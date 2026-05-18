Life before Pride

Nuclear weapons are a menace to our civilisation. With just one miscalculation, the human race will be at an end, our struggles and achievements forgotten to the cosmos.

We all know the arguments, by now well-rehearsed. That nuclear arms ended the Second War; Hiroshima going up in a pyre of smoke to spare us Japanese intransigence. That nuclear arms kept the Cold War cold, fear and dread at Cuba, keeping the devil at (Havana) Bay. That nuclear arms make us M.A.D, so we don’t get sad at the prospect of another world conflict.

We also know the mistakes, the nearly-armageddons, that nobody wanted, but we struggled to stop; vanity causing far-to-close-to-call insanity, miscommunication being the last words we never said.

I am not here to argue the extreme case: unilateral disarmament; saying, as did Corbyn, on the brink of the premiership, that he would never use the ultimate tool of death. I too would never use a nuclear weapon (see below), but using and saying are two different things—and I am not standing for election. If I were, if the future turned dramatically towards the unexpected at the doors of Number 10, this article would be deleted. It wouldn’t exist. An ex-parrot. The point of these weapons, if they have any, is to pretend. To feign false confidence in the hope of deterrence. If one says otherwise, they are a 20 billion pound white elephant with deadly horns and all too unextinct ivory.

But though we must say, and when standing for office officially say with gravitas so that the other side believes, we must never do –and this includes if the weapons are actually launched by our enemies. If it comes to survival of the human race, we must sacrifice the lives of our countries and submit ourselves to slavery, if the only alternative is complete oblivion.

This position is of unimpeachable logic. What good is honour or pride or even freedom, if it means death for us all. The slaves were in Egypt for 400 years. They doubted. They denied. They never thought that liberation day would come. And even when that Angel came knocking, lamb blood smeared on the doorposts, unleavened bread unprepared, many refused to leave, the unknown more fearful than their chains.

Yet the story speaks to us of a hope that never dies, of a better future that graces those who wait. Even where we submit to slavery, and stand stoney-faced in the despair of tragedy, there is a better tomorrow. Hope - tikvah - is a Hebrew word.

So where the devil becomes our master, where we eschew retaliation that means certain death, it is us that becomes the powerful. For we are imbued with the certainty of better days ahead, whilst the aggressor must live with their crimes. And we both must contend with a life that continues, a breath unmolested by nuclear smoke and funeral ashes.

Freedom needs Humanity

The false promise of universality has condemned us. Two thousand years of enforced joy and well-meaning inquisition. They always wanted what was best for us, though we screamed in stake-fumed agony; loved in tortured pain. Submission to another’s certainty was our calvary.

Yet though universality confined inquiry in a cage of false truth and condemned the non-conforming to mockery or worse, it still had its collateral upsides:

The universality of arrogant certainty bred the universality of necessary criticism. The universality of another’s faith bred the universality of physical science. And the universality of human dignity was recognised, begrudgingly and unenforced, by all.

So when the Soviets signed at Helsinki, diplomatic cynicism gave way to dissident ammunition; the Czech resistance waving those words of brotherhood against their captors. And thus it is, that while we are separated by faith and divided by perspective, we are united in the will to survive: it is our genetic - and moral - inheritance.

This realisation is key, the path to unlocking wisdom in a world of impending nuclear fire. Particularity gives us meaning, story and an ineffable, fire-catalysing motivation to scribe the next chapter. Yet meaning is a whisper and story is a dream in a future without a human vessel.

The passion to be true to our ancestors is powerful: to continue their uncompleted journey, to intrepidly reach the promised land. It is the fuel that fires us on; the catalyst that’s contemptuous at stocks and shares and empty platitudes on universal brotherhood. Yet without the human, there are no characters, no motives for action and no future. A nuclear winter will leave our hopes in hibernation; our story an uncompleted epic forgotten to the vacuum of space.

So in our particular pride; our individual motivation estranged by distance and mutual misunderstanding; we still stand united. For the base of particularity is universal survival. It is shared by all. It is our common strength. We shudders as one at nuclear doom.

The Individual must Live!

And there’s more. Though we may be inspired by our nations and fight patriotically in their name; though Abraham may drive us on and the prophets may be at our side; though our families may embrace us in the fight for genetic status and generational improvement; we are at base individuals. Russia, Communist China, the religion we wish to leave: they are the cage, not the human. Beneath the Jurassic layers of unwanted belief and surveilled horror, the human wishes to break free; to strive for the Truth; to escape the cave and reach upwards towards the undefiled Sun.

Even if Russia was to fire or China was to launch; even if the West and freedom faced utter defeat; we must never fire back. For we know the certainty of utter destruction and we know that the individual will remain. The individual Russian. The individual Chinese. The individual Western survivor among the nuclear ashes. They can - and they will - arise once more. They will flee to Sinai and take the law to Israel; even if it takes 400 years of slavery; even if it takes matzah and marror and hardened hearts and plague.

We, who believe in the individual, in the nation states that nurture difference; we cannot defend the nation state over the individual. We must take our nuclear destruction if it gives individuals elsewhere the possible hope of freedom. Our sacrifice would ensure the future. Our tragic fate would drive the rest towards greatness. In time, other nations would emerge from the ashes, greater, freer and even more imbued with the longing for Biblical liberation.

Fig trees will be planted. Untrampled hearts would sing. For we know that even through bitter tears and understandable hopelessness, liberty will live; there in the human beings that survive. Yet without the human, hope is dead. Jacob’s dream will be forgotten.

The Tragedy of Chiang Kai-Shek

Let us never forget the lesson of Chiang Kai-Shek, the man who “defended China” through the slaughter of his own. A million may have perished in the Yellow River flood; up to four million made homeless as the dykes were tossed away in a tragedy of Biblical proportions.

And he wasn’t finished. Food was confiscated and famine ensued partly by his hand. Another 4 million deaths in the name of “national defence”. Another 4 million martyrs in the fight against the Japanese. He would say that he defended the Chinese nation. I say that he slaughtered the Chinese individual.

The Japanese tyrant needed to be stopped; so much is true. But if it meant the destruction of his own people, what was it worth? Was the Chinese farmer a mere pawn in the battle for honour; a mere, nameless nothing in defence of the abstract.

Not long before China had been disunited. Not long after, China fell to Mao. Chiang’s destruction of his people led them from death in war to death in peace; a tragedy not even the Yellow River could foreshadow. All this was in the name of honour over life. Individual life.

Had the Chinese appeased Japan, we know not what would have happened. The Japanese, emboldened, may have marched on British India; they may have pincered the Soviets; the world may have been a better or worse place. Yet China, the people and nation, would have emerged in due course –free from Japanese serfdom, free to strike a better path than Xi And most importantly –they would have lived.

Chiang’s march into the shadow of death is but a light destruction; a foreshadowing of total death in the face of nuclear Holocaust. Yet his thinking was the same. Defeat the enemy and destroy the tyrant by killing ourselves. Taken to a nuclear scale, Chiang would have killed us all.

Of course, the famed Chinese leader was right to act in self-defence. Of course the Japanese were a conquering power crying out for defeat. Yet there are steps we must never take, even if it means our own death: we must never flood the Yellow River. We must never retaliate in nuclear war.

The human is the vessel of future freedom. We must live.