argue about the balance between private and public provision, but that private provision should be permissible is accepted by all but the most left wing of ideologues. Sport, however, is a different matter – for the paywall not only limits the audience but it defeats the entire object of the activity.

For what is the purpose of Sport? It isn’t, I suggest, that one’s national or local team claims victory. After all, what good is the elixir of an English World Cup triumph if no one is there to witness it. Sport without a crowd is purposeless. Sport without the mob would make a Roman emperor wince.

Why has sport been enjoyed for thousands of years? It isn’t the mere fact of victory or defeat. The universe is silent in the face of our wins, losses and interminable draws. Rather it is the fact of being watched which trumps all other considerations.

In a world of disappointments, it is sport that gives hope.

In a world of disunity, it is sport that brings a people together.

In a world of bloody conflict, it is sport that makes the globe whole.

And beyond these utopian advantages it is sport, perhaps above all, that can replace the human instinct for evil. When England and Argentina lock horns on the field, they divert bad blood from elsewhere. When the hooligans chant and scream, even to the point of foreign property damage, it is the Hundred Years War that is being averted. And when they boycott - refuse to play the enemy - the effect is unsurprising: they fight, as we speak, in a field of bullets.

Each foul, each tackle, each simulated act of bad faith is a Levitical scapegoat, unselfishly burdened with unenacted sin. Like her woollen Biblical ancestor, sport is the wilderness where we expel our violence. Our tribal hatreds, our lust for conquest, our appetite for righteous blood; all these are loaded guiltlessly onto ninety minutes of football.

Of course not all sport is “soccer”. Beyond that tragic coliseum, only beautiful in relation to its gladiatorial forbears, sport can bring out the elegant in us. The controversies of empire are forgotten in a gentlemanly pact known as cricket. There the Asians, Africans and Australian convicts join with their ancient master, there in an activity governed by law and consummated by beer.

And let’s not forget snooker, the sport that brings out the very best in its players. There the Chinese break bread with the British; every foul honestly declared even where truth brings heartbreak.

Ashes 2005. I was there!

Whether sport softens violence or enhances our character; whether it’s a circus of diversion or a political weapon; whether it binds a community together or tears it apart in illogical rivalry, it is nothing - pointless - without a people to bear witness. Private investment may improve the quality of players or the state of facilities, but who gives a damn if it’s nothing to do with me; if it’s torn from my eyes by an unscrupulous band of Murdochian spoilers?

Where only half the community can witness the contest - and “half” is generous for the sake of poetry - it rips the heart from the encounter. No longer can it unite rich and poor, the West and the East, enemies now united in commonality. It becomes just one more tool of resentment birthed in division. It takes away the one thing that should be in common: the tension, tears and triumphs of a shirt that should represent us all.

Patriotism isn’t enough. We are all British or American or whatever your badge of birth may be, but that isn’t sufficient to stop the hate; the taxes they force us to pay, the properties they earn at our expense, the opportunities granted through a silver spoon. A flag cannot deny our barely concealed envy; our hatred of our next door neighbour; our desire to accrue power for ourselves. Only sport, not the flag and not the homeland, brings us together in common purpose. Take away sport and we return to the brink of civil war.

That is why I no longer support England in cricket. Sky puts up a paywall and now I don’t care. Why would I want the anonymous to win? They’re not doing it for me anymore, nor the nation that supported them, nor the revelers that filled the pubs and lined the parade in 2005. They’re doing it for their own personal development — bringing wealth to the Murdoch Dynasty in the process.

I now support the West Indies. I wasn’t born there; I’ve never lived there; I’ve never even been on holiday there; but their national board give us greater access to live sport. So it is to that foreign land that I lend my loyalty. England is lost to me; because they thought that a sport without a crowd had a purpose.

Today we live in a world where nothing is sacred; where national teams no longer represent the nation; where sport is the playground of the rich.

The Football World Cup is one of the last bastions of national togetherness, and when they take that away, resentment may reach dangerous levels. For we don’t just want to watch sport; we need it as a people and a community.

You see: “Some people believe football is a matter of life and death..I can assure you; it is much, much more important than that.”