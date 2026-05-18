Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
8h

Daniel, I understand the humanitarian and moral impulse behind your article, and I respect that you are trying to place human survival above ideology, nationalism, and revenge. But I think your position ultimately collapses strategically and psychologically in the real world.

First, a nuclear exchange does not automatically mean the end of humanity or the total destruction of the planet. A nuclear strike against a regime like Iran, for example, could obliterate the Islamist regime and its infrastructure without ending civilization itself. Horrific? Absolutely. But there is a difference between catastrophic regional destruction and literal human extinction.

Second, deterrence only works if the other side truly believes you are willing to respond. The moment a country openly declares, “We would never retaliate no matter what,” deterrence collapses. That invites nuclear blackmail, coercion, and eventually aggression from regimes that are not operating from the same humanitarian assumptions you are.

And that is the deeper problem: not all regimes value life, freedom, or compromise equally. Some ideologies are expansionist, fanatical, apocalyptic, or openly genocidal. You cannot preserve civilization by surrendering civilization to people who do not value it.

Sometimes the road to catastrophe is paved not by hatred, but by excessive moral idealism disconnected from reality. History is unfortunately filled with examples where good intentions, appeasement, passivity, and refusal to confront evil early only produced far greater suffering later.

So while I understand your moral argument emotionally, I think the harsh reality is this: peace is often preserved precisely because aggressors fear the consequences of crossing certain lines.

Keep fighting the good fight, my boy. Best always

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Eric R.'s avatar
Eric R.
8h

Nuclear weapons are the only possible guarantor of Israel’s survival and she must be ready and willing to use them.

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