The main event of “Anti-Zionism is Antisemitism” fortnight is here. Please support it by liking, sharing and cross-staking. That fortnight will conclude on Tuesday with the release of the much awaited Guerre and Shalom - Moral Clarity podcast on the subject. In the meantime, let us lauch the topic of the next two week period: God fortnight. It might sound dry. It might sound academic. It might sound two centuries out of date. But, in fact, it is a neglected topic which is at the heart of Western civilisation and its renewal. Enjoy.

First there was Anti-Israel Media Bias Fortnight.

Then there was Anti-Zionism is Antisemitism Fortnight.

Now it is “God Fortnight”.

The Supreme Being has never yet been limited by time, but for the next two weeks, we are going to make an exception.

At first the three topics may seem somewhat estranged, but, in fact, they are all very much connected; for the golden thread is freedom and the defence of Western civilisation.

Israel is our first line of defence. It is fighting on the front line against Islamist maniacs so that we may all be free. Yet our pampered youth, attracted by the golden allure of female subjugation and self-manufactured guilt, are pressuring our governments into Western surrender. The likes of Macron, alternately dithering and appeasing, seem ready to fly to the white flag of surrender. We barely deserve redemption. Nonetheless, freedom is our inheritance, so freedom must be our legacy.

If we fall into the trap of scientific determinism, believing that every human action is a case of cause and effect, then we knowingly vitiate our freedom. If all that is to be is predicted by our genes and environment, then wither free will? Immanuel Kant was well aware of this difficulty. In his famed philosophical work The Critique of Pure Reason, he distinguished between the world of appearances and things in themselves. He moved the spotlight from an object-centered world, focusing on that which we don't fully understand, and moved the emphasis onto us: the subjects. While the world of appearances appears to work mechanically, ticking like clockwork according to cause and effect, the real extra-sensory world remains a universe of mystery. It is there that we can preserve the space for faith and by extension the domain of freedom. In the great man’s own famous words:

"I have therefore found it necessary to deny knowledge, in order to make room for faith".

This fortnight we embark upon the same quest: We search for freedom in a world of the physical. We search for liberation among the chains of nature. We search for space to be human once more.

This is no academic, semantic flight of fancy. Nor is it a luxury diversion on a dull, rainy afternoon. For if we are unable to ringfence the province of freedom, then we fall into the universalist trap. We will speak of humans as mere laboratory rats, responding to stimuli in a controlled environment. We will slide down that slippery slope once more: towards scientific Marxism or Qutbian Islamism or Pauline borderless Christianity or the Comtian secular-religious sociological dictatorship, all of which insist that human flourishing is a case of structures, environment, power and the “right” education. Humans in the one, “true” natural condition will achieve the good; they will “liberate” themselves from slavery. They will, most unaptly, most perversely be “free”.

Freedom thus expressed is a word devoid of substance. To be bound to act by one's conditioning is no freedom at all. It is pure determinism; a horrific acknowledgment that we are animals in need of a master.

True freedom is profoundly different. It affrims that each individual decides freely. In the Kantian conception, they legislate their own law in deciding upon moral action. In the American conception, the government may not trample upon the natural rights of its citizens. In the Jewish conception, all may sit under their own fig tree with none to make them afraid. The Jews, the Anglo-Americans, the Kantian enlightened: These are the founding fathers of the West. This is the freedom defended by Israel among the sewer of Middle Eastern tyranny.

The moment we deny freedom - true Western freedom - we suffer the consequences. We deny responsibility for criminal action, we deny accountability for politicians, we deny guilt for rapists, we put genocide “in context” and we excuse murder from the “oppressed”. None are guilty if their environment makes them act in a particular way. Rather it is the oppressors, those who forced these “victims” into the wrong cages, that are guilty of sin. They acted contrary to nature and their hubris led to nemesis.

And so it is that those on the “right side of history” can do no wrong. Their genocidal leaders, their bloodthirsty followers, their intellectually-challenged academics and chosen chosen peoples are innocent. Eternally innocent. They acted thus because that was their nature. They acted thus because of structures and oppression and colonialism and whatever other pathetic excuse we inexcusably furnish them with. They were never free. So we will overturn society to force “freedom” on all.

Understanding the consequences of redefined “freedom” should prove a painful awakening for the reader. Only by returning to True Freedom - individual liberty to act according to our consciences; individual discharge to escape the limits of our societal moeurs; individual responsibility to acknowledge the evil of our choices; individual emancipation to return freely to the correct path - will our Western society finally be renewed for a new generation.

But is True Freedom true? Are we in fact free?

There are two ways of looking at this question: practically and philosophically. Given the overriding importance of freedom to principles such as punishment, accountability and responsibility, we must act as if freedom exists in any case. To do otherwise, to deny this provisional, working thesis, would be to court nihilism and very probably the end of our civilization. This was the approach of the Anglo thinkers, from the Scot David Hume to the Englishman John Locke. Regardless of metaphysics, we must act as if we are free.

The problem with acting though is inauthenticity. We can pretend for one generation, perhaps two, even a century if we’re fortunate. Yet there will come a point when the “political scientists” will fall into atheism, reject the ability to transcend nature and ultimately call our bluff. Having finally denied freedom, they will reach for one-size-fits-all scientific solutions to enslave humanity in the name of “freedom”.

So though creating a practical society of freedom can exist absent the acknowledgement of a transcendental God, its lack of solid roots will ultimately be its undoing. Only the best of us can act as if. Thus, a creator God outside nature that provides humans in His image with God-like creative powers is the ultimate answer to “natural” tyranny.

But does God exist? Can we prove his existence? What evidence counts as proof? Can we reconcile Him with science? Can we satisfactorily explain the evil in the world? And perhaps most importantly of all, if God is omnipotent and all-loving, where is the space for genuine human freedom? For doesn’t theocratic religion crush freedom as readily as the communists?

These are the questions that we will attempt to explore. We will speak of inductivism, deduction, logic, scientific revolutions, Rabbi Sacks, AJ Ayer, the Luria, Tzimtzum, Mary’s Room, bat consciousness, heaven, hell, Thomas Hobbes, Charles I and far more besides. We will start with an introductory, more polemical piece on the sources of evidence of God, then we will turn to my exclusive, highly-detailed philosophical essay on the foundations of science, theism, freedom and sovereignty. It will be the main event and not to be missed. It will be entitled:

“Is the problem of evil fatal for theism?”

To repeat this is not a mere academic project. It is the foundation of our freedom and the basis of the West. In Israel, Iran and Guerre & Shalom, the fight for true liberation continues apace….

Please consider a paid subscription: