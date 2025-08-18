[FOREWORD FROM DANIEL: In this wonderful contribution from Nachum Kaplan, the author clearly demonstrates why recognising a Palestinian State is a akin to the editor recognising Clarkolandia: neither fulfil the criteria of a State. It is clear to all bar the dense that Palestine neither has a (legitimate, unified, peaceful, tax collecting) government nor borders, but as Nachum masterfully shows, neither does it have a fixed population. According to Palestinian ideology, the majority of Gazan citizens in their new “State” are not citizens at all, but refugees! Ehhh?! As ever, the Palestinians want to have their cake and eat it. They can't. Refugee status and citizenship are incompatible.

In light of the above, Palestine-recognising Western governments need to clarify that the refugee issue is dead and that UNRWA should therefore be disbanded. To do otherwise would be to recognise a State without citizens.

Speaking for myself, I do theoretically wish to see a two State solution (along the model in the paywalled post linked below), but that second State cannot be Palestine, the State of endless war. Instead, it needs a total rebrand as LEVANTIA. Sign up as Paid and take a look at my proposal.]

Please enjoy and share the article and sign up to Nachum's Moral Clarity.

To look behind the paywall on “Introducing Levantia”, consider a paid annual subscription, currently set at £45/$60. Please support our defence of civilization and reasoned debate.

A Palestinian state is as real as a Monopoly business empire.

The question of what constitutes a legitimate state is one with historical, legal, and political answers, none of which the Palestinian polity meets. Western countries’ rush to recognize a Palestinian state is performative nonsense on stilts.

Australia has become the latest country to declare that it would recognize a Palestinian state in September, following France’s and Canada’s lead, and other countries such as Spain and Ireland doing so last year. It is as meaningless as zoologists getting together and recognizing the Sumatran white rhinoceros as a unicorn.

In international law, the term state refers to a sovereign entity with certain characteristics, generally at least the four outlined in the 1933 Montevideo Convention on the Rights and Duties of States, which are a permanent population, defined territory, government, and a capacity for foreign relations.

These four criteria are aspects of international customary law, meaning they reflect a generally accepted practice as the legal standard. They set a widely referenced baseline definition of statehood. They can be thought of as necessary, but not always sufficient conditions. Other commonly applied criteria include international recognition and perceived legitimacy.

The Palestinian polity falls at the first hurdle of having a permanent population. In practice, it does, and is presumed to do so, but the Palestinians’ own legal games may hoist them on their own suicide bombs. The two million Palestinians in Gaza claim refugee status - which the United Nations (UN) grants them, absurdly given most of them were born there - in which case they cannot legally be considered a permanent population. There are also 19 refugee camps in Judea and Samaria. They demand a so-called right of return to the land that is now Israel. Strike One.

As for defined territory, the Palestinians cannot claim that either in practice or in law. Judea and Samaria is disputed territory and, under UN Security Council Resolution 242, a final border was supposed to be negotiated with Israel surrendering parts of the land it won in the war in exchange for recognizable, defensible, and secure borders. A border was negotiated under the 1991 Oslo Accords, but Yasser Arafat and his successor, Mahmoud Abbas, buried the accords in so much blood and so deeply that archaeologists will never find them.

When Western powers say they are recognizing a Palestinian state, they cannot even say where that state begins and ends. They presume it will have pre-1967 borders, but those are just the armistice line of the Six-Day War and, as per Resolution 242, never considered final. It is as farcical as a Francis Veber film.

A legitimate state also needs to be in control of its defined territory and that is not true in Gaza, of which the Israeli Defense Forces control about 75 percent, or in Judea and Samaria, parts of which are under Israeli governance. Strike Two

A Palestinian state also fails to meet the government requirement. The Palestinian Authority (PA) governs parts of Judea and Samaria, while what is left of Hamas governs Gaza, and they loathe each other. There is no single government. Even the PA, which the international community sees as a Palestinian state’s presumptive government, cannot govern fully its territory in its own right. It needs Israel’s help in everything from maintaining security to collecting taxes. The tax issue is a huge one; a government that cannot collect revenue to fund itself is not sovereign. Strike Three.

In baseball, it is three strikes and you are out, but Middle Eastern politics allows for a limitless number of failures, catastrophes, and obscenities, so let us keep on pitching.

Even a capacity for foreign relations, which the Palestinians would probably think they have, is not so compelling. The PA, claiming to be the rightful government, has more than 100 foreign embassies. Yet, its claim is tenuous. This problem relates to that of government above. Which governing entity should foreign countries recognize? Which one should they sit across from when they sign treaties? Which one should they go to war against?

Most Western countries that recognize a Palestinian state, or that plan to do so, in practice recognize the PA, especially as many of these countries list Hamas as a proscribed terrorist organization. That puts foreign governments in a position equivalent to saying they recognize the United States if the Republicans are in power, but not the Democrats. If foreign powers have so much influence over who governs a Palestinian state, then it most assuredly is not sovereign, so not a state.

International recognition is a crucial factor in statehood. Despite my multiple attempts to establish myself as an individual sovereign, Inland Revenue Services continue to tax my hard-earned coin under threat of imprisonment, so it is clear why international recognition matters. I, alone, consider myself sovereign. Others consider me delusional.

Share

The Palestinians, under the PA, have recognition from 147 states, but it is meaningless because those recognizing countries cannot point to a map and say precisely where the state they recognize is, where its borders are, nor which governing entity is the rightful one. This raises crucial questions of legitimacy. It is much like our unicorn-seeking zoologist cannot tell us what species the unicorn they recognize evolved from, or how its genome is distinct, or much else, for that matter, while insisting it is a unicorn and not a rhinoceros.

There are other ideas on what constitutes a state, but they do not help the Palestinians either.

There is Declarative Theory, which holds that an entity becomes a state as soon as it declares it. This sounds crazy on the face of it, but it has a specific function. It is why when a country declares independence in a certain year, say Indonesia in 1945, and then fights a war of independence, as Indonesia did against the Netherlands from 1944-1949, the world recognize that statehood from when it was declared, not when it was fully realized when it had won the war. The Palestinians could declare statehood, but it would be a meaningless action that would solve none of the problems above.

Another theory is Constitutive Theory, which is that a state becomes a state only when other states decide to recognize it. This is the idea that foreign governments recognizing a Palestinian state are trying to leverage. It will fail because it is no different from our zoologists trying to will their Sumatran Rhino into being a unicorn.

In reality, modern international relations blend these theories. Legally, the declarative theory is predominant – entities that meet the criteria claim a right to statehood, and recognition is supposed to be just political validation of the legal criteria. This does not fit the Palestinian situation because it is not even clear who or what they claim to be recognizing.

Being recognized as a member of the United Nations is another step towards statehood. In 2012, way back in the pre-October 7 world where a Palestinian state was more imaginable than now, the UN General Assembly granted the Palestinians “non-member observer state” status. Besides the UN being a body of corrupt and racist vipers, it is also one that makes political determinations, rather than legal ones.

Cowardly Western governments surrendering to Islamism and pandering to their Muslim and Far Left constituents may recognize a Palestinian state. Yet given its failure to meet almost any of the above criteria, Palestine is not a state and recognizing it as one will not change that reality.

To look behind the paywall on “Introducing Levantia”, consider a paid annual subscription, currently set at £45/$60. Please support our defence of civilization and reasoned debate.