[Graffiti on my house. Not because of me I might add. It’s everywhere.]

Make no mistake about it: we are witnessing the return of fascism .

Make no mistake about it: we are living in the 1930s.

This isn’t hyperbole. This isn’t exaggeration to make a point. It is an accurate representation of what is happening right here and now.

All the elements of Nazi dehumanization, legal division and linguistic misrepresentation are right here in front of us. The boycotting of Jewish businesses, the ideological takeover of universities, the antisemitic tropes of Jews being “baby killers”, the inability of the State to control the streets, the unpunished attacks on synagogues, the belief that the Jews control world affairs, the classifications by race ( with Jews being privileged of course), the call for the Final Solution (“one solution, intifada revolution”)...we could go on and on.

We haven’t reached the extermination camp phase yet, but we are just being warmed up. Only yesterday, on October 7th no less, the Spanish TV network RTVE (La2) was non-stop publicising its blood libel documentary “Expediente Genocidio” through television advertising and ever-present mastheads during daily quiz programs. Or should I say quiz pogroms. Not only is the genocide claim an utter lie without a shred of credibility, but it has become official Spanish government and media policy. Even on October 7th - especially on October 7th - the powers-that-be here were sure to indoctrinate the public that the Jews, on their day of mourning and a Jewish feast day, were bloodthirsty oppressors.

On the very street where I live, there is graffiti plastered on every public trash can, and even on my block of flats, stating “Israel, Nazi y Genocida”. Have the police arrested anyone for the destruction of property? Has the law been enforced here? What do you think! The government of Sánchez have become early stage Nazis. The opposition parties completely reject the PSOE-led reich, of course, but they don’t control the media, the law or any branch of civil society (except the Civil Guards). Even were they to reach government, they would be unable to stop the rot. Jews are not safe in Iberia and where the Jews are not safe, liberty is dead and the West is dead… that is if the West ever arrived in Spain.

The situation hasn’t reached that point in the UK. Indeed, it is foolish to compare Spain, antisemitism ground zero, with a country which from Oliver Cromwell in the 17th Century all the way to the 1960s never even saw one Jew die because they were Jewish. As I said before, it is Anglo Liberty, and not European civil law, that stands between a world of civilization and a nightmare of barbarism. The people of the UK are, for the most part, very welcoming and warm towards the Jews.

Only this week I have been trying to buy a house in England. Although I am doing so in the heart of Berkshire, in a town with barely a Jew, I am - by coincidence - making the purchase off a man called Solomon. When he was a little slow to respond last Friday, the blond-haired, English estate agent said:

Hi Daniel, Just to keep you updated as to where we’re at. With recent events within the Jewish community and it is a Jewish company that owns the block, they’re dealing with stuff at the moment but Solomon the owner has promised a call back on Monday regarding your increased offer. …” ******** Hi Harmony, Thanks for the update. I did half suspect that this was the case given Solomon’s unavailability last Thursday on a Jewish holy day. As a Jewish person myself, it should say that there is another festival on Tuesday/Wednesday and if he is religious, he won’t be available on those days either. So we need to wrap this all up on Monday if at all possible….”

This is just a snapshot. The ordinary people of the UK, of all faiths and none, are horrified by the hate marches on the streets and the antisemitic attacks on synagogues. They don’t justify antisemitic violence on the basis of foreign affairs. If this estate agent had been Spanish, one can imagine that a) Solomon would have changed his name, b) not revealed his religion and c) the agent would have made some snide remark about “genocide”. Meanwhile I wouldn’t have responded to Harmony revealing my own faith.

It should also be said that senior politicians and political figures in the UK are starting to speak of these “demonstrations” in the same terms as Guerre and Shalom. Robert Jenrick has said that they are a “fucking disgrace”. Michael Gove has stated that they are “hate marches”, should be limited to 1 or 2 per year and the organisers should pay for the cost of policing. Matthew Syed, standing for the Conservatives at the next election having previously stood for Labour, has exposed the hate on these marches for the Times. Meanwhile, even moderate left-wing politicians, from Keir Starmer and Shabana Mahmood down, have now admitted that there are hateful elements on these marches and have asked nicely for them to avoid sensitive locations and particular days of the year.

From the last sentence, we begin to see the true British problem. It isn’t, like in Spain, that the government itself is antiSemitic. We could argue that it’s tone death to Jewish concerns. We could argue that it’s made some horrific policy foreign policy choices. We could argue that it’s restricting free speech amongst those who call out Islamist hatred. But it would be inaccurate to say that they are Pedro Sánchez in disguise. Starmer, with his Jewish wife, and Lammy, with his Jewish constituents and football team, are perfectly aware of Jewish voices. Neither are the UK population as a whole hostile to Jews. My experience of living here has been of a country where I can proudly proclaim my religion is the most rural and conservative of locations.

[Flood, Martyrs…how subtle.]

The problem is that the government, whatever its beliefs, does not control the streets, even if it wanted to.

The problem is that the police cannot keep law- abiding citizens safe.

We have reached the situation where the government has had to ask nicely - to plead - for a tiny minority of the population to respect the safety and liberty of British citizens —and then they get ignored with impunity.

We have reached the situation where the police are so scared of public disorder on the part of thugs that it is Jewish and Iranian counter-protesters that are arrested just so as not to provoke the mob.

Then as a result of the police being tied up protecting the public from “pro Palestinian” fascists, they are unable to protect Jewish synagogues from vandalism, Jewish worshippers from murder, old ladies from burglary and corner shores from shoplifting. Put simply, there’s been a complete breakdown of Law and Order and where law-abiding citizens cannot trust in the police force to protect them, they will lose all faith in the State and democracy.

The seriousness of the situation cannot be emphasized enough. The State gains its legitimacy from its status as an all-powerful Leviathan: it has the monopoly on law-making power and the monopoly on the use of force. The individual gives up some of their sovereignty on the contracted promise that the State institutions will protect them from harm.

Where neither Jews nor homeowners nor shopkeepers are protected, the State loses all legitimacy.

Where the minority is free to make its own laws, the State loses all legitimacy.

Where the fascists are protected from punishment, and stabbings lead to suspended sentences, the State loses all legitimacy.

[Martyrs, October 7th …we know what this means.]

It is my contention that the rule of law has completely broken down and that therefore the vast majority may invoke John Locke’s right of rebellion. The authorities no longer have the will, resources or power to protect the life, liberty and property of citizens. Where a law-abiding Jew cannot walk down the street with a Kippa or a State in David necklace, the social contract with the State has been breached.

In these circumstances, the citizens have the right to establish a new State where they declare that fascism has no place on our streets. Any organisers who persist should bear the cost of policing on the day of their “protests”. Any who refuse should face arrest, lose their jobs and face reputational consequences. We, the brave, must engage in non-violent counter protests in the streets. We must withdraw from the EHCR, repeal the Human Rights Act and do everything we can so that activist lawyers and judges are stopped from keeping this fascism in the streets on the basis of “free speech”. In the very last resort, embattled communities may need to be given the right to bear arms and maintain a militia US style –just to protect their lives and liberties. God forbid it comes to this. But at the moment the government and police are powerless, and have lost authority in the eyes of citizens, particularly the vulnerable minorities.

We never thought that the Holocaust would happen again because we believed that the Nazis were extreme-right, while all the extreme-left wanted to do was be nice and be against racism. Now we have learned the truth, that in fact, the Nazis - the National Socialist Party - were the most extreme sort of ultra-ultra-LEFT radicals. They had a command and control extreme socialist State, a radical, racist ideology, no respect for the old Constitution and wished to take over the institutions of the nation. They lied through the media, they lied through academia, they lied through propaganda and they fought for their racism in the streets. They silenced opposition voices through violence.

Precisely the same can be said about Nasser, the ultra-socialist Fascist of Egypt. He was an avowed Leftist, seeking and achieving revolution over the old, conservative, monarchical State. Yet, through his internationally-exported revolution in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, his foreign conquests in Yemen and in 1967, his nationalisation of the Suez Canal in breach of the 1954 Anglo-Egyptian Treaty and his attempted genocide in Israel (the Fedayeen, the 6 Day War), he showed himself every bit the Hitlerite, ultra-left fascist. That's not my language: Eden, MacMillan, the French, even the United Nations, described him in those terms in 1950s.

[Nasser, the ultra-left Hitler of the 1950s]

The Stalinists, the Nazis, the Nasserists, the Qutbist Islamists, the Palestinianists: all are ultra-left radicals. They all threaten the socially contracted, rule of law State.

So who are the extreme-right? There is no such thing as extreme-right free marketeers because by definition they want absolute individual freedom, perhaps so much that the poor and vulnerable are unprovided for.

There is such a thing as extreme-right conservatives. Examples include the Al-Saud monarchy of Saudi Arabia and the Francoist regime in Spain. These are regimes which are the very opposite of radical. They wish to entrench overbearing religion. They wish to maintain to the letter ancient conservative traditions. They wish to impose the old ways by force and kill / imprison all free-thinkers. They are awful and illegitimate forms of government - I would hate to live under them - but they are not “fascist”, because they are ultra-conservative, not ultra-radical, which is one of the many reasons that Hitler and Franco detested each other —-and the Al-Sauds detested Nasser.

What we are seeing in modern Spain and modern Britain isn’t ultra-conservative Francoism - religion is on the wane along with ancient traditions - rather it is radical rebellion that is in the ascendancy amongst the elite classes. We are seeing Nazism, Stalinism, Fascism: We are witnessing a radical takeover against the wishes of the small c conservative majority and against the safety of vulnerable minorities.

I don’t mind telling you that I’m scared. Not scared as the Spanish should be, where the government itself are the dangerous radicals, but scared in the UK context that our beautiful, liberal democratic, legitimate Lockean Nation is unable to meet the challenges of an attempted ultra-left takeover.

Please spread this article. The main way to fight back is for the decent British majority of all backgrounds to know what we’re up against.