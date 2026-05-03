Ruth Vanita’s essay on non-violence is a smashing read, important and enlightening in equal measure. Raised and educated in India, Ruth has published two collections of verse, two novels, and several non-fiction works, on subjects ranging from same-sex love and marriage in India to Shakespeare, Urdu poetry, Bombay cinema, and the Sanskrit epics. She has translated many works from Hindi to English. She taught for many years at Delhi University and then at the University of Montana. We thank Ruth for appearing in this publication and educating us all. - Daniel Clarke-Serret (editor)

“Violence and Cruelty are Different” by Ruth Vanita

On December 7, 1941, Japan attacked Pearl Harbour, killing 2,403 Americans and injuring 1,178 more. The next day, December 8, Jeanette Rankin (1880-1973), the first woman to hold federal office in the U.S. and still the only woman ever elected to Congress from Montana, was the only member of Congress to vote against the U.S. declaring war on Japan.

Rankin famously stated, “If you’re against war, you’re against war regardless of what happens.” Had she succeeded in preventing the U.S. from joining the Allies in fighting Hitler, almost all the Jews in the world would probably have been wiped out, and historians agree that Europe would have probably been ruled by Nazis for years thereafter, with Britain weakened and isolated.

Despite the Allies’ victory, the population of Jews worldwide has not yet returned to pre-World War 2 levels. Before the war, there were 16.5 million Jews and now there are 15.7 million. This number is lower than that of Joe Rogan’s followers on YouTube.

Appropriately, the Jeanette Rankin Peace Center in Missoula, Montana, which lionizes Rankin, has protested against the war with Iran while saying nothing about the thousands of Iranian protesters who have been imprisoned, tortured and killed or those, mostly teenagers, who have been and still are being publicly executed. If Iran were allowed to develop nuclear weapons, this would be bad for the U.S. and the Arab countries but disastrous for Israel.

This would not worry the Center, which made no statement about Hamas’ barbarous attack on Israeli, American, and other civilians on October 7, 2023, but in 2025, gave its Peacemaker of the Year Award to Brendan Work for his activism in Gaza. Work teaches Arabic to schoolchildren throughout the city, and uses his classroom to advocate against Israel. He is a leading member of Montanans against Palestine, an organization that supports the goal of “Palestinians” destroying Israel and occupying the land “from the Jordan river to the Mediterranean sea.” An earlier Rankin Peacemaker Award winner, who is Jewish, returned her award in protest, but the Center was unmoved.

Rankin’s 1941 vote ended her political career. She travelled several times to India, where she met Gandhi and studied his views on non-violence and his political strategies. This was appropriate too, because on July 2, 1940, Gandhi had written, in an open letter to Britons, “I want you to fight Nazism without arms, or, if I am to retain the military terminology, with non-violent arms. … You will invite Herr Hitler and Signor Mussolini to take what they want of the countries you call your possessions. Let them take possession of your beautiful island, with your many beautiful buildings. You will give all these but neither your souls, nor your minds. If these gentlemen choose to occupy your homes, you will vacate them. If they do not give you free passage out, you will allow yourself man, woman and child, to be slaughtered, but you will refuse to owe allegiance to them.”

In this letter, Gandhi boasted that the non-violence he had practised for 50 years had never failed. Seven years later, during India’s Partition in 1947, it would fail spectacularly. It had also failed 20 years earlier, during the 1921 uprising of Muslim Moplahs in Malabar, South India. That uprising began as an attack on the British and an attempt to establish Islamic rule. However, the rioters soon turned on Hindus, whom they tortured, massacred, raped, and forcibly converted. At least 2500 Hindus were killed, at least 20,000 displaced, and over 100 Hindu temples were demolished.

Gandhi’s response was that the Moplahs had a “crude” notion of Islam but were “fighting for what they consider is their Religion, and in the manner they consider is religious.” Gandhi advised Hindus “to love the Moplah and the Muslim more” and neither to fight back nor to run away but to let themselves be killed rather than converted. Decades later, during pre-Partition Hindu-Muslim riots, Gandhi again proclaimed, “Hindus should not harbour anger in their hearts against Muslims even if the latter wanted to destroy them. Even if the Muslims want to kill us all we should face death bravely. If they established their rule after killing Hindus we would be ushering in a new world by sacrificing our lives.”

Many other Indian nationalist leaders, such as Ambedkar and Sri Aurobindo, strongly criticised Gandhi’s approach. Gandhi, however, is unquestioningly idolized in the West by people who know very little about the selectivity of his thinking. For example, Gandhi frequently quoted ahiṃsā paramo dharmaḥ (non-violence is the primary dharma) out of context, to argue for complete non-violence and pacifism. The quotation has become popular round the world. But the line comes from the ancient epic, the Mahabharata, and it is spoken not by a pacifist but by the great warrior Bhishma, in the context of discussing whether or not animals should be killed (13.117.37)

Is this correct? And does it represent Hindu philosophy?

Hindu scriptures do not forbid all violence. What they do forbid is cruelty (nṛshaṃsya). The great cultural historian and scholar Mukund Lath first pointed out that it is non-cruelty (ānṛshaṃsya), not non-violence (ahiṃsā), that is an absolute principle in Hindu texts. When King Yudhishthira in the Mahabharata is asked what the highest dharma is, he says, “Non-cruelty is the highest dharma” (ānṛshaṃsyaṃ paro dharmaḥ, 3.297.55). St. Augustine, who developed the Christian concept of just war, likewise condemned “revengeful cruelty.”

Cruelty is unnecessary violence. It involves deliberate infliction of hurt, whether physical, mental or emotional, on a being who is in one’s power and is no threat to anyone. Torturing others just for fun, whether these others are humans, animals or insects, is cruelty. That is why most ancient Indian discussions about non-cruelty and non-violence tend to be about animals, who are among the most defenceless beings. But even Gandhi agreed that while animals should not be killed for food or sport, a rabid dog can be killed.

Violence in self-defence and in defence of others, is justified in almost all societies. In the Bhagavad Gita, Krishna tells the warrior Arjuna that it is his dharma to fight a war against the murderers and rapists who have stolen his land, and have repeatedly refused peaceful compromises. Gandhi employed contorted arguments to interpret the Gita as non-violent but almost all readers and scholars over centuries have read it as a justification of a just war. It concludes with the initially reluctant Arjuna taking up arms. I analysed this here:

Although Jainism, unlike Hinduism, is committed to absolute non-violence, even Jain kings fought wars of self-defence, because it is a ruler’s duty to protect citizens. Some Jain kings renounced the throne and became monks in later life, after which they tried to give up all violence although being completely non-violent is impossible as long as one is alive.

The weaker and more vulnerable another being is, the greater the temptation to inflict cruelty on it. Hence, the frequency of spousal abuse and of cruelty to children, old people, and animals. In a war, one risks one’s own life while fighting an opponent, even a weaker opponent. But when one is being cruel, one risks much less and often risks nothing at all. Thus, a jealous husband, Leontes, in Shakespeare’s play, The Winter’s Tale, realises that he would probably lose a battle against the powerful king he wrongly suspects of sleeping with his wife, therefore he decides to take revenge on his wife instead, because, he says, she is “within my power.”

It is tempting to hit a stray dog or bird because one can get away with it. For this reason, the epics couple non-cruelty with self-restraint (saṃyama), and anukrosha. Anukrosha literally means ‘crying with another’ and is thus the same as compassion (suffering with another). Compassion prevents one from inflicting cruelty but it does not prevent one from fighting in self-defence. Arjuna forgets reality, history, and his own duty when he feels grief on the battlefield for his cousins who have repeatedly tried to kill him and his family, tried to rape his wife, and have stolen their land and refused peace negotiations initiated by Krishna and others.

When protesters across America carry signs that say, “No war,” one has to ask “Which war?” What sounds like a simple and absolute statement usually turns out to be not quite so simple or absolute. Most protesters are not in fact Rankin or Gandhi. When they say they are against war they are not against all war, just as those who follow the commandment, “Thou shalt not kill” are not against all killing but only against murder.

Are these protesters opposed to Ukraine defending itself from invasion? Are they opposed to Israel defending itself from annihilation by Iran and its proxies, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis? If they are in favour of Ukraine’s war but not Israel’s war, then they are not against all war. They are either against Israel’s existence or they do not care whether or not it exists. Would they have opposed the U.S. civil war, fought to abolish slavery?

When I tried to engage one such Missoula activist in a discussion, she stonewalled me by answering every question with “Peace.” The word “peace” used in this way comes to mean not the absence of war but rather its older meaning, as in Shakespeare’s line, “Peace, I will stop your mouth.” It becomes a slogan designed to silence opposition.

Pope Leo has declared that “Jesus does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war.” This sweeping statement contradicts not only the Jesus who said, “Think not that I am come to send peace on earth: I came not to send peace, but a sword” (Matthew 10.34 KJV) but also St Augustine, who stated that war undertaken in obedience to God is “righteous war” (Contra Faustum, XXII, 75). Thus, Christians may debate the righteousness of a particular war or whether violence in a particular war was necessary or became cruelty, but they may not conclude that God is opposed to all those who wage war.

Self-defence is just.