Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Demian Entrekin 🏴‍☠️'s avatar
Demian Entrekin 🏴‍☠️
15h

I would strongly encourage you to look at the Austrian School of Economics and the subjective theory of value. You might be looking in the wrong fields.

Carl Menger's Principles of Economics (1871)

Ludwig von Mises's Human Action: A Treatise on Economics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Daniel Clarke-Serret and others
Happydays's avatar
Happydays
17h

I'm looking forward to this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Clarke-Serret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture