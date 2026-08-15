We continue to explore the deep cultural and philosophical roots of The Great Genocide Blood Libel. As always, book serialisations are available for paid subscribers.

THE GENOCIDE OF TRUTH: Twenty Roots of a Modern Blood Libel

by Daniel Clarke-Serret

Introduction: The Genocide of Truth

Chapter 1: Truth

Chapter 2: Ideology

Chapter 3: Religion

Chapter 4: Science

Chapter 5: Attention

CHAPTER 6: Distraction

What about Whataboutism?

What do we think about whataboutism? Legitimate rebuttal or the ultimate tool of diversion? Although it may be unfashionable, let us examine the evidence.

For those resting in blissful ignorance, whataboutism is the one word answer should one deign to speak about any foreign policy issue other than Gaza. What about the Afghan refugee crisis? Whataboutism. And the mass starvation in Yemen? Whataboutism. And the targeting of tribes in The Sudan? The reader will forgive me if I decline to furnish them with further examples. Essentially one is not permitted to test claims about the so-called Gazan “genocide” with reference to other global situations.

Now you will note my somewhat limited definition. I could have stated that whatboutism is a topic-non specific diversionary tactic; delicately moving from one topic to another be it to reason by analogy, to highlight hypocrisy, to raise awareness of unspoken issues or - occasionally - to avoid answering direct challenges which make one uncomfortable. Whataboutism need not be geopolitical in nature and to the extent it is, it need not relate uniquely and solely to the actions of the world’s only Jewish state.

Yet, and here the reader need not feign surprise, one only hears about it in the Gazan context. Not by those debating Africa or Burma; nor by those debating domestic policy; but merely by those that believe that all human problems run through a tiny strip of Mediterranean-hugging land.