[When Idi Amin expelled the Asians from Uganda. Their loss, our gain.]

When Idi Amin expelled the Asians from Uganda, he brought a disaster upon his country. Morally, he committed an outrageous attack upon human rights. An aspirational ethnic minority were removed from their homes. A hard-working community were expelled from their motherland. Their property was stolen by a thieving State. Yet beyond morality, Amin engaged in a disastrous act of self-harm, for in stealing the wealth of this hard-working, industrious sector, he abstracted wealth from the Ugandan economy itself. In driving out their valuable human capital, he drove out his own valuable human capital.

Having eyed up Asian wealth on the streets of Kampala, Amin chose to use their business success as a carrot of envy for the black majority. Erroneously, he believed he had seen wealth in objects and gold in clothing stores. What he had failed to appreciate was that the true store of riches was in the Asians themselves — in each and every striving human being. Everything he stole - the shops, the houses, the businesses - were mere material window dressing for the ingrained value of an educated sub-culture. Void of the genius of those that once inhabited them, these ghostly properties became shells —deathly reminders of the vibrance that once was in a nation of diversity.

To the great benefit of the British economy and culture, these hard-working, striving Ugandan Asians came to the mother country —-bringing their priceless human capital in the process. Today, Ugandan Asians are one of the most successful and wealthiest groups in British Society, climbing to the highest reaches of government and business.

There are many salutary lessons to be learnt from this tragic tale. Unfortunately, guided by ideology, we are determined to learn the wrong ones. On the populist right side of the spectrum, ideologues are wont to call for the near abolition of immigration. There has never been a more foolish idea. If we were to apply some arbitrary figure for the rate of immigration (or abolish it entirely), we would unthinkingly deny ourselves the best and brightest that the world has to offer.

To take one obvious example, we would deny ourselves the benefits of newcomers from Hong Kong. Driven out by democracy-unfriendly conditions in China, these high worth individuals just want to peacefully live in a land which respects their talents. They have no rights in China: property is precarious and the rule of law is ephemeral. Why on God’s Earth would we want to stop these innovative individuals from applying their genius here on our own shores?

There’s one fact, above all, that we need to be cognizant of in the modern world: the population is declining. Birth rates throughout the globe are below replacement level. The research of Nicholas Eberstadt reveals the shocking truth: from China to Latin America to Iran to Turkey, the entire globe is soon to be faced by (or, in some cases, is already facing) a depopulation bomb. This isn’t limited to culture or continent. It’s present in both the Muslim and Christian worlds, and in Asia it’s landing with the most extreme pain. There are a few notable exceptions - in Israel, even secular parents give birth to more than two children per woman - yet these are but a drop in the ocean in a world where child-rearing has gone out of fashion —or, at least, is seen as economically unviable. Sub-Saharan Africa is the sole continental outlier, but even here birth rates are plummeting and will reach replacement level in not-so-distant due course.

In such a global context, the only successfully growing countries will be those that can attract migrants, for only through significant, sustained immigration, can the economically perilous plummeting of births be offset by the presence of newcomers. The USA, in particular, has a significant advantage when it comes to maintaining its preeminent world position. Unlike China, where ethnicity and nation are too closely linked, America has developed as a diverse polity. Hence, whatever the future that reduced fertility will bring, American economic growth will continue. It, therefore, seems odd that British and European populations are clamouring for tighter migration controls. Are they not sealing their own doom? Are they not removing their in-built advantage over their far more mono-ethnic rivals?

Or at least it would be odd if it weren’t for the ideologues on the other side of the political spectrum. Our friends on the left, including that rare modern breed of progressive lawyers, have also taken the wrong lesson from the Ugandan experience. They correctly understand that immigration benefits the economy. Innovative immigrants, currently suffering racist abuse in their home countries, will bring nothing but economic advantages to their new nation. But this isn’t to say that all immigrants are of equal value in purely economic terms. It isn’t a question about numbers - whether you want high numbers on the left or low numbers on the right - it’s about quality. Specifically it’s about the right type of immigrant.

As a general rule, we should welcome, in whatever numbers, nomadic immigrants. By this term, I mean groups who are currently “homeless, vulnerable strangers” in their home countries. Those whose status is precarious in the land they were born. Examples abound: we have already spoken of the Ugandan/Kenyan Asians, but to them we could add the Lebanese in West Africa, the foreign-born Chinese and the China-born Cantonese (amongst others).

The Jews, of course, are the most famous examples of the wandering stranger. All such groups suffer what I refer to as anti-nomadism: antisemitism-like envious hatred that encompasses Jews and their similarly suffering comrades. Human nature is such that when one is constantly on one’s toes - due to the irrational xenophobia of others - one has the continual motivation to innovate, build reserves of property and save for the rainy day that will inevitably come. These immigrants are precisely what Britain and the West need.

Beyond the nomad class, we can add the rather unique category of the tech savvy and/or otherwise educated Indian. India is a rather unique country in that it’s cash poor, but education rich. Its level of GDP per capita is exceedingly low, encouraging many of its inhabitants to seek wealth abroad, but it combines its generalized poverty with an enormous class (in absolute terms) of English-speaking, secularized, educated and Constitution-appreciating citizens. Although not falling within the nomadic category, the unique Indian experience makes its educated migrants a must have for the West. Indeed, the moral question is less whether we should take such fantastic human capital, but rather whether it is moral to do so given that we are taking the best and the brightest away from their impoverished homeland.

I’m sure that there are other obvious categories that I’ve failed to mention, for example those that have a strong cultural connection to their intended place of migration. In the British case, I’m particularly thinking about migrants from the Caribbean. Barbados is nicknamed “little England” for a reason. It’s essentially a cool version of Anglia in the Sun ( if that sentence isn’t oxymoronic). The people have English names, speak English, play English Sports, participate in English-origin political systems, appeal to England-based appellant judges and in many cases have an English monarch. British citizens even play in their national football teams. Their culture is so English-adjacent, and their populations so small, that denying them entry should they so choose seems vindictive. I, for one, would be perfectly happy for open border immigration with the English-speaking Caribbean and would consider similar measures for other culturally adjacent Anglo-Saxon Nations: I’m thinking particularly of Australia and New Zealand.

But leaving the particular case of Anglo-Saxon cultural adjacency to one side, I’m trying to bring to the fore the following vital truth: that there is a relatively small group of potential immigrants (large in absolute terms, small in global percentage terms) who would enhance the economy of any willing nation. Far from trying to bar the door to such human capital gold, all sane countries should be bidding for their immediate entry.

In a world of depopulation, immigration of the brightest minds is the only ticket to economic growth. The race is on and the competition should be fierce. Unbelievably though, rejectionism is winning the day. Most stupifying of all is the attitude of South Asian countries, the worst affected by declining birth rates. The population of South Korea is about to fall off the bottom of the graph, yet it remains an astonishingly homogeneous culture. Yet while Britain and the West are not approaching such catastrophic levels of immigration phobia, we’re doing our best to catch up —and the reason is the failure to distinguish between types of immigration, instead obsessing about bureaucratic numbers. The nomads, the democratic-minded Chinese and the English-speaking Indians: these are the immigrants we should be bidding for with all our might. They are precisely what we need right here, right now.

What we don’t need, by contrast, are militant young men from countries where teaching hate is standard. How exactly are they likely to bring wealth and innovation to our nation? How well will they integrate and respect our norms of everyone tolerating each other? How are they going impact upon social relations, crime and public safety? We do need immigration, but there are some militant nations from which we much just say no.

What we also don’t need are those that come from a majority in foreign lands (just as foreign lands wouldn’t benefit from the mass immigration of the white-working class, indigenous, coastal poor from Farage’s Essex Parliamentary constituency). We have strived for years to pump money into schools and to place an emphasis on top quality education for all, but no matter how much we try, our white working-class, coastal poor (in particular) are not responding to the medicine. Some outstanding individuals have escaped their background - that is to be sure - but as a class, the task of turning (much of) our education-shy indigenous population into Einsteins has proved a challenge. The irony cannot be overstated: if the un-aspirational white working class took education a little more seriously in our knowledge-based economy, there wouldn’t be any need for immigration. They would be the engine for growth. Yet they demur ( I know I’m generalizing, but this is a general fact) and so we need to import immigrants in order to pay for their health services.

Now don’t get me wrong: Education is the right of all and we, the taxpayer, must continue to do our duty towards all our citizens, but short of a miracle cultural revolution, we will struggle to convert the un-aspirational, white working class, untapped potential into economic growth. So, in order to fuel our struggling economy, we must take the shortcut of employing hard-working, education-loving nomads and Indians.

But why are the indigenous, un-aspirational white working class so difficult a nut to crack? It isn’t their skin colour. It isn’t their potential. Precisely the same calculus applied to Ugandan’s black underclass who struggled to compete with their Asian contemporaries. Again it wasn’t their skin color. It wasn’t their potential. Whilst the Ugandan majority languish in poverty, black Nigerian migrants to Britain - Kemi Badenoch foremost amongst them - are another super successful, middle-class grouping.

The reason in both the British White and Ugandan Black cases is simple: Those that come from the majority, who are politically powerful (in aggregate), culturally comfortable and protected from the ravages of xenophobia have an unfortunate sense of entitlement: that they should be given an enormous slice of the pie, however little they work, however they despise education, however unwilling they are to adapt culturally. They have no incentive to invest in the future, knowing - as do New York bankers - that the gains are privatized, but the losses are socialized. They will get their entitlements whatever their effort and whatever their refusal to work. If everything goes to pot, they can always blame the minorities and migrants for their woes. Such a luxury is not afforded to vulnerable newcomers.

It is this closed-minded, culturally comfortable mentality that leads the masses of Britain and Europe to call for the floodgates to be shut. Tragically, it was this mindset that prevented Jewish escape on the eve of the Holocaust. Yet, by the same token, it is this mindset that would make the importation of the closed-minded, culturally comfortable from abroad a disastrous policy. Such people have the same haughty sense of entitlement. At least in the context of a liberal society, they would expect their religious and cultural preferences to be accommodated to an unacceptable extent.

The nomadic class, by contrast, have no such arrogance. They understand that their rights are precarious. They know that they are one Nigel Farage pronouncement away from deportation. The nomads, be they the Ugandan Asians, the democracy-starved Cantonese or the wandering Jew, simply call for the rule of law, so that their legitimate (legal, promised) expectations can be fulfilled.

Only this week the leader of Reform UK spoke about changing the status of migrants under the Infinite Leave to Remain scheme. I don’t mind telling you that I panicked, for my European wife has lived in Britain for over 20 years and was permanently settled under the terms of the EU Leave agreement. Taking a deep breath of fresh air, I realized that Farage’s new policy didn’t apply to us… for now. Unfortunately, those that don’t take the rule of law seriously and spit in the face of legitimate expectations are just one foolish decision away from deporting us. First they came for the Jews etc. We never appreciate injustice when it happens to others, but when we immune ourselves to injustice, we realize that it’s coming for us only too late.

In this essay, I have restrained myself from speaking about non-English speaking cultural integration and the particular legitimate concern about Islamism. Furthermore, I completely agree that the rate of immigration has been too high within the last decade — or at the very least hasn’t been consented to under the terms of the Social Contract. Nonetheless, we are at severe risk of throwing out the baby with the bathwater and destroying our own economic future in a depopulating world. What ideologues of all stripes need to appreciate is that we do need immigration and quite a lot of it —- but it must be of the correct kind.

And so how are we to attract the innovative, business-minded, wealth-creating nomads of the world? Through a strong legal system based on the rule of law. Through a society committed to economic development. Leaving aside all cultural issues, both positive - healthy immigration enriches our cultural life - and negative - Islamism, cultural incompatibility and so on - immigration is essential to our economic future. We must be very careful not to follow the stupidity of Idi Amin.

