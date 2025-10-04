Guerre and Shalom

Noah Otte
10m

Daniel, you've done it again with yet another valuable article that every European should be reading. If the BBC, the Guardian or the Daily Mail had any sense of integrity they'd be running it in their publication or holding panel discussions with the experts about it. Indeed, neither the left nor the right has it right when it comes to immigration. The left wants to let the whole world in while the right wants to almost shut the whole world out. Neither is the right way to go. It's NOT quantity it's about the QUALITY of immigration. Absolutely, one must avoid the cruel, inhumane immigration policy of Idi Amin in Uganda in the 1970s. Amin used racism and jealousy to turn indigenous black Ugandans against Ugandan Asians. They were subsequently expelled and immigrated to Britain where they benefitted their mother country enormously with all the valuable knowledge, skills and wealth they brought in other words, human capital. Uganda in turn collapsed in chaos, bloodshed and poverty. Britain must avoid making that same mistake at all costs. This is exactly why Nigel Farage and Reform UK must be kept away from power at all costs. To be sure, Keir Starmer is doing a terrible job as PM but electing a xenophobe like Farage wouldn't make things better every immigrant and foreigner in Britain would be in danger. This would include Daniel's wife. Farage's policies wouldn't affect Daniel's family...for now. But that risk simply can't be taken under any circumstances.

So, what's the answer to the immigration conundrum? It's very simple actually, Daniel provides the answer to this most vexing question here in this article. Pick and choose immigrants based on 1) If they provide valuable human capital, 2) Share Britain's values or 3) Are culturally adjacent NOT based on race or color. Nomadic immigrants would be the first to pursue. Some examples would include Kenyan Asians, the Lebanese in West Africa, the foreign-born Chinese, and the China-born Cantonese among many others. Tech savvy and otherwise educated Indians would be a desirable candidate for immigration to Britain as well. Immigrants and migrants from Barbados since they are culturally close to Britain would be ideal as well. Australians and New Zealanders would be as well given their equally close cultural ties to Britain. All these folks would be a huge boon to any nation's economy shutting them out would be foolhardy. In a world of plummeting birth rates (with a few exceptions) one scratches their head at why South Asian countries like Japan and South Korea eschew immigration. South Korea has an alarmingly low birth rate. But yet they remain as homogenous as they've always been. Look I get it, mass immigration has been an utter disaster. I get why the West is starting to become more and more skittish about immigration. But we can't let fear drive our immigration policy. We can't let the pendulum swing from one extreme to another. The white working-class in Britain especially the coastal poor are suffering from learned helplessness and entitlement and won't take initiative the make their lives better on their own. They're like the deadbeat, drug addict children living at their parent's house who refuses to get their life together.

Not all these folks are that way to be sure. There are some outstanding individuals who are exceptions but they sadly, are not the rule. The government can pump as much money as they like into education it's not going to make a difference. The white-working class just don't value education by and large. If they were more aspirational and took education seriously in the knowledge-based economy, there wouldn't be a need for immigration because they'd be generating the prosperity and driving the innovation Britain needs. But alas, they because they are politically powerful in numbers, culturally complacent and protected from the ravages of xenophobia they expect everything to be handed to them much like the black underclass in Uganda. The nomadic class by contrast have no such arrogance as they know if the wrong person comes to power, they'll be deported licikty-split. What can be done to change the situation both in Britain and the world to make things better? As anyone who knows me can attest, I'm a very solution-oriented person. Here are some concrete steps Britain and the international community can take to deal with these very serious problems that plague them:

As to Britain, Britain must do comprehensive immigration reform. Common sense restrictions must be placed on immigration. But it will be LIMITED not stopped altogether or near stopped altogether. High-skilled labor will be made the focus on the UK's immigration policy. Middleman minorities, tech-savvy and educated Indians and those who are culturally adjacent will be made priorities, but Britain will pursue the best and brightest from every country. Mass deportations of illegal immigrants will be carried out. The British Army will patrol the border and a huge border fence constructed. The Royal Navy will patrol the seas and intercept illegal immigrants, migrants and refugees trying to get into the country. The rules around who can claim asylum will be tightened. Assimilation and patriotism will be pushed hard. More affordable housing will be built for immigrants to live in. It will be made mandatory that all immigrants must know English. All immigrants will sign a declaration agreeing to follow Britain's laws and uphold its values. All immigrants to Britain will takes classes on British culture and history, how to treat British women, the Holocaust, and the responsibilities that come along with being a British subject. They will also take a mandatory trip to Auschwitz. As to the birth rate issue, I have some proposals on how Britain will deal with that. First, build lower density neighborhoods. Second, build more affordable housing and cut the cost of housing. Third, encourage family, friends and neighbors to get involved in child rearing. Bring inflation down, get the economy back on track, clean up and beautify Britain's big cities, put more police on the street, restore the nuclear family, bring up marriage rates, and show positive portrayals of family in the British media.

As to the white-working class they must drop that sense of entitlement and be taught to stand on their own two feet. All welfare subsidies that go to them must be made temporary. The British government needs to make it clear with public awareness campaigns that the suffering in their life is their fault and they need to look in the mirror and realize it's on them to change their life. The government will pour no more money into education for them. They will receive private donations and grants for education from wealthy Brits who care who are willing to volunteer their time and money which will be contingent on them actually sending their children to school or them showing up for college classes. Classes will be held by famous British entrepreneurs like those on Dragon's Den, to teach the white working-class and the coastal poor in particular, what it takes to make something of themselves and strategies to be successful in life. Classes on entrepreneurship, job fairs, talks, and rallies will be held to help get more working-class whites to work. White working-class children will be mentored by volunteer adults. NGOs will be set up to help uplift the white working-class and instill them a sense of personal responsibility and teach them empowerment. As to the plummeting birth rates around the world, officials from all over the world will be sent to Israel to observe and study what it is exactly that fosters such a pro-natalist culture. Israeli advisors will be sent to South Korea to help them get their birth rate and apply strategies and measures that encourage childbearing.

